“She Likely Voted Against Her Rights”: 54 Times Cringy People Thought They Were Being Cool
Whenever I see someone on a motorbike aggressively revving the engine in the middle of the street, my blood boils. The unnecessary noise, the smoke… for what exactly? To seem cool? Because honestly, it does the exact opposite.
It’s the same vibe as people who flex their salary or height on dating apps, like it’s a personality trait. Or the ones who act like someone’s “uncultured” for not knowing some obscure indie band. Somehow, they don’t realize that instead of coming across as impressive, they’re mostly just giving everyone second-hand embarrassment.
There’s no shortage of such characters, and it’s high time someone called them out. So, if you're ready to cringe as much as we did, Bored Panda has rounded up the most hilarious stories of people who tried way too hard to look cool, but ended up looking like total clowns instead.
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She Likely Voted Against Her Rights, So Brave
What A Loser
Must Be Some Busy Days
Isn't it hilarious you look like a desperate fool, fishing for appreciation online when you - if anything you said is true - could just do things in one day most people can't comprehend doing in their lifetime minding your own business?
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying the spotlight every once in a while. It’s okay to be the center of attention, take on leadership roles, or celebrate your achievements. What’s not okay, and where it starts getting toxic, is when that confidence turns into “main character syndrome.”
This is when people start treating the real world like a film set, and feel they’re the protagonist of the story while other people in their lives are just supporting characters.
The syndrome is not a clinical diagnosis, but a term that originated on social media quite recently.
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Cows' milk is a good source of calcium and all the world's humour, apparently.
She Is So Quirky And Unique
Though I like it that she is thrifting. Now change that high horse and you'll be acceptable.
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While the general idea of some people being full of themselves is as old as time, the phrase “main character energy” went viral around early 2020 on TikTok.
It started with users romanticizing their own lives during the COVID-19 lockdowns. People would film themselves doing mundane things, like walking through a grocery store or sitting on a train, while playing cinematic music in the background. And of course, they would share the clips on social media.
The trend is a “means of repositioning and recontextualizing your identity to feel more empowered and to become the centre of your own story. Becoming your own protagonist speaks to the way that younger generations self-narrativize, particularly given the tools at their disposal: a front-facing camera,” says Olivia Yallop, director of the youth-focused marketing agency the Digital Fairy.
A big part of main character syndrome is also the constant need to observe and present yourself as if you’re always being watched. It’s “perpetual self-surveillance… Main characters can’t exist without an audience,” Yallop adds.
Today, the term is mostly used to mock people who act delusional. It’s no longer about romanticizing your morning coffee, it’s more about that person blocking an entire sidewalk to film a fit check. Or the guy who thinks a busy restaurant is the perfect place for his loud FaceTime call.
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Watch Out, Mark! We Got Someone In Our Hands Who Will Personally Find You And Fight You
I Didn’t Have To Try, I Was Born With It
People with this kind of behavior might put their own needs, opinions, and goals above everyone else’s.
Experts say these individuals often have a huge sense of superiority, but they completely misread how they are actually perceived by others.
You don’t have to be a clinical narcissist to catch a case of main character syndrome. The social media culture encourages many to document their lives and treat their day-to-day like a movie. For some, it may just be a way to deal with stress, anxiety, or insecurities.
But it definitely becomes a problem when it leads to chronic selfishness or manipulating others. Experts believe that if someone is constantly obsessed with power and putting others down to feel important, it might be a sign of deeper narcissistic traits that need professional help
Girl From My School Posted This
Black nails are still painted nails, unless OP means she's smashed a hammer down on each one so that they're bruised black.
Tough Guy Thinks He Can Beat Conor Mcgregor
Skinny Blondes Can’t Have Personalities
People usually boast about their money and success because they’re trying to build an image in a world that feels incredibly crowded. Experts say this often stems from deep-seated insecurity. By flashing a high salary or a big achievement, some people are looking for the external validation they can’t give themselves.
On dating apps, especially, it’s a shortcut to prove competence and value to total strangers. While they think they’re looking impressive, research shows most people actually find this “hubris” annoying and a sign of low empathy.
“Bragging, even when in conjunction with other forms of sharing, was related to more undesirable traits… Individuals who tended to brag when they shared their positive events were more likely to be men, reported less agreeableness, less conscientiousness, and less empathy, whereas those who tended to brag and mass-share reported the highest levels of narcissism,” a study found.
Losing A Million In My Family Is Called A Learning Curve
This Was In A Football Group
Vegan Only
Context is everything. It’s perfectly fine to list your wins on a professional site such as LinkedIn, where people expect to see them. But it’s a total cringe move to bring that same energy into your personal life.
For example, bragging about their six-figure salary on a first date or mentioning their job title while arguing with someone at a grocery store can make one look desperate for attention.
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Don't Worry Ladies, He's A Perfect Gentleman
Tough Guy
This main character energy is especially obvious when people try to use gender stereotypes to boost their ego. The “I’m not like other girls” trope or the guys who make “alpha male” their entire personality. Both are usually a reaction to old-school gender roles or patriarchy.
When a girl goes out of her way to brag that she hates pink, doesn’t wear makeup, or only hangs out with the boys because girls are “too much drama,” she’s basically saying that feminine things aren’t as cool or valuable. It’s called internalized misogyny. Ostracizing yourself from other girls is a way of declaring that you are better than them.
The same thing happens with men who feel the need to act like aggressive tough guys. They’re terrified of showing any emotion or weakness because they’ve been told that being anything less than a dominant alpha is a failure.
The irony is that both groups are just trying to fit into a mold to feel superior.
So Prom Was Last Night And I Had A Friend Post This To His Story
She’s So Different And Special, And Better
I Make So Much Money
We’re all guilty of wanting to be the star of our own show, because it’s human nature to want to feel important. But there’s a difference between living a life you love and performing a life for an audience.
When we’re too busy trying to look like a main character, we might stop being a good friend, a considerate neighbor, or a decent partner.
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Cool Man
I'm A Tough Guy, Especially While Sitting In A Gas Station Bathroom
Found On Tik Tok, Sis
Oh Man, You Are Crazy
Saw A Post About Store Brand Cereal, Found This On The Comments
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I Have 0 Tattoos And Not One Has Tried Anything Either
This Guy Is 37 Years Old
So Cool
This Guy
Now that's pretty much exactly what a date räpist would say
We Have A Tough Guy Over Here
Jordan Peterson? We know what will happen, JP will burst into tears.