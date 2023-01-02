90 ‘Elf On The Shelf’ Ideas That Might Make You Laugh Or At Least Admire People’s Creativity, Shared On This Facebook Page Interview
Santa Claus is always keeping track if you’ve been naughty or nice. But don't think that he's doing all of this all alone. There’s a whole planet full of people to keep track of! So Santa has helpers—his iconic elves who lend him a helping hand, and a pair of watchful eyes.
It’s not unusual for people to have an ‘elf on the shelf’ somewhere in their homes. They work wonderfully as witty decorations, and the elves also keep track of how good you’ve recently been. Don’t let their small stature fool you, no detail slips unnoticed past their honed senses (Legolas isn’t even in the same ballpark as these guys and gals). Every morning, kids rush to check out what the elf has done overnight, and the results are often funny and heartwarming.
The ‘Elfing Around’ Facebook group is a fantastic online community of creative Christmas decoration enthusiasts. It’s a place for “elf on the shelf planning, inspiration, and sharing your fun ideas.” It’s never too late to start planning for next year’s holiday season, so scroll down, check out the best elves and their pranks, and reward them with a big old upvote. The pics are wholesome, hilarious, and filled to the brim with puns! And they'll make your day. Promise.
The co-founders of the Facebook group are Toni, who runs the 'Finding Myself Young' blog, and Holly, the creator of the 'Simplify Create Inspire' blog. Bored Panda got in touch with Toni, and she was happy to tell us more about 'Elfing Around' and why people love elves on shelves so much. Read on for our full interview!
Not My Work. Seen In A Craft Group But Thought It Was A Great Idea!
Our Elves Tonight Ironing Out The Wrinkles
Not Sure If This Has Been Posted Yet
Toni, the co-founder of 'Elfing Around,' was kind enough to answer Bored Panda's questions about the Facebook group, as well as the elf on the shelf phenomenon.
"Holly and I created Elfing Around in 2021 as a way for parents all over the world to easily share their own elf ideas and get inspiration and advice from each other," she said, referring to her friend Holly, who also runs the 'Simplify Create Inspire' blog. Meanwhile, Toni has plenty of blogging experience running 'Finding Myself Young.'
"We had been sharing our own elf ideas on our blogs for a few years already, however, the Facebook group has allowed us to bring people together in a more interactive way and it's grown into a wonderful international community. It's been great sharing our passion for elf on the shelf with so many like-minded parents, however, neither of us expected it to grow as quickly as it has this year."
We Pea'd In Your Pants!
Ran Out Of Wrapping Paper & Decided The Elf Had To Leave With A Bang
Oh no! He better hope Santa doesn't put him on the naughty list!
I Used A Wrapping Paper Roll And A Glue Gun
Bored Panda was curious to get Toni's take on why people love elf on the shelf so much, and why it's such a popular concept.
"Kids are only young for such a short period of time and the key for me is to harness their imagination and belief in magic during those years. Elf on the shelf is a wonderful way parents can bring the magic of Christmas alive for their children and create amazing memories they'll look back on fondly once they're grown," she shared with us.
Naughty Elf
I Did It!! Not The Best But…
Chippy Made Brown-E’s For The Boys Tonight!
"As parents we all want to see our kids happy and the joy the kids have each morning getting up to see what the elf's done is priceless and makes all the late nights in December worth it," she said.
Meanwhile, we just had to know if there's a secret to making a fantastic elf on the shelf decoration. "I think the main thing to focus on is to do ideas that will impress your own children because that's ultimately who you're doing the elf for. My best advice would be to follow their current interests and add in an element of [age appropriate] humor," Toni said.
I Added Some Guest Stars This Year
Peek A Boo
Martha And Snoop Dogg
At the time of writing, the ‘Elfing Around’ Facebook group had just shy of a quarter of a million fans—the community has 237.4k members. In the last week alone, 6k people joined the group!
The community itself was started in September, 2021, and has been growing strong ever since. The beauty of the group lies in just how wholesome the content is. We honestly couldn’t stop smiling when we saw how imaginative some of the holiday decorations were. These people are going the extra mile, and sharing their ideas with the world. It’s hard not to feel motivated to do something similar, but with a personal creative twist.
Grinch Is At It Again With What He Calls Holiday Spirit
Once again, the grinch had managed to save Christmas from the so-called "elf." Sadly, the humans were still unwilling to believe the elf's true nature. But the grinch soldiered on, letting the demon in disguise take credit for his spreading of holiday cheer, waiting for the day he could banish the demon for good.
So Clever
Through the lens of a hidden camera, the grinch watched as a lone elf transformed the humans' paper money into metal coins. This would not only make it into usable elven currency, but it's small, round shape made it ideal for smuggling it away in bags of Christmas candy.
Our Elf Holly Guards Our Home From The Grinch!
The grinch had been fighting the "elf" for days, but it was no use. All the grinch wanted was to free the angel from her tree-shaped prison, but any time he came close to the top, the demonic humanoid attacked. Whether the humans were aware of the angel's imprisonment, the grinch was unsure.
To keep the entire community running smoothly, the administrator and moderator team that runs ‘Elfing Around’ asks the members to follow certain rules. “We're all in this together to create a welcoming environment. Let's treat everyone with respect. Healthy debates are natural, but kindness is required,” they urge everyone to be polite to one another.
“Make sure that everyone feels safe. Bullying of any kind isn't allowed,” they note that there’s a zero-tolerance policy for any degrading comments.
Pivot
Yesterday Morning We Had “Snow” Angels
Ouch!
The elves were getting out of control. Though they tried to convince the grinch of the innocence of their plot, he saw through their lies immediately. There was no way a demonic overlord such as theirs would let them cause anything but chaos and pain. The grinch had yet to discover the motive of their dastardly plan, but he was determined to bring the elves down once and for all...
There’s also no room for spam or irrelevant links. The focus should be on elf on the shelf decorations and ideas. Meanwhile, self-promotion and product promotion are only allowed on a specific weekly post.
“Being part of this group requires mutual trust. Please remember when sharing photos of children that this group is public and other members can then share them. Please also stop and think whether your child would be happy having their photo/video on the internet before posting them to the group. Videos of children obviously upset will not be approved, share them on your own fb page, but not in this group,” the team running the group set some ground rules for all of the other members.
If you enjoyed the pics, be sure to check out the 'Elfing Around' Facebook group, as well as Toni and Holly's blogs, 'Finding Myself Young' and 'Simplify Create Inspire.'
Kisses From Heaven. My Daughter Said This Was Her Favorite Thing Her Elf Has Ever Done!
This seems like something daddy would do for his daughter. Very sweet!
For The Star Wars Crew. The Reaction In The Morning Was Worth It
Not Sure Elvin Will Be Allowed Back Next Year!
The idea of the elf on the shelf has its roots in a 2005 American picture book for kids, The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition, written by Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell and illustrated by Coë Steinwart.
The story is about elves who visit children from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve, and then return back to the North Pole until the next year. While they’re scouting out people’s homes, they help Santa keep track of who’s naughty and who’s nice. It’s a family tradition started by Aebersold and her twin daughters, Chanda and Christa.
Our Elf's Best Hide
One Of Our Favorites So Far
Ever since the release of the picture book, the elf on the shelf has become a viral phenomenon and has entrenched itself into pop culture. Though many people focus on making the decorations as beautiful and fun as they can, others hone in on the more humorous aspects of the fad. They make parody decorations in a wide range of settings. Others do their best but end up failing in spectacular ways.
Make Sure You Take Some Time To Recover From The Holiday Rush!
Relaxing? This did not match the pattern of behavior the grinch had seen in the elves. Was this a part of the master plan, or had this elf gone rogue?
Our Elf Was Up To No Good That Night!
So Apparently Everyone On Here Has Bendable Elves. Ours Just Flop. Where Can You Get Bendable Ones But Still The Same Look?
While the elves frolicked in the humans' baking supplies, the grinch enlisted the help of two of his most trustworthy friends. Though the penguin was known to get distracted easily, the polar bear would ensure their surveillance mission was successful.
Times Are Tough, A Quarter Is A Quarter
Kissing Booth
What possible reason could the elves have for seducing the princess dolls? Perhaps their overlord needed the master key to the Christmas lights, a key which was guarded carefully by the League of Princesses for the Good of Christmas. LOPFTGOC for short, they qerw working on a better acronym.
Chicken Wing, Chicken Wing, Hot Dog And Bologna, Chicken And Macaroni, Chillin’ With My Homies
A Few Days Ago, Tommy Our Elf Cut Holes In My Son’s Boxers
My son was not too happy about that so he cut Tommy’s hat.
So for our last day with Tommy til next year, we Tommy gave my son a peace offering with a Grinchmas Eve box.
Good Bye Kevin
Tonight’s Was Probably My Favorite
I Need To Post My Other Ones, But This Is Today’s
The elf feigned innocence, but the grinch knew the truth. Frosty had gotten a little too close to discovering the demonic overlord's evil plan, and thus, he had been silenced. One could only hope that the elves would not go after the snowman's family.
This Is Just A Table Runner Or Wrapping Paper This Is A Cute Idea As Well
To Hot In This House So I’m Just Chilling
Love This
No Elves Were Harmed In The Making Of This Scene
Hot Stone Massage Time
Taking The Reindeer Out For A Run
My Boys Woke Up This Morning Not Very Happy With Freddy Mcgiggles. They Said He Got Mixed Up!!! They Wanted The Real Nintendo Switches Instead Opps!!!!
Elf On The Shelf About To Make A Big Mistake
They Went To Work With My Hubby !!
Day 11 Shark Fishing Toilet
Kids Loved This One This Morning!
Last Minute Desperate Attempt For A Goodbye! Hoping This Is Believable For A 7 Year Old Lol
Left My Husband In Charge! He Did Good He Gets A Point!
We Don’t Use The Traditional Elf On The Shelf But A Vintage Annalee. Her Name Is Marilyn
My hubby is an artist.
One of the very first elfing activity in the beginning of the month … He had Marilyn start a painting of herself alongside with Dumbo which is our daughters favorite stuffed animal.
Our 5 year old daughter has been asking where the painting is.
It is now complete.
Marilyn has already hitched a ride with Santa.
I think our daughter is gonna freak in the morning
Final Day Before Lucy Yum Yum Went Back To The North Pole She Left My Daughter Some Chargers Because Her Phone Is Always Dead Lol….side Note Am I The Only One Who Gave Their Elf Little Roll Up Elf Feet Lol
No way the elves would leave out that many cords for no reason. Perhaps they were electrically charged to shock the first one to touch them? The grinch would have to investigate further.
Santa Made His Way To The Naves House!💚🎄 The App Is Called “Catch Santa” You’re Welcome
I Didn’t Have Window Snow So I Did This Instead With Powdered Sugar
Grinch Is Trying To Pack Up Holly
Finally, the grinch had successfully captured an elven spy! He planned to hold the demon for ransom, hopefully gaining information about the master plan. He only hoped that the overlord valued the lives of his workers, as the grinch had no desire to actually harm the elf. But, after all, the elves were demons and not real people. Sometimes, sacrifices must be made.