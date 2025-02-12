These 43 Men Are Supposed To Handle Emergencies, But They’re The Real Crisis
A good partner should be someone who stays cool in a crisis. TikTok’s latest viral trend, however, is putting that idea to the test.
Women are sharing their so-called emergency contacts, except instead of calm, dependable problem-solvers, they’re revealing lovable goofballs who might just need saving themselves. One minute they’re pulling a stunt that defies all logic, the next they’re walking straight into trouble. But at least if things go wrong, you know they’ll make it entertaining.
All in good fun, of course. Check out some of the funniest posts from the trend below!
This post may include affiliate links.
Gotta admit, that kid looks like they're enjoying the heck out of this wild ride XD
"Realizing that I changed my emergency contact from my mom to this man"
If he can catch a gator, he should be a good guy to call in an emergency
Better off if you changed it to the dog. It has a reasonable amount of concern on its face for the situation and I would trust them with my life.
He probably thinks he is provening his strength but actually it's his stupidity.
Omg...I don't even have him as mine. I have his parents. F****n hell.
Omg...I don't even have him as mine. I have his parents. F****n hell.