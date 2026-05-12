ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever I see someone on a motorbike aggressively revving the engine in the middle of the street, my blood boils. The unnecessary noise, the smoke… for what exactly? To seem cool? Because honestly, it does the exact opposite.

It’s the same vibe as people who flex their salary or height on dating apps, like it’s a personality trait. Or the ones who act like someone’s “uncultured” for not knowing some obscure indie band. Somehow, they don’t realize that instead of coming across as impressive, they’re mostly just giving everyone second-hand embarrassment.

There’s no shortage of such characters, and it’s high time someone called them out. So, if you're ready to cringe as much as we did, Bored Panda has rounded up the most hilarious stories of people who tried way too hard to look cool, but ended up looking like total clowns instead.