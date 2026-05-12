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Whenever I see someone on a motorbike aggressively revving the engine in the middle of the street, my blood boils. The unnecessary noise, the smoke… for what exactly? To seem cool? Because honestly, it does the exact opposite.

It’s the same vibe as people who flex their salary or height on dating apps, like it’s a personality trait. Or the ones who act like someone’s “uncultured” for not knowing some obscure indie band. Somehow, they don’t realize that instead of coming across as impressive, they’re mostly just giving everyone second-hand embarrassment.

There’s no shortage of such characters, and it’s high time someone called them out. So, if you're ready to cringe as much as we did, Bored Panda has rounded up the most hilarious stories of people who tried way too hard to look cool, but ended up looking like total clowns instead.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

She Likely Voted Against Her Rights, So Brave

She Likely Voted Against Her Rights, So Brave

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    #2

    What A Loser

    What A Loser

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His parents must be soooo proud! 🙄

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    #3

    Must Be Some Busy Days

    Must Be Some Busy Days

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    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't it hilarious you look like a desperate fool, fishing for appreciation online when you - if anything you said is true - could just do things in one day most people can't comprehend doing in their lifetime minding your own business?

    1
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    There’s absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying the spotlight every once in a while. It’s okay to be the center of attention, take on leadership roles, or celebrate your achievements. What’s not okay, and where it starts getting toxic, is when that confidence turns into “main character syndrome.”

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    This is when people start treating the real world like a film set, and feel they’re the protagonist of the story while other people in their lives are just supporting characters.

    The syndrome is not a clinical diagnosis, but a term that originated on social media quite recently.

    #4

    Wow, Cows Milk? She Must Be Hilarious

    Wow, Cows Milk? She Must Be Hilarious

    Rashleigh Report

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    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cows' milk is a good source of calcium and all the world's humour, apparently.

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    #5

    She Is So Quirky And Unique

    She Is So Quirky And Unique

    Sea-Egg8935 Report

    14points
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    avgeyr_1 avatar
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Though I like it that she is thrifting. Now change that high horse and you'll be acceptable.

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    #6

    As A Grown Man Currently Sipping A Soy Pumpkin Spice Flat White, Why Are You So Obsessed With Me?

    As A Grown Man Currently Sipping A Soy Pumpkin Spice Flat White, Why Are You So Obsessed With Me?

    reddit.com Report

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    ritchat7 avatar
    Ritchat
    Ritchat
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That look is most likely pity, since you don't allow yourself to enjoy a low-fat-ice-latte-frap-fru-fru-blah-blah because you care too much what other people would think of you if you ordered one.

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    While the general idea of some people being full of themselves is as old as time, the phrase “main character energy” went viral around early 2020 on TikTok.

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    It started with users romanticizing their own lives during the COVID-19 lockdowns. People would film themselves doing mundane things, like walking through a grocery store or sitting on a train, while playing cinematic music in the background. And of course, they would share the clips on social media.

    The trend is a “means of repositioning and recontextualizing your identity to feel more empowered and to become the centre of your own story. Becoming your own protagonist speaks to the way that younger generations self-narrativize, particularly given the tools at their disposal: a front-facing camera,” says Olivia Yallop, director of the youth-focused marketing agency the Digital Fairy.

    A big part of main character syndrome is also the constant need to observe and present yourself as if you’re always being watched. It’s “perpetual self-surveillance… Main characters can’t exist without an audience,” Yallop adds.

    Today, the term is mostly used to mock people who act delusional. It’s no longer about romanticizing your morning coffee, it’s more about that person blocking an entire sidewalk to film a fit check. Or the guy who thinks a busy restaurant is the perfect place for his loud FaceTime call.

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    #7

    A New Organic Bad Guy Appears

    A New Organic Bad Guy Appears

    reddit.com Report

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    Anne Jones
    Anne Jones
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooh, that’ll scare them..

    4
    4points
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    #8

    Watch Out, Mark! We Got Someone In Our Hands Who Will Personally Find You And Fight You

    Watch Out, Mark! We Got Someone In Our Hands Who Will Personally Find You And Fight You

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    #9

    I Didn’t Have To Try, I Was Born With It

    I Didn’t Have To Try, I Was Born With It

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    People with this kind of behavior might put their own needs, opinions, and goals above everyone else’s.

    Experts say these individuals often have a huge sense of superiority, but they completely misread how they are actually perceived by others.

    You don’t have to be a clinical narcissist to catch a case of main character syndrome. The social media culture encourages many to document their lives and treat their day-to-day like a movie. For some, it may just be a way to deal with stress, anxiety, or insecurities.

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    But it definitely becomes a problem when it leads to chronic selfishness or manipulating others. Experts believe that if someone is constantly obsessed with power and putting others down to feel important, it might be a sign of deeper narcissistic traits that need professional help
    #10

    Girl From My School Posted This

    Girl From My School Posted This

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Black nails are still painted nails, unless OP means she's smashed a hammer down on each one so that they're bruised black.

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    #11

    Tough Guy Thinks He Can Beat Conor Mcgregor

    Tough Guy Thinks He Can Beat Conor Mcgregor

    idont-wanttomeet Report

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    Anne Jones
    Anne Jones
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too much testosterone here.

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    #12

    Skinny Blondes Can’t Have Personalities

    Skinny Blondes Can’t Have Personalities

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    People usually boast about their money and success because they’re trying to build an image in a world that feels incredibly crowded. Experts say this often stems from deep-seated insecurity. By flashing a high salary or a big achievement, some people are looking for the external validation they can’t give themselves.

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    On dating apps, especially, it’s a shortcut to prove competence and value to total strangers. While they think they’re looking impressive, research shows most people actually find this “hubris” annoying and a sign of low empathy.

    “Bragging, even when in conjunction with other forms of sharing, was related to more undesirable traits… Individuals who tended to brag when they shared their positive events were more likely to be men, reported less agreeableness, less conscientiousness, and less empathy, whereas those who tended to brag and mass-share reported the highest levels of narcissism,” a study found.
    #13

    Losing A Million In My Family Is Called A Learning Curve

    Losing A Million In My Family Is Called A Learning Curve

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    ritchat7 avatar
    Ritchat
    Ritchat
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your learning curve could save thousands of people from starvation.

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    #14

    This Was In A Football Group

    This Was In A Football Group

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    #15

    Vegan Only

    Vegan Only

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    Context is everything. It’s perfectly fine to list your wins on a professional site such as LinkedIn, where people expect to see them. But it’s a total cringe move to bring that same energy into your personal life.

    For example, bragging about their six-figure salary on a first date or mentioning their job title while arguing with someone at a grocery store can make one look desperate for attention.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Fix Your Pull Up Technique And This Will Go Away

    Fix Your Pull Up Technique And This Will Go Away

    Fast-Moment1761 Report

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    #17

    Don't Worry Ladies, He's A Perfect Gentleman

    Don't Worry Ladies, He's A Perfect Gentleman

    supeisu Report

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    #18

    Tough Guy

    Tough Guy

    moonandstars1984 Report

    11points
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    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So he admits he would beat up the current POTUS?

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    This main character energy is especially obvious when people try to use gender stereotypes to boost their ego. The “I’m not like other girls” trope or the guys who make “alpha male” their entire personality. Both are usually a reaction to old-school gender roles or patriarchy.

    When a girl goes out of her way to brag that she hates pink, doesn’t wear makeup, or only hangs out with the boys because girls are “too much drama,” she’s basically saying that feminine things aren’t as cool or valuable. It’s called internalized misogyny. Ostracizing yourself from other girls is a way of declaring that you are better than them.

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    The same thing happens with men who feel the need to act like aggressive tough guys. They’re terrified of showing any emotion or weakness because they’ve been told that being anything less than a dominant alpha is a failure.

    The irony is that both groups are just trying to fit into a mold to feel superior.

    #19

    So Prom Was Last Night And I Had A Friend Post This To His Story

    So Prom Was Last Night And I Had A Friend Post This To His Story

    reyvh Report

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    #20

    She’s So Different And Special, And Better

    She’s So Different And Special, And Better

    finger__pants Report

    11points
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    kimsect avatar
    Kimba
    Kimba
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So storing a d**d cow in your freezer makes you better than her?

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    #21

    I Make So Much Money

    I Make So Much Money

    youtubefishingfamily Report

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    We’re all guilty of wanting to be the star of our own show, because it’s human nature to want to feel important. But there’s a difference between living a life you love and performing a life for an audience.

    When we’re too busy trying to look like a main character, we might stop being a good friend, a considerate neighbor, or a decent partner.
    #22

    Well This Doesn't Make Me Feel Safe

    Well This Doesn't Make Me Feel Safe

    bingicebird Report

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    #23

    Cool Man

    Cool Man

    thewillmoss Report

    11points
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    #24

    I'm A Tough Guy, Especially While Sitting In A Gas Station Bathroom

    I'm A Tough Guy, Especially While Sitting In A Gas Station Bathroom

    Bowenbp1 Report

    11points
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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is he sitting like a toddler on the edge of the sink? It's not exactly an intimidating posture...

    1
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    #25

    Found On Tik Tok, Sis

    Found On Tik Tok, Sis

    PyraAlchemist Report

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    #26

    Oh Man, You Are Crazy

    Oh Man, You Are Crazy

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    #27

    Saw A Post About Store Brand Cereal, Found This On The Comments

    Saw A Post About Store Brand Cereal, Found This On The Comments

    i_RNuBBy Report

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    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    how much cereals do you get for one oil money?

    1
    1point
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    #28

    Buying New AirPods When You’re Bored

    Buying New AirPods When You’re Bored

    Thatguy3295 Report

    10points
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    #29

    I Have 0 Tattoos And Not One Has Tried Anything Either

    I Have 0 Tattoos And Not One Has Tried Anything Either

    unknown Report

    10points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is the censored n-word here? Nôb?

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    #30

    This Guy Is 37 Years Old

    This Guy Is 37 Years Old

    ghastrimsen Report

    10points
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    smithpam97 avatar
    Anne Jones
    Anne Jones
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These people are so scary. 🥱

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    #31

    So Cool

    So Cool

    jordan_jpg Report

    9points
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    #32

    This Guy

    This Guy

    talosguideu Report

    9points
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    amanda-lindberg avatar
    Lynchamigsakta
    Lynchamigsakta
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now that's pretty much exactly what a date räpist would say

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    #33

    We Have A Tough Guy Over Here

    We Have A Tough Guy Over Here

    CapableWill8706 Report

    9points
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    rachelparker_1 avatar
    Rachel Parker
    Rachel Parker
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jordan Peterson? We know what will happen, JP will burst into tears.

    0
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    #34

    Labeling Himself An Alpha Male Tells Me That He’s Not

    Labeling Himself An Alpha Male Tells Me That He’s Not

    CantStopPoppin Report

    9points
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    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just another a**hole.

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    #35

    "Nice Guy"

    "Nice Guy"

    elazar_hyde Report

    9points
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    #36

    Comments Full Of People Defending Him Too

    Comments Full Of People Defending Him Too

    Most-Evidence-5937 Report

    9points
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    #37

    She's The Coolest, Most Fit Mom

    She's The Coolest, Most Fit Mom

    apathetic_avocado2 Report

    9points
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    #38

    God Complex

    God Complex

    SirBallBag Report

    9points
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    #39

    I Found One! In The Wild

    I Found One! In The Wild

    Greenjellybean1 Report

    9points
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    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never eaten gravy and I have no clue what it should look like or even what's in it, but even I can say that this looks wrong

    0
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    #40

    Watch Out, We Got A Tough Guy Chiropractor Here

    Watch Out, We Got A Tough Guy Chiropractor Here

    FKFnz Report

    9points
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    #41

    We Got A Tough Guy Over Here

    We Got A Tough Guy Over Here

    sabes98 Report

    9points
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    #42

    Wow You Are So Cool Man

    Wow You Are So Cool Man

    reddit.com Report

    9points
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    #43

    I Genuinely Hope His IQ Is 180, This Would Be So Much Funnier If That Was Actually True

    I Genuinely Hope His IQ Is 180, This Would Be So Much Funnier If That Was Actually True

    P2Y0 Report

    9points
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    #44

    Most Inviting Bio To Attract Recruiters

    Most Inviting Bio To Attract Recruiters

    EntertainmentEither5 Report

    8points
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    #45

    Cool

    Cool

    Wrongnessmaximus Report

    8points
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    #46

    Dude Posted A Picture To Look Like Tough Guy, Called Out Fake By Using An Actor’s Picture

    Dude Posted A Picture To Look Like Tough Guy, Called Out Fake By Using An Actor’s Picture

    txsxxphxx2 Report

    8points
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    #47

    I Smell That Gym From Here

    I Smell That Gym From Here

    glockout40 Report

    8points
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    #48

    Pain Tolerance Is Sure To Pick Up The Ladies

    Pain Tolerance Is Sure To Pick Up The Ladies

    Mobotakez Report

    8points
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    #49

    The Conversation Was About Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen In Vegas

    The Conversation Was About Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen In Vegas

    MarchMadnessisMe Report

    8points
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    inas-bosch avatar
    Pawsome
    Pawsome
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No matter how expensive, your meals will just end up in the same place...

    0
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    #50

    Sounds Really Tough To Spend A Lot Of Money In Two Weeks

    Sounds Really Tough To Spend A Lot Of Money In Two Weeks

    bobagirllover Report

    8points
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    #51

    I've Already Thought Of Six Different Ways To End You

    I've Already Thought Of Six Different Ways To End You

    indigolinkk Report

    8points
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    #52

    Has Absolutely Nothing To Do With The Video

    Has Absolutely Nothing To Do With The Video

    SLIMEX-UwU Report

    8points
    POST
    #53

    Some People

    Some People

    reddit.com Report

    7points
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    #54

    Protests In LA Bringing Out The Tough Guys

    Protests In LA Bringing Out The Tough Guys

    garrulouslump Report

    5points
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