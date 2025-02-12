ADVERTISEMENT

A good partner should be someone who stays cool in a crisis. TikTok’s latest viral trend, however, is putting that idea to the test.

Women are sharing their so-called emergency contacts, except instead of calm, dependable problem-solvers, they’re revealing lovable goofballs who might just need saving themselves. One minute they’re pulling a stunt that defies all logic, the next they’re walking straight into trouble. But at least if things go wrong, you know they’ll make it entertaining.

All in good fun, of course. Check out some of the funniest posts from the trend below!

#1

Man playing with child wrapped in a blanket, crawling on the floor in a humorous home setting.

joellebyrd Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gotta admit, that kid looks like they're enjoying the heck out of this wild ride XD

    #2

    Man wearing a red hoodie and blue bra over eyes, posing humorously.

    johartega Report

    candymimi13 avatar
    Chihuahua Mama
    Chihuahua Mama
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Realizing that I changed my emergency contact from my mom to this man"

    #3

    Man humorously ironing his sleeve, implying an emergency situation indoors.

    saradijkink2 Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't iron your elbow, it will just wrinkle up again.

    #4

    Man in a casual setting with emergency equipment, highlighting a crisis theme.

    tcrobles Report

    #5

    Man balancing on a blue spinning seat, playfully struggling in a public outdoor area.

    gimilkem.nutri Report

    #6

    Man in a blue dress snowboarding on a snowy hill with mountains in the background, posing humorously for a photo.

    anitavieirag Report

    #7

    Man in shorts holding an alligator in a river, with "My emergency contact" text above, humorously depicting a crisis.

    katiiiebby Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he can catch a gator, he should be a good guy to call in an emergency

    #8

    Man wearing bread mask with text "My emergency contact x," humorously portraying an emergency crisis.

    daceytarapiner Report

    #9

    Two men covered in sand jokingly styled, on a beach with "emergency contact" text overlay.

    yorlenismejia Report

    #10

    Man balancing on a slip-and-slide with a board, falling, illustrating a humorous emergency scenario.

    edwardtheafricangre Report

    #11

    Man standing with head against a snowbank, illustrating humor and crisis in emergency handling contexts.

    sullivang_ Report

    #12

    Man lying on the floor, forming a heart shape with hands, symbolizing crisis in handling emergencies.

    thecurlybaddie Report

    #13

    Man jokingly poses in a kitchen, wearing mismatched socks, representing a humorous emergency contact crisis.

    rilkenina Report

    #14

    Man in kitchen with a dog, captioned about changing emergency contact, showcasing humorous crisis management.

    agoldendogmom Report

    straney-elizabeth avatar
    E Menendez
    E Menendez
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better off if you changed it to the dog. It has a reasonable amount of concern on its face for the situation and I would trust them with my life.

    #15

    Man on escalator and in sand, humorously realizing he's the emergency contact, representing the real crisis.

    dolifewithclara Report

    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait.... he was your Mom previously? How is that even....? Huh?

    #16

    Man awkwardly falling inside a large circular structure in a park, representing an emergency crisis situation.

    m.egz Report

    #17

    Man in blue shirt using a lawnmower, key focus on the humorous emergency scenario depicted.

    milliewhowell Report

    #18

    Man attempting to use a soft drink to fix a garage door, creating a humorous crisis instead of solving the emergency.

    michelobjordan Report

    #19

    Man struggling to enter a train, symbolizing the real crisis in emergency handling.

    smegsgrace Report

    #20

    Man wearing a novelty costume in a home office, posing humorously as a crisis handler.

    its_stephoh Report

    #21

    Two men in an amusement park tunnel, one struggling to maintain balance, embodying the real crisis, not emergency handlers.

    jadebremner8 Report

    #22

    Man with long hair eating spaghetti humorously, labeled as an emergency contact.

    evaequentin Report

    #23

    Man in red shorts on the beach struggling in the waves, depicting a humorous crisis moment.

    holliemercedes Report

    #24

    Man balancing precariously on a railing by a river, with "my emergency contact" text overlay.

    giinsk Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He probably thinks he is provening his strength but actually it's his stupidity.

    #25

    Man doing a handstand dive into a pool, with text about changing emergency contacts.

    sinaangelina Report

    #26

    Man in a helmet and blanket on a bicycle indoors, humorously labeled as an emergency contact crisis.

    danni_goddard Report

    #27

    Two men in playful costumes, one in a clownfish outfit, standing in a kitchen, creating a humorous emergency situation.

    mariesophie Report

    #28

    A man in a black sweater hanging from a stair railing, illustrating emergency mishandling humor.

    itzel.littlerockstar Report

    #29

    Man in a cap holding a blue exercise ball in a room, illustrating a humorous crisis moment.

    jolizzlocke Report

    #30

    Person struggling to cut an avocado, highlighting crisis handling skills in a kitchen setting.

    thenameisgrace Report

    #31

    Man using blue socks as a neck pillow, humorously depicting a crisis in handling emergencies.

    eauty_bynicole_ Report

    #32

    Man playing with two kids on his shoulders in a living room, captioned "My Emergency Contact."

    zaniiyairuby Report

    #33

    Police officer handling an emergency situation with a man in handcuffs on a city street.

    vonneke.bonneke Report

    #34

    Man holding a board with humorous crisis-related message; text overlay about emergency contact change.

    abbs_davidson Report

    #35

    Man on a pogo stick in a store aisle, embodying emergency crisis humor.

    sammysamford Report

    #36

    Man sliding down an escalator handrail in a hotel lobby, displaying a humorous take on emergency handling.

    alywithak Report

    #37

    Man in toy aisle wearing a yellow wig and casual clothes, text overlay says "My emergency contact" with emojis.

    lesliegallardo_ Report

    #38

    A man with cartoon glasses and pink bows filter, with text overlay about an emergency contact.

    edelosa Report

    #39

    A man in a white shirt crouches on the ground, with humorous text about his emergency handling abilities.

    its_kirstie Report

    #40

    Man juggling and dropping an exercise ball in a garden, humorously reflecting a crisis instead of handling emergencies.

    carolinadiazof Report

    #41

    Man with a paper bag on his head playfully posing, woman laughing; the real crisis in handling emergencies.

    laurenmosley24 Report

    #42

    Woman in a hoodie and large glasses, pondering emergency contacts and humorous relationship decisions.

    mirakandhari Report

    #43

    Woman in contemplation, touching lips, pondering on changing emergency contact.

    jessicawilson2811 Report

