Easter Is Coming, And I’m Getting Ready For It – I Made These Cute Felt Bunnies

I recently remembered that Easter is very soon and immediately I had the idea of making cute bunnies to use as holiday decor. I chose several different colors of felt. I drew patterns, cut them out, and started sewing and stuffing them with holo-fiber. In the end, I wanted to add a little detail in the form of a bow.

The bunnies are very cute and very easy to make. So much so, that I spent a little time (about an hour for one).

And how do you prepare for Easter?

A little bit of the process