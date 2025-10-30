Electric Rainbow Feathers: My Stunning Split Cup Acrylic Pour Painting

ADVERTISEMENT

In this video, I’m diving into a Split Cup Acrylic Pour with a vibrant rainbow palette — and the result absolutely took my breath away. The paints flowed together into delicate, feathery lines that look almost electric, like wings made of light and color.

That magical balance between control and letting go that I love so much about fluid art.

Paints: Amsterdam Carmine, Azo Orange, Azo Yellow Middle, Permanent Green Light, Phthalo Blue, Permanent Violet, and a touch of Titanium White

Technique: Split Cup Acrylic Pour

Vibe: Electric, Feathery, Rainbow Flow

If you enjoy the process, don't forget to like, comment, and share your thoughts

Many of you have reached out to me over the years asking where they can see my work in person and until now that has been a huge challenge.

Now I’m so glad to be able to tell you that some of my pieces are in the States! And you can see them and believe me they look so much better when they are close up and personal!

I’m so excited to be able to share them with you all – all of you who have followed and supported me. The ocean between the US and Europe has meant my work has stayed here and so many of you are there. But now I have the opportunity to share them with you.

They are in a local gallery not far from Philadelphia, in Bristol Pennsylvania, the Bristol Galleria.

The Galleria is open on weekends between 12 and 6, it is an intimate place with lovely work by resident artists and I am now one!

Please make a weekend outing if you are interested and let me know your thoughts when you have seen the pieces up close. I would love and value your comments!

More info: youtu.be

