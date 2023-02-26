Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Easter Is Coming, And I’m Getting Ready For It – I Made These Cute Felt Bunnies
17points
User submission
Animals, DIY7 hours ago

Easter Is Coming, And I’m Getting Ready For It – I Made These Cute Felt Bunnies

Aliona Helis
Community member

I recently remembered that Easter is very soon and immediately I had the idea of making cute bunnies to use as holiday decor. I chose several different colors of felt. I drew patterns, cut them out, and started sewing and stuffing them with holo-fiber. In the end, I wanted to add a little detail in the form of a bow.

The bunnies are very cute and very easy to make. So much so, that I spent a little time (about an hour for one).

And how do you prepare for Easter?

More info: inspireuplift.com | Instagram | youtube.com

Easter Is Coming, And I'm Getting Ready For It - I Made These Cute Felt Bunnies

Easter Is Coming, And I'm Getting Ready For It - I Made These Cute Felt Bunnies

Easter Is Coming, And I'm Getting Ready For It - I Made These Cute Felt Bunnies

Easter Is Coming, And I'm Getting Ready For It - I Made These Cute Felt Bunnies

Easter Is Coming, And I'm Getting Ready For It - I Made These Cute Felt Bunnies

Easter Is Coming, And I'm Getting Ready For It - I Made These Cute Felt Bunnies

Easter Is Coming, And I'm Getting Ready For It - I Made These Cute Felt Bunnies

A little bit of the process

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Aliona Helis
Aliona Helis
Author, Community member

Hi there! My name is Alyona, and I'm a creative person who absolutely loves needlework. I have a passion for crafting beautiful baby mobiles and toys by hand, and I put my heart and soul into every single one of them. I use a variety of colors, patterns, and textures to create unique and visually stimulating designs for babies. I believe that my mobiles and toys can bring happiness and joy to both babies and parents, and I'm so happy to be able to do something that makes people happy...

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda