“Forbidden Toys”: 32 Wild And Controversial Vintage Toy Ideas By This Artist
For decades, toy packaging has sold children a world of endless possibilities. Action figures promised adventure, playsets recreated everyday professions, and brightly colored boxes transformed ordinary objects into objects of desire. Artist Shampoooty taps directly into that visual language, but with one important difference: the products being advertised don't actually exist, and most of them probably never should.
Drawing heavily from the aesthetics of vintage toy catalogs, retro advertising, and mid-century consumer culture, Shampoooty creates fictional toy concepts that blur the line between nostalgia, satire, and social commentary. At first glance, the designs appear entirely authentic. The packaging, typography, illustrations, and product photography are rendered with such convincing attention to detail that many viewers initially assume they are looking at genuine products from decades past. It is only after a closer look that the absurdity begins to emerge.
Below, we've gathered some of the most inventive retro-inspired creations. Take a look and see which fictional product feels the most surprisingly believable.
More info: Instagram | shampoooty.com
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I want this for myself (yes, I know it doesn't exist) ;)
The humor often comes from taking familiar ideas and pushing them just far enough to become unsettling, ridiculous, or unexpectedly clever. Children's playsets are reimagined through the lens of adult realities, mundane household objects become strangely specific inventions, and everyday consumer culture is exaggerated until it reveals its own absurd logic. In doing so, the work pokes fun not only at toys themselves but also at advertising, nostalgia, and society's endless appetite for turning virtually anything into a marketable product.
Part of what makes these creations so effective is their ability to trigger a sense of recognition before subverting expectations. Viewers may find themselves momentarily convinced they once saw a similar toy on a store shelf or in a childhood catalog, only to realize that memory is being manipulated by familiar visual cues. The result is a collection that feels simultaneously nostalgic and completely absurd, a playful reminder of how easily design can shape perception.
Buy two of these, put in Barbie and Ken, and make believe they are the Rosenbergs.
I laughed way too hard... Thanks, Hidrėlėy and Eglė for the chuckles :)
I laughed way too hard... Thanks, Hidrėlėy and Eglė for the chuckles :)