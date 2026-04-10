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There are few betrayals in life quite as petty, and yet deeply personal, as opening the office fridge and realizing your lunch has vanished into thin air. It’s not just about the food. I think it’s actually more about the audacity. The nerve to just wake up every morning, and go into the office just to steal your coworkers’ lunch.

For today’s Original Poster (OP), this wasn’t just an occasional annoyance, no, it rather turned into a full-blown mystery that spiraled into frustration, failed HR complaints, and eventually, a carefully planned and brilliant revenge.

More info: Reddit

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It’s funny how some people can ignore a problem for as long as it doesn’t touch them personally

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The author shared that his office began experiencing frequent lunch thefts, with different employees losing their meals almost daily

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At first, he dismissed it as accidental mix-ups, while HR typically ignored complaints from coworkers

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However, at some point, his wife started packing him gourmet meals, making his lunches a prime target

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His lunch started disappearing repeatedly, even when clearly labeled or hidden in the fridge

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He even tried keeping food at his desk, but the thief still managed to steal it, confirming it was intentional

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He reported it to HR, but they refused to take responsibility, calling it a personal issue that didn’t concern the company which caused him to plan a revenge, but the pandemic hit

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After the pandemic break, he returned to the office only to have his lunch stolen again immediately

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Fed up, he devised a plan by swapping his bag with an HR employee’s lunch and staging his absence

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The thief was eventually caught in the act by HR, exposed publicly, and faced an indefinite pause on his promotion

For months, people in the office whispered about missing lunches as every day, there was a new victim. At first, it seemed harmless, just honest mistakes in a workplace filled with identical containers and hastily labeled brown bags, and even the OP brushed it off as simple confusion. However, complaints piled up, and eventually HR was dragged into the situation only to dismiss it as a non-issue.

According to them, lost lunches were a personal problem, not a company responsibility. However, the OP’s wife began packing high-end, French-inspired meals that stood out among the usual office fare. Suddenly, lunch was an experience and apparently, someone else wanted in. At first, the theft seemed random, then it became persistent. The OP’s lunches vanished day after day, even when labeled boldly or kept at his desk.

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At this point, his frustration grew, especially when HR continued to deflect responsibility, offering nothing more than a generic reminder memo that everyone must avoid taking the lunch of others. For the OP, it wasn’t enough and he planned a revenge. Unfortunately, the world had to hit pause with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Remote work erased the problem entirely, and the lunch thief faded into memory but months later, upon returning to the office, the nightmare resumed immediately and his lunch was gone on day one. Instead of guarding his lunch again, the OP got creative. He transferred the contents of an HR employee’s lunch into his own bag. Then he staged his absence, and from a hidden vantage point, he waited.

And then, as usual, the thief struck thinking he was taking the OP’s food. Unfortunately for him, HR was right there to witness it and since it was the HR employee’s food, the fallout was immediate. The thief’s reputation tanked, and even a pending promotion disappeared. While HR issued a mild warning to the OP for his “methods”, he was just glad to have his lunches back.

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What makes this story even more relatable is that situations like this aren’t as rare as they might seem. According to reporting from CBS News, office lunch theft is surprisingly common, with many employees admitting they’ve had their food taken or tampered with at least once.

That lack of action from HR also fits into a wider pattern. Insights from Essential HR suggest that companies don’t always step in when it comes to low-value personal disputes like missing lunches. These incidents are often treated as informal annoyances rather than serious misconduct, meaning they’re unlikely to be prioritized unless they become persistent or disruptive.

Interestingly, it wasn’t HR policy that ultimately solved the problem, it was public exposure. According to Littler, workplace behavior tends to change dramatically once misconduct is revealed in front of others. Research shows that reputational damage and peer judgment can be stronger deterrents than formal punishment.

Netizens were quick to call out HR’s response, criticizing what they saw as hypocrisy and lack of accountability. They also they strongly condemned the lunch thief while praising the clever way he was exposed. What do you think about this situation? Do you think HR handled this properly, or should they have stepped in sooner? We would love to know your thoughts!

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Netizens applauded the author for his brilliant revenge, but found it laughable that HR only acted when their own interests were affected

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