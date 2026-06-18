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For decades, toy packaging has sold children a world of endless possibilities. Action figures promised adventure, playsets recreated everyday professions, and brightly colored boxes transformed ordinary objects into objects of desire. Artist Shampoooty taps directly into that visual language, but with one important difference: the products being advertised don't actually exist, and most of them probably never should.

Drawing heavily from the aesthetics of vintage toy catalogs, retro advertising, and mid-century consumer culture, Shampoooty creates fictional toy concepts that blur the line between nostalgia, satire, and social commentary. At first glance, the designs appear entirely authentic. The packaging, typography, illustrations, and product photography are rendered with such convincing attention to detail that many viewers initially assume they are looking at genuine products from decades past. It is only after a closer look that the absurdity begins to emerge.

Below, we've gathered some of the most inventive retro-inspired creations. Take a look and see which fictional product feels the most surprisingly believable.

More info: Instagram | shampoooty.com