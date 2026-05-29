Difficulty: Class 5

Unsafe, Unsecure, Powerful Entity



Level 32 is an endless moonlit forest illuminated only by a thin crescent moon hanging beneath a completely starless sky. The woods remain almost entirely silent except for the constant rattling of skeletons suspended from the trees, their bones swaying gently in the wind.



Some wanderers claim the skeletons whisper softly as they pass.



The voices supposedly tell fragmented stories, forgotten memories, prophecies, or pieces of the dead people’s former lives. Nobody knows whether the whispers are truly real or simply another effect of the forest itself.



The deeper someone travels into Level 32, the heavier the atmosphere becomes.



The darkness never fades, pathways constantly shift between the trees, and the forest gradually begins feeling less like a place and more like something alive watching from every direction at once.



Eventually, wanderers may encounter a mysterious woman known only as “The Belle.”



She appears as a pale silent figure wearing a long Victorian-style orange dress with black hair and skeletal face paint covering her features. The Belle never speaks. Instead, she simply walks deeper into the woods, silently encouraging wanderers to follow her.



Those who continue following eventually lose sight of her completely.



Soon afterward, they encounter her true form.



The Skeleton Queen is a towering skeletal entity draped in torn black robes, seemingly fused with the forest itself. Witnesses describe roots moving beneath her feet, trees bending around her presence, and entire sections of the forest reacting to her emotions.



The woods appear to obey her completely.



What Makes It Dangerous?



The Skeleton Queen is considered one of the most powerful known entities in the Backrooms.



She reportedly possesses complete control over the forest surrounding her and can command roots, trees, and even the earth itself to kill wanderers almost instantly. Victims have allegedly been dragged beneath the soil without leaving behind any trace at all.



Despite this, the Queen does not appear entirely hostile.



Several survivors claim respectful wanderers may be spared, protected, or even allowed to speak with her briefly beneath the trees. Others believe the Queen is less a monster and more a grieving ruler endlessly bound to the forest itself.



The emotional atmosphere of Level 32 is also deeply oppressive. Many explorers report overwhelming feelings connected to death, grief, sacrifice, lost love, and mourning while traveling through the woods.



One recovered account describes a wanderer willingly offering her soul to the Skeleton Queen in exchange for reviving someone she loved.



Nobody knows whether the bargain worked.



How You Can Get There



No consistent entrance to Level 32 has ever been identified. Most survivors report becoming lost in dark forests before suddenly realizing skeletons were hanging from the surrounding trees.



Some even claim to have entered directly from the Frontrooms.



How To Escape



Escape appears to depend entirely on the Skeleton Queen herself. Wanderers she chooses to spare usually awaken somewhere else in another forest within the Backrooms as though the experience had been a nightmare.