“What’s Your Math Level?”: Find Out By Solving These 36 Questions From Fractions To Algebra

It’s been a while since most of us sat in a math classroom, right?

This quiz takes you from Grade 1 basics all the way to serious school-level problems – and it’s tougher than it sounds. There are 36 questions, and here’s the catch: no multiple-choice options. You’ll have to type in every answer yourself.

Don’t rush it. Take your time, do the quick math, and double-check if something feels off – a small mistake can happen fast.

So… how far can you make it? Let’s find out. 🧮

