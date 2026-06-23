“Descending Into The Abyss”: 60 Liminal Spaces So Deeply Unsettling We’re Sorry In Advance
Empty swimming pools. Deserted airport terminals. Stairwells that seem to go on longer than they should. School hallways in summer. Parking garages at midnight. These are places the human brain recognizes but cannot quite settle into, spaces that carry the ghost of human presence without the actual humans, and something deep and primal in our psychology responds to that absence with unease.
The internet discovered liminal spaces as an aesthetic a few years ago and has been collectively unsettled by them ever since. The photos you are about to see are all real places. Completely ordinary, completely harmless places. So why do they feel like the opening scene of something you don't want to watch alone? That's the question. We don't have a comfortable answer. Turn a light on, maybe.
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Descending Into The Abyss
The childhood me would have been dropping jelly babies on people below.
So I Was Searching For My Car And Suddenly
Bliss Under Stoplights
A liminal space, at its simplest, is a place of transition. It is the space between where you were and where you're going. A corridor. A waiting room. A stairwell. An empty car park at the edge of a shopping centre. These places exist to serve a function, and that function is movement.
The problem is that when the movement stops, the people disappear, and the space is left to exist on its own. The place continues to look exactly as it should, but it feels completely wrong. It's recognizable, but off. Familiar but hollow. And it is that specific combination (the recognition without the comfort) that makes liminal spaces so deeply, stubbornly unsettling.
I Was The Last To Board The Plane Today And Turned Around
Is This An Image On The Wall Or Hole?
A Hallway In A French Hostel
The word liminal comes from the Latin "limen," meaning threshold, quite literally, the strip of floor beneath a doorway. The concept was first explored academically by French anthropologist Arnold van Gennep in the early 20th century, who used it to describe the transitional middle phase of ritual ceremonies, the moment between who you were and who you were becoming.
Anthropologist Victor Turner later expanded on the idea, describing liminal periods as times of ambiguity, where normal social structures dissolve, and identity becomes temporarily uncertain. What began as an academic concept eventually drifted far beyond the lecture hall, finding a new and very enthusiastic home on the internet, where it attached itself to the feeling that something about an empty room is not quite right.
Took This Photo Inside An Abandoned Settlers Cottage Near The Coast In Rural South Australia
Italian School
Is This One Of Those Liminal Spaces That's Popular With The Kids?
I used to work in Reno setting up conventions. You'd show up and have to turn a space like this into a (presumably) welcoming space. After three days, tear it down all down. Spiritually harrowing work.
If the feeling that liminal spaces produce goes beyond mild unease and tips into something closer to deep dread, there's a name for that: liminophobia. Defined as the fear of liminal spaces and threshold experiences, liminophobia sits in a fascinating and relatively newly documented corner of anxiety research.
The response can include a racing heart, shortness of breath, an overwhelming urge to leave, and a persistent feeling of being watched or followed, even in a completely empty space. What makes liminophobia particularly interesting is that it isn't really a fear of the space itself; it's a fear of what the space represents. The absence. The ambiguity.
The unsettling suggestion that something should be here and isn't. It is, at its core, a fear of the in-between, of existing in a place that has no clear identity, no clear purpose in the moment, and no clear indication of what comes next. In that sense, liminophobia might be less of an irrational quirk and more of an extremely honest response to one of the most uncomfortable feelings a human being can have.
This Neighborhood Made Up Of Copy And Paste Homes
Little boxes on the hillside, little boxes made of ticky-tacky, little boxes on the hillside, little boxes all the same.
Something About This Place Felt Off
The Clouds And Horizon Viewed From Our Airplane Appear To Be Perfectly Flat
In 2019, an anonymous user posted a single image on 4chan. It showed a yellow-carpeted room, fluorescent lighting humming overhead, no windows, no doors visible, no people, just an infinite-seeming series of identical walls stretching in every direction. The caption read: "If you're not careful and you noclip out of reality in the wrong areas, you'll end up in the Backrooms."
And with that, one of the internet's most enduring pieces of collective mythology was born. The Backrooms captured something that millions of people apparently already felt but hadn't had language for. It spawned thousands of stories, images, and videos. Then, in 2022, a teenage filmmaker named Kane Parsons uploaded a found-footage short film set in the Backrooms that was so convincingly eerie it went viral almost immediately.
Hollywood noticed. A24, one of the most respected studios in modern cinema, picked up the feature film adaptation with Parsons attached to direct, making him one of the youngest filmmakers ever to land a major studio deal, off the back of a concept that started as a single unsettling photograph of an empty room.
Ever Get That Sinking Feeling?
My Hometown Movie Theater
A Stop For A Bus That Never Comes
For most of human history, liminal spaces have been a niche experience, something you encounter briefly, move through, and leave behind. Then COVID-19 arrived, and overnight, the entire world became one. Times Square, which had never in living memory been anything other than overwhelming and loud and aggressively full of people, sat empty.
The Colosseum in Rome, which sees millions of visitors a year, stood in complete silence. Airports, train stations, stadiums, theme parks, city centres, all of the places specifically built around the presence of people, suddenly and completely without them. The photographs taken during lockdown have a quality that is very difficult to describe.
Familiar landmarks rendered almost unrecognizable by the simple absence of crowds. They are some of the most striking liminal images ever captured, not because they were designed to be unsettling, but because the world itself had temporarily become one enormous in-between space, frozen at the threshold between before and after.
The Indoor Pool At Hearst Castle
I was at a hotel in Scottsdale where you could dive down in the indoor swimming pool, go through a short tunnel, then come up in the outdoor swimming pool. It was amazing.
House In Berlin, My First Liminal Space Picture, Taken Yesterday
Another Day At School
If a liminal space is a place of transition, then its opposite is what theorists call a "place" or, in some frameworks, a manifest space. These are the spaces that hold meaning, identity, and permanence. Your kitchen. Your local pub. The park bench you've sat on so many times it feels like yours. Manifest spaces are saturated with presence, with memory, routine, and the accumulated weight of time spent there.
They feel inhabited even when they're empty, because the people who belong to them have left something behind. The difference between a liminal and a manifest space is not always architectural. The same room can feel like either one, depending on context.
A school hallway full of children is a manifest space. The same hallway in August, lights off and lockers empty, is something else entirely. The space hasn't changed. The presence has. And presence, it turns out, is doing an enormous amount of heavy lifting.
My Friend Lives In A Mall That Was Converted To Apartments
My Office Has Been Empty Since March 2020. I Am The Only Person Still Working Here
It would be weird if your food started to disappear from the refrigerator.
This “Lounge Area” In A Local Hotel Makes Me Uneasy
For all the unease they produce, liminal spaces are not purely negative experiences, and psychologists are increasingly interested in what happens to the human mind when it enters a state of transition. Liminal periods, whether physical or psychological, have long been associated with creativity, openness, and the loosening of fixed thinking.
When the normal rules of a space are suspended, the mind becomes more flexible, more receptive, and more willing to entertain new ideas. There's a reason that some of the best thinking happens in transitional moments: the long drive, the late-night walk, the quiet airport at 4 a.m.
Removed from the familiar anchors of daily life, the brain wanders in ways it otherwise wouldn't. Liminal spaces, at their best, are not just eerie backdrops. They are permission slips, an invitation to exist, briefly, outside the structure of normal life and see what turns up in the quiet.
1st Of December
Funky And Trippy Hotel In Belgium
Is My Hotel Liminal?
There is something quietly profound about the fact that the spaces which unsettle us most are not the dangerous ones, the dark ones, or the overtly threatening ones. They are the ordinary ones, emptied out, slightly too still, waiting for something that hasn't arrived yet. Liminal spaces hold up a mirror to a very human anxiety: the fear of being between things, of existing in the gap without knowing what comes next.
And perhaps that's why they've captured the internet's imagination so completely. We live in a world that moves fast, that demands certainty, that doesn't leave a lot of room for the in-between. Liminal spaces are the in-between made visible. They are the pauses between sentences. The held breath before the answer.
And if they keep you up tonight, staring at the ceiling and thinking about empty swimming pools and hotel corridors that go on too long, well. You were warned. The light is still on, we hope.
Do liminal spaces do something to your brain chemistry that you can't quite explain? Share your feelings with us in the comments!
This Mini-Golf Course At A Resort I'm Staying At
Bouncy Castle Park In Germany. I Was The Only One There
This Area At Work Makes Me Feel Like I'm Being Watched
A Jar Of Beetroot Leaked In The Fridge And It Looks Like A Kubrick Movie
Actual Backrooms I Found Above A Car Dealership I Did Some Work For
I Was Walking Out In A Corn Field This Morning, It Was Foggy And Overcast, And I Thought This Was Pretty Creepy. No Wind. Silent
This Tiny Escalator In Vienna
There Are Tunnels That Connect The Buildings And Parking Garages Within A Couple Blocks Of My Job So On Rainy Days I Can Get Around And Stay Dry
No way, there's bound to be a psycho with a chainsaw in there somewhere.
This Huge Restroom In A San Antonio TX Store
Cafeteria In An Old Canadian Nuclear War Bunker
Between Embankment And Charring Cross Tube Stations In London
Going To A Movie Theater At 10:30am On A Wednesday
Pic I Took Inside A Washington State Ferry At Night
The Subway At 6 Am
Strange Neighborhood
On A Night Walk, Southwestern Ontario Canada
The Hotel Floor I'm Staying On Has A Hallway With Stairs That Lead To Nowhere
Liminal Pics I Took On A Walk
Moving Truck With A Single Arcade Cabinet In It
Bathroom Pods At A Bar I Went To In London
There’s Something Beautiful And Dystopian About This
My Son In The Door Of Our Hotel Room
I Work A Delivery Job And I Hate Getting Apartments With Hallways Like This. How Do People Live Here?
Polka Dot Wear Pattern Under Removed Cubicles
Closing Day Of A Grocery Store
This Roof Shingled Closet At An Otherwise Normal House’s Open House
Maybe they were trying to make it into a cedar closet, but took the cheaper route and used shingles?
My Local Theater Has A Screening Room With A Playground In It
The Hospital Wing I Stayed At For 3 Months
My BF Went To The Bathroom Of A Cafe, Sent Me This Pic
The One Place You Visited Years Ago
My Home For The Next Few Nights
That photo and the word 'home' don't fit together unless you're some sort of hive creature....