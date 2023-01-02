Santa Claus is always keeping track if you’ve been naughty or nice. But don't think that he's doing all of this all alone. There’s a whole planet full of people to keep track of! So Santa has helpers—his iconic elves who lend him a helping hand, and a pair of watchful eyes.

It’s not unusual for people to have an ‘elf on the shelf’ somewhere in their homes. They work wonderfully as witty decorations, and the elves also keep track of how good you’ve recently been. Don’t let their small stature fool you, no detail slips unnoticed past their honed senses (Legolas isn’t even in the same ballpark as these guys and gals). Every morning, kids rush to check out what the elf has done overnight, and the results are often funny and heartwarming.

The ‘Elfing Around’ Facebook group is a fantastic online community of creative Christmas decoration enthusiasts. It’s a place for “elf on the shelf planning, inspiration, and sharing your fun ideas.” It’s never too late to start planning for next year’s holiday season, so scroll down, check out the best elves and their pranks, and reward them with a big old upvote. The pics are wholesome, hilarious, and filled to the brim with puns! And they'll make your day. Promise.

The co-founders of the Facebook group are Toni, who runs the 'Finding Myself Young' blog, and Holly, the creator of the 'Simplify Create Inspire' blog. Bored Panda got in touch with Toni, and she was happy to tell us more about 'Elfing Around' and why people love elves on shelves so much. Read on for our full interview!