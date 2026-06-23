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Empty swimming pools. Deserted airport terminals. Stairwells that seem to go on longer than they should. School hallways in summer. Parking garages at midnight. These are places the human brain recognizes but cannot quite settle into, spaces that carry the ghost of human presence without the actual humans, and something deep and primal in our psychology responds to that absence with unease.

The internet discovered liminal spaces as an aesthetic a few years ago and has been collectively unsettled by them ever since. The photos you are about to see are all real places. Completely ordinary, completely harmless places. So why do they feel like the opening scene of something you don't want to watch alone? That's the question. We don't have a comfortable answer. Turn a light on, maybe.

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#1

Descending Into The Abyss

Multiple escalators crisscrossing in a dark, abandoned station, creating an unsettling liminal space.

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Rick Murray
Rick Murray
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The childhood me would have been dropping jelly babies on people below.

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    #2

    So I Was Searching For My Car And Suddenly

    A dark, unsettling liminal space parking lot shrouded in thick fog with a distant light source.

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    #3

    Bliss Under Stoplights

    Traffic lights over an empty rural road with a clear horizon create an unsettling liminal space. The scene descends into the abyss.

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    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How to spend surplus infrastructure budget.

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    A liminal space, at its simplest, is a place of transition. It is the space between where you were and where you're going. A corridor. A waiting room. A stairwell. An empty car park at the edge of a shopping centre. These places exist to serve a function, and that function is movement.

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    The problem is that when the movement stops, the people disappear, and the space is left to exist on its own. The place continues to look exactly as it should, but it feels completely wrong. It's recognizable, but off. Familiar but hollow. And it is that specific combination (the recognition without the comfort) that makes liminal spaces so deeply, stubbornly unsettling.

    #4

    I Was The Last To Board The Plane Today And Turned Around

    A long, empty jet bridge walkway creates an unsettling liminal space. The sterile environment descends into the abyss.

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get on the plane! People are waiting.

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    #5

    Is This An Image On The Wall Or Hole?

    Two armchairs in a room with a window overlooking a vast expanse of clouds, an unsettling liminal space.

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    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or a window, or maybe a huge tv?

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    #6

    A Hallway In A French Hostel

    A long, bright orange hallway with numbered doors, an unsettling liminal space.

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me thinks there was a sale on red paint?

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    The word liminal comes from the Latin "limen," meaning threshold, quite literally, the strip of floor beneath a doorway. The concept was first explored academically by French anthropologist Arnold van Gennep in the early 20th century, who used it to describe the transitional middle phase of ritual ceremonies, the moment between who you were and who you were becoming.

    Anthropologist Victor Turner later expanded on the idea, describing liminal periods as times of ambiguity, where normal social structures dissolve, and identity becomes temporarily uncertain. What began as an academic concept eventually drifted far beyond the lecture hall, finding a new and very enthusiastic home on the internet, where it attached itself to the feeling that something about an empty room is not quite right.
    #7

    Took This Photo Inside An Abandoned Settlers Cottage Near The Coast In Rural South Australia

    An open doorway revealing a vast, open field under a blue sky, creating a deeply unsettling liminal space.

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    #8

    Italian School

    An unsettling liminal space showcasing a deserted modern brick building with sparse windows and a vast, empty lawn, an abyss of architecture.

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    #9

    Is This One Of Those Liminal Spaces That's Popular With The Kids?

    An empty, vast warehouse floor scattered with cardboard boxes, presenting a desolate and unsettling liminal space.

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to work in Reno setting up conventions. You'd show up and have to turn a space like this into a (presumably) welcoming space. After three days, tear it down all down. Spiritually harrowing work.

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    If the feeling that liminal spaces produce goes beyond mild unease and tips into something closer to deep dread, there's a name for that: liminophobia. Defined as the fear of liminal spaces and threshold experiences, liminophobia sits in a fascinating and relatively newly documented corner of anxiety research.

    The response can include a racing heart, shortness of breath, an overwhelming urge to leave, and a persistent feeling of being watched or followed, even in a completely empty space. What makes liminophobia particularly interesting is that it isn't really a fear of the space itself; it's a fear of what the space represents. The absence. The ambiguity.

    The unsettling suggestion that something should be here and isn't. It is, at its core, a fear of the in-between, of existing in a place that has no clear identity, no clear purpose in the moment, and no clear indication of what comes next. In that sense, liminophobia might be less of an irrational quirk and more of an extremely honest response to one of the most uncomfortable feelings a human being can have.

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    #10

    This Neighborhood Made Up Of Copy And Paste Homes

    A quiet suburban street with rows of identical houses, cars parked, evoking a deeply unsettling liminal space.

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    Ewok living on Kashyyyk
    Ewok living on Kashyyyk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Little boxes on the hillside, little boxes made of ticky-tacky, little boxes on the hillside, little boxes all the same.

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    #11

    Something About This Place Felt Off

    An unsettling foggy night scene of a deserted liminal spaces playground, emphasizing a mysterious atmosphere.

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    #12

    The Clouds And Horizon Viewed From Our Airplane Appear To Be Perfectly Flat

    Airplane wing soaring above thick clouds, a deeply unsettling liminal space.

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    In 2019, an anonymous user posted a single image on 4chan. It showed a yellow-carpeted room, fluorescent lighting humming overhead, no windows, no doors visible, no people, just an infinite-seeming series of identical walls stretching in every direction. The caption read: "If you're not careful and you noclip out of reality in the wrong areas, you'll end up in the Backrooms."

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    And with that, one of the internet's most enduring pieces of collective mythology was born. The Backrooms captured something that millions of people apparently already felt but hadn't had language for. It spawned thousands of stories, images, and videos. Then, in 2022, a teenage filmmaker named Kane Parsons uploaded a found-footage short film set in the Backrooms that was so convincingly eerie it went viral almost immediately.

    Hollywood noticed. A24, one of the most respected studios in modern cinema, picked up the feature film adaptation with Parsons attached to direct, making him one of the youngest filmmakers ever to land a major studio deal, off the back of a concept that started as a single unsettling photograph of an empty room.
    #13

    Ever Get That Sinking Feeling?

    A long row of bathroom sinks with mirrors reflecting into infinity, creating a surreal and unsettling liminal space.

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    #14

    My Hometown Movie Theater

    A long, colorful hallway with checkered ceiling and patterned carpet, an unsettling liminal space.

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    #15

    A Stop For A Bus That Never Comes

    A stark, illuminated bus stop at night, creating a deeply unsettling liminal space.

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    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh, isn't this a Wolf Alice album cover?

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    For most of human history, liminal spaces have been a niche experience, something you encounter briefly, move through, and leave behind. Then COVID-19 arrived, and overnight, the entire world became one. Times Square, which had never in living memory been anything other than overwhelming and loud and aggressively full of people, sat empty.

    The Colosseum in Rome, which sees millions of visitors a year, stood in complete silence. Airports, train stations, stadiums, theme parks, city centres, all of the places specifically built around the presence of people, suddenly and completely without them. The photographs taken during lockdown have a quality that is very difficult to describe.

    Familiar landmarks rendered almost unrecognizable by the simple absence of crowds. They are some of the most striking liminal images ever captured, not because they were designed to be unsettling, but because the world itself had temporarily become one enormous in-between space, frozen at the threshold between before and after.

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    #16

    The Indoor Pool At Hearst Castle

    An elaborate indoor pool with ornate blue and gold mosaic tiles, an unsettling and deep liminal space.

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was at a hotel in Scottsdale where you could dive down in the indoor swimming pool, go through a short tunnel, then come up in the outdoor swimming pool. It was amazing.

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    #17

    House In Berlin, My First Liminal Space Picture, Taken Yesterday

    A narrow, stark white hallway with a dark, descending path, embodying a deeply unsettling liminal space.

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    #18

    Another Day At School

    Modern buildings with a large green artificial turf area under a bright blue sky, an unsettling liminal space.

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    If a liminal space is a place of transition, then its opposite is what theorists call a "place" or, in some frameworks, a manifest space. These are the spaces that hold meaning, identity, and permanence. Your kitchen. Your local pub. The park bench you've sat on so many times it feels like yours. Manifest spaces are saturated with presence, with memory, routine, and the accumulated weight of time spent there.

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    They feel inhabited even when they're empty, because the people who belong to them have left something behind. The difference between a liminal and a manifest space is not always architectural. The same room can feel like either one, depending on context.

    A school hallway full of children is a manifest space. The same hallway in August, lights off and lockers empty, is something else entirely. The space hasn't changed. The presence has. And presence, it turns out, is doing an enormous amount of heavy lifting.
    #19

    My Friend Lives In A Mall That Was Converted To Apartments

    An unsettling interior view of a multi-story building with white beams and escalators, showcasing a liminal space.

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    #20

    My Office Has Been Empty Since March 2020. I Am The Only Person Still Working Here

    A deeply unsettling liminal space of an empty, modern office with rows of cubicles and computers, an abyss of a workplace.

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    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would be weird if your food started to disappear from the refrigerator.

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    #21

    This “Lounge Area” In A Local Hotel Makes Me Uneasy

    An unsettling liminal space featuring a dimly lit, empty lounge area with dark leather sofas and a green carpet, evoking an abyss.

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    For all the unease they produce, liminal spaces are not purely negative experiences, and psychologists are increasingly interested in what happens to the human mind when it enters a state of transition. Liminal periods, whether physical or psychological, have long been associated with creativity, openness, and the loosening of fixed thinking.

    When the normal rules of a space are suspended, the mind becomes more flexible, more receptive, and more willing to entertain new ideas. There's a reason that some of the best thinking happens in transitional moments: the long drive, the late-night walk, the quiet airport at 4 a.m.

    Removed from the familiar anchors of daily life, the brain wanders in ways it otherwise wouldn't. Liminal spaces, at their best, are not just eerie backdrops. They are permission slips, an invitation to exist, briefly, outside the structure of normal life and see what turns up in the quiet.
    #22

    1st Of December

    A deeply unsettling liminal space with a snow-covered bridge disappearing into thick fog, creating an eerie, endless abyss.

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    #23

    Funky And Trippy Hotel In Belgium

    Vibrantly purple and yellow hotel hallway, creating a disorienting and unsettling liminal space.

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    #24

    Is My Hotel Liminal?

    A curved concrete balcony and window of an abandoned building shrouded in fog create an unsettling liminal space. The scene descends into the abyss.

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    There is something quietly profound about the fact that the spaces which unsettle us most are not the dangerous ones, the dark ones, or the overtly threatening ones. They are the ordinary ones, emptied out, slightly too still, waiting for something that hasn't arrived yet. Liminal spaces hold up a mirror to a very human anxiety: the fear of being between things, of existing in the gap without knowing what comes next.

    And perhaps that's why they've captured the internet's imagination so completely. We live in a world that moves fast, that demands certainty, that doesn't leave a lot of room for the in-between. Liminal spaces are the in-between made visible. They are the pauses between sentences. The held breath before the answer.

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    And if they keep you up tonight, staring at the ceiling and thinking about empty swimming pools and hotel corridors that go on too long, well. You were warned. The light is still on, we hope.

    Do liminal spaces do something to your brain chemistry that you can't quite explain? Share your feelings with us in the comments!
    #25

    This Mini-Golf Course At A Resort I'm Staying At

    An indoor mini-golf course in a long, empty room creates an unsettling liminal space. The scene descends into the abyss.

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    #26

    Bouncy Castle Park In Germany. I Was The Only One There

    Unsettling liminal space: an empty indoor play area with a large yellow caterpillar bounce house.

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    #27

    This Area At Work Makes Me Feel Like I'm Being Watched

    An unsettling view beneath a stage structure, revealing a hidden, dark liminal spaces with metal supports and wires.

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Under a stage or something?

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    #28

    A Jar Of Beetroot Leaked In The Fridge And It Looks Like A Kubrick Movie

    A deeply unsettling liminal spaces image of red liquid spilling and forming a hanger shape inside a white refrigerator.

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    #29

    Actual Backrooms I Found Above A Car Dealership I Did Some Work For

    An unsettling image showcasing two different liminal spaces: a room with trash cans and another with stacks of papers.

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    #30

    I Was Walking Out In A Corn Field This Morning, It Was Foggy And Overcast, And I Thought This Was Pretty Creepy. No Wind. Silent

    Unsettling liminal space of a cornfield disappearing into a thick fog on an overcast day, creating an eerie atmosphere.

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    #31

    This Tiny Escalator In Vienna

    Deeply unsettling liminal space featuring a narrow escalator descending between red and white tiled walls.

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    #32

    There Are Tunnels That Connect The Buildings And Parking Garages Within A Couple Blocks Of My Job So On Rainy Days I Can Get Around And Stay Dry

    A long, narrow corridor with numerous pipes overhead, creating a deeply unsettling liminal space.

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    Laura Spring
    Laura Spring
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No way, there's bound to be a psycho with a chainsaw in there somewhere.

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    #33

    This Huge Restroom In A San Antonio TX Store

    A bare, stark public restroom with a single toilet and sink, an unsettling liminal space.

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    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Everything is bigger in Texas

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    #34

    Cafeteria In An Old Canadian Nuclear War Bunker

    Empty cafeteria food court, an unsettling liminal space.

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    #35

    Between Embankment And Charring Cross Tube Stations In London

    An eerie, tiled underground passage with exposed pipes, characteristic of a deeply unsettling liminal space.

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    #36

    Going To A Movie Theater At 10:30am On A Wednesday

    A long, empty movie theater hallway with patterned carpet and numbered signs for screens, an example of a liminal space.

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    #37

    Pic I Took Inside A Washington State Ferry At Night

    An empty ferry cabin with rows of brown benches and large windows, illustrating an unsettling liminal space.

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    #38

    The Subway At 6 Am

    An empty subway car interior with blue seats and dim lighting, creating an unsettling liminal space.

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    #39

    Strange Neighborhood

    Suburban houses under a deeply unsettling dark, overcast sky, creating a liminal space.

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    #40

    On A Night Walk, Southwestern Ontario Canada

    An unsettling liminal space: a white 'END OF SIDEWALK' sign in a dark, grassy field at night.

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So this is where Shel got his inspiration from.

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    #41

    The Hotel Floor I'm Staying On Has A Hallway With Stairs That Lead To Nowhere

    Upward view of an unsettling, empty liminal space staircase with beige walls and a dark handrail.

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    #42

    Liminal Pics I Took On A Walk

    Long row of four pale, unsettling liminal spaces with arched windows at night, dark sky.

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    #43

    Moving Truck With A Single Arcade Cabinet In It

    A lone arcade machine sits in the back of an empty moving truck, creating a deeply unsettling liminal space.

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    #44

    Bathroom Pods At A Bar I Went To In London

    A winding white staircase with colorful stained-glass windows above, creating a unique liminal space.

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    #45

    There’s Something Beautiful And Dystopian About This

    A deeply unsettling liminal space with a hazy, fog-filled road and a traffic light showing red, creating an eerie abyss.

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    #46

    My Son In The Door Of Our Hotel Room

    A long, dark, and unsettling hotel hallway, a classic example of liminal spaces, with a child peeking from a door.

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    #47

    I Work A Delivery Job And I Hate Getting Apartments With Hallways Like This. How Do People Live Here?

    A long, unsettling liminal space of a dimly lit, empty hallway in a building, with doors lining the walls.

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    #48

    Polka Dot Wear Pattern Under Removed Cubicles

    An expansive, empty room with grey carpet and scattered rocks, an unsettling liminal space.

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's the deal with all the rocks?

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    #49

    Closing Day Of A Grocery Store

    Empty supermarket aisles with bare shelves extend into the distance, a deeply unsettling liminal space.

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    #50

    This Roof Shingled Closet At An Otherwise Normal House’s Open House

    Small, wood-paneled room with a single lightbulb, a deeply unsettling liminal space.

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    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe they were trying to make it into a cedar closet, but took the cheaper route and used shingles?

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    #51

    My Local Theater Has A Screening Room With A Playground In It

    Movie theater with an indoor playground, a deeply unsettling liminal space.

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    #52

    The Hospital Wing I Stayed At For 3 Months

    A long, dimly lit hallway in an unsettling building, depicting a classic liminal space.

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    #53

    My BF Went To The Bathroom Of A Cafe, Sent Me This Pic

    A narrow stairway with green walls and bright wall sconces, descending into an unsettling liminal space.

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    #54

    The One Place You Visited Years Ago

    A solitary Pepsi vending machine in an empty, carpeted hallway, a deeply unsettling liminal space.

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    #55

    My Home For The Next Few Nights

    A long, deserted modern hallway with glass railings and many doors, an unsettling liminal space.

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    skipscales avatar
    Jay Scales
    Jay Scales
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That photo and the word 'home' don't fit together unless you're some sort of hive creature....

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    #56

    Weird Picture I Took On Öland (Sweden)

    A solitary tree next to a long, empty dirt road under a vast sky forms an unsettling liminal space. The scene descends into the abyss.

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    #57

    Burj Al Babas: A $200 Million Disney-Style Nightmare In Turkey. Over 500 Identical, Abandoned Chateaux Rotting In The Middle Of A Forest

    A sprawling, deeply unsettling liminal space featuring an abandoned village of identical, castle-like houses.

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    #58

    Down The Corridor Of A Storage Facility Under Construction

    Unsettling liminal space with a repetitive series of metal structures extending into the distance under a blue sky.

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    #59

    What Should I Do With This Space?

    A view of stairs leading down to a lower level, featuring light brown carpet and plain walls, depicting a liminal space.

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    #60

    Liminal Church

    Long, painted hallway with the word HOPE on the wall, an unsettling liminal space.

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