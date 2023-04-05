Guy Decides To Back Friend Who Cheated On Wife’s Best Friend, Get’s Blasted By Wife And The Internet

Many people have wondered how amazing it must be when two best friends are also dating best friends. There are so many films about relationships like this. Traveling, partying or just hanging out together must be so fun! If you get tired of your significant other or can’t get them to agree to an activity you want to do – you have your best friend right there to hang out with. Endless fun, right? In this situation, you can spend time with either your partner or your best friend without leaving anyone out, so boredom is never an issue. But there is also another side of this tale. If one of the couple gets into a fight or breaks up, the entire group falls apart and the fairytale ends.

The web user, who is under the username “Tricky_Blacksmith305”, took her story to one of Reddit’s most honorable communities to ask its members whether she’s indeed wrong for talking back to her husband in front of his friends. The post managed to garner 9.3K upvotes as well as 1.1K comments discussing the situation.

The OP starts her story with the introduction of the situation – she met her husband when her best friend and his best friend began dating and then it led to the union of the group. Long story short – all her husband’s friends are her friends as well.

Additionally, the author introduces readers to her family situation. Her best friend has been with her for more than half of her life and is basically like a sister to her. She and her husband have a 6-month-old daughter. OP highlights that her dad is extremely wealthy so the financial help is provided. Finally, her spouse works from 7 am to 4 pm and then hangs out with friends, either at their house or at other friends’ houses.

Speaking of her issue, her best friend was cheated on. Yeah, the best buddy of the author’s husband cheated on the author’s best friend. She doesn’t want to see him, predictably, and the author agreed that she could stay with her till everything is resolved. The woman emphasized that her best friend is really helpful with the baby and that having a little help is good because the husband doesn’t even help till late in the evening.

Now, moving to the main situation, which led to the author’s decision to share this story on Reddit. One night, the husband invited his friends for the evening to hang out, and to make it all more dramatic, they were all very cold and rude to her best friend. Then, after a few hours, he approached his wife and asked if her best friend always has to be here, since because she is there, he cannot invite his best friend (who, in case you forgot, cheated on the author’s best friend). The author did not hesitate to stay silent and confronted him in front of all of his friends. From the OP’s story, we can guess that the silence after the conversation was very awkward.

Well, the author is now receiving the silent treatment from her husband and her best friend moved out as she doesn’t feel welcome in the house.

Well, for the record, the community members voted the author “Not the A-hole”. Additionally, in the comment section, many users blamed the husband not only for being rude and not understanding the situation, but for using his wife. The folks also discussed how their marriage in general might be having problems in addition to this particular circumstance. A few people even mentioned that the husband only married her because of the wealthy family and a few people agreed, as the fight he chose to pick was literally not necessary.

Another side of the story that people online were discussing – how is it possible to hang out with one’s friends every day? Does the husband not do sports, cook or even some simple chores? One user added: “The bar is very low for him and he’s still way under.” It is safe to say that the comment section decided that her husband’s behavior is toxic and the OP did the right thing.

For context, a recent investigation asked nearly 500 mostly heterosexual individuals about their past experiences cheating on a romantic partner (Selterman, Garcia, Tsapelas, 2019). Here are eight motives that were the most significant: first was falling out of love (77%). The second reason was for variety (74%). It is important to note that more men than women gave this as the justification for their behavior. The third reason was feeling neglected (70%) and the following one was situational forces (such as drinking, partying, long distance), and again – more men mentioned this reason than women. Another motive for cheating mentioned by more than half of participants (57%) was to boost their self-esteem. The last reasons were out of anger, not feeling committed and because of sexual desire.

