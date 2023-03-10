Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Embracing Nature And History: My Journey As An Earth Paint Artist
Embracing Nature And History: My Journey As An Earth Paint Artist

Hey Pandas!

My name is Fee and I’m an artist and history interpreter based in North Wales, UK. As a lover of nature and history, I’ve always been fascinated by the ancient Celtic culture and the way they expressed their art through natural materials.

That’s why I decided to start exploring earth paints – a medium that truly connects me with the natural world. Made from organic materials like clay, and minerals, earth paints are eco-friendly and offer a unique texture and depth to my artwork.

My passion for earth paints led me to experiment with different techniques, including using recycled sawn tree planks as a canvas. Each plank has its own character and history, making it the perfect surface to depict the beauty of nature and the richness of Celtic art.

As I continued to develop my craft, I also started teaching earth paint workshops to both children and adults. It’s amazing to see how people of all ages can connect with the natural world through art, and how earth paints can inspire them to create something truly unique and meaningful.

I even make my own paint brushes, artist charcoal, and some of my paint from scratch, using natural materials. I make paint from ash, eggshell, and earth. The paint is mixed with organic free-range egg and applied to various different surfaces depending on what I’m working on.

As I continued to develop my craft, I also started studying and drawing inspiration from Roman frescoes in Pompeii and early medieval art. These ancient art forms have influenced my own work in both style and technique.

But my journey doesn’t stop here. I’m constantly learning and exploring new ways to express myself through art and connect with the world around me. If you’re interested in joining me on this journey, feel free to check out my website and follow me on social media. Let’s embrace nature and history together!

Much love, Fee.

More info: arteology.online

Egg tempera bird, inspired by a fresco from Pompeii

Luscious earth pigments

Hand made paint brushes

Some of my wonderful workshop students creating their own unique piece of art

Earth paints in their little shell pots – cute, I think

Recycled cut tree plank, originally destined for burning, saved from the fire and now with with a La Tenne inspired earth painting

Hi there, Bored Panda community! My name is Fee, and I'm an artist who specializes in working with earth paint and natural pigments. My passion for art has led me to a unique project in North Wales, UK, where I'm part of a team building the only full-size Roman fort to be constructed in over 2000 years at Park in the Past.

As an artist, I'm always looking for new ways to express myself and share my craft with others. That's why I also teach history using my art as a medium. Through my teaching, I aim to entertain and engage my students, bringing the past to life in a way that's both educational and fun...

