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Empty swimming pools. Deserted airport terminals. Stairwells that seem to go on longer than they should. School hallways in summer. Parking garages at midnight. These are places the human brain recognizes but cannot quite settle into, spaces that carry the ghost of human presence without the actual humans, and something deep and primal in our psychology responds to that absence with unease.

The internet discovered liminal spaces as an aesthetic a few years ago and has been collectively unsettled by them ever since. The photos you are about to see are all real places. Completely ordinary, completely harmless places. So why do they feel like the opening scene of something you don't want to watch alone? That's the question. We don't have a comfortable answer. Turn a light on, maybe.