A good partner should be someone who stays cool in a crisis. TikTok’s latest viral trend, however, is putting that idea to the test.

Women are sharing their so-called emergency contacts, except instead of calm, dependable problem-solvers, they’re revealing lovable goofballs who might just need saving themselves. One minute they’re pulling a stunt that defies all logic, the next they’re walking straight into trouble. But at least if things go wrong, you know they’ll make it entertaining.

All in good fun, of course. Check out some of the funniest posts from the trend below!