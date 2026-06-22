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Prime Day 2026 doesn't officially kick off until July 23rd, but Amazon has apparently never been great at keeping a secret because the deals are already showing up early, and they are very much worth your attention. This is the part where most people say they'll wait until the actual event to start shopping, and then July 23rd arrives, and half the things they wanted are already sold out or back to full price.

Consider this your head start. Everything on this list is already discounted, already available, and already worth adding to your cart before the rest of the internet catches on. The deals only get more competitive from here, so if something catches your eye, the smartest move is the one you make right now.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Screens All Day And Not Enough Sleep Finally Meets Its Match With An Eye Massager That Earns Its Place On The Nightstand Within The First Five Minutes Of Use

A person wearing a white and grey eye massager with blue lights, relaxing, for shoppers looking for Prime Day Deals.

Review: "Do yourself a favor and just buy this thing already. I can’t believe how good it feels. Everyone I have put this thing on has had to buy one too." - Kristen

amazon.com , Kristen Report

10points
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    #2

    Every Mystery Stain That Has Been Living Rent Free On The Couch Since Last Thanksgiving Finally Has A Worthy Opponent In The Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner

    A green Bissell Little Green Mini portable carpet cleaner on a grey sofa. Don't miss these Prime Day Deals on home cleaning.

    Review: "I had wanted the Bissell Little Green for the longest time. If you have pets or children, a portable carpet and upholstery cleaner like this can come in very handy." - Momo

    amazon.com , Momo Report

    9points
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    #3

    Coming Home To Floors That Cleaned Themselves While You Were Out Is The Kind Of Domestic Plot Twist A Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Pulls Off Every Single Day Without Needing A Single Word Of Thanks

    Discover Prime Day Deals on home tech, featuring a robot vacuum next to a dog in its bed, ready for cleaning.

    Review: "Best one yet. I have been upgrading my Robo Vac every couple years when one starts to have problems or there’s a really good sale.
    The debris renewable and filter are quite easy to manage and I like the mapping, it is very intuitive. It takes a little time to figure out how to name the different areas but once figure out it makes it very easy to manage. This one also manages different maps for different levels in the house. I highly recommend." - Tainask8

    amazon.com , Dad, the engineer Report

    9points
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    #4

    Cutting The Cord On Commutes, Workouts, And Every Situation Where Wires Have Absolutely No Business Being Involved, Wireless Earbuds Are The Kind Of Upgrade That Makes Going Back Feel Genuinely Impossible

    An open charging case with beige wireless earbuds, displaying 97% battery. Discover Prime Day Deals on tech accessories.

    Review: "I have had these Bluetooth wireless earbuds for almost a month now and I am actually surprised how well they work for the inexpensive price they are. They also keep a charge for quite some time, I have not drained the battery yet but charge them anyway after about a week when the battery percentage life reads in the upper 80’s. Although these are still pretty new, I feel this was a great purchase and I would recommend." - Jodi D

    amazon.com , Jodi D Report

    9points
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    #5

    Homemade Ice Cream, Sorbet, And Smoothie Bowls On Demand Is The Kind Of Kitchen Capability The Ninja Creami Delivers Without Requiring Any Culinary Experience Whatsoever

    A Ninja Creami machine on a kitchen counter, with a container of prepared sorbet below, highlighting its versatility for Prime Day Deals.

    Review: "I love ice cream way too much. I really wanted to find a way to satisfy that without all the fat and maybe with a few health benefits and I kept getting pointed to this unit. Over and over. So, finally, I decided to give it a whirl. I'm so incredibly glad I did. There are endless recipes online to create an endless variety of frozen goodies, so you'll never get bored. That's for sure." - A Christy

    amazon.com , Valerie Henderson Report

    8points
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    Early Prime Day deals have a habit of disappearing quietly and without warning. One minute something is sitting at a great price and the next minute it's back to full retail with no explanation and no apology.

    The items on this list were live at the time of writing, but inventory and pricing can shift fast once the wider internet gets involved. If something here is already on your radar, the window between "I'll think about it" and "it's gone" is shorter than it looks.

    Explore Prime Day Deals for personal care with a Philips Sonicare toothbrush charging in a bathroom, promoting oral hygiene.

    Review: "Great toothbrush at great price. I bought it during prime days and saved even more. Battery lasts about 2 weeks if you use it 2 times a day. Very helpful app to tell you more about your hygiene. Looks great on my counter." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    8points
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    #7

    Turning Any Blank Wall Into A Full Cinema Experience On Demand Is The Kind Of Capability A Portable Projector Brings To Movie Night That Makes The Living Room TV Feel Suddenly Underpowered

    A black mini projector casting light on a wall next to a scene from The Simpsons. Great Prime Day Deals for home entertainment.

    Review: "I really like how portable this projector is. You can move it from room to room or even use it outside which is really convenient. The built in battery is a big plus so you don’t always need an outlet. Perfect for movie nights anywhere in the house." - Alena

    amazon.com , Alena Report

    8points
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    A man with glasses and a neck fan gives a thumbs up, enjoying Prime Day deals.

    Review: "Our A/C had gone out in our home here in South Florida and while I was waiting on the HVAC technician to fix it I had multiple fans going in the house but it still wasn’t comfortable until I put on this neck fan. It worked great to cool my head down quickly and while my body could still feel the warmth of the house ambient temperature, I was able to forget about that because my head was much cooler. It’s great! I highly recommend this product." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    7points
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    #9

    Replacing Half The Appliances On The Counter With One Pot That Does Everything Is Exactly The Kind Of Kitchen Logic That Makes The Instant Pot 7-In-1 One Of Those Purchases That Pays For Itself Before The Week Is Out

    An Instant Pot Duo pressure cooker on a kitchen counter, showcasing its digital display and various cooking functions for Prime Day Deals.

    Review: "Love this pressure cooker! It cooks food quickly and evenly, making meal prep so much easier. It’s easy to use, well made, and works perfectly. Highly recommend!" - Manuel

    amazon.com , Brandon & Jessica Hopkins Report

    7points
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    #10

    Staying Fresh All Day Without A Single Questionable Ingredient Is Exactly The Kind Of Low Maintenance Win A Hello Unicorn Aluminum Free Deodorant Delivers Without Making A Big Deal About It

    A hand holding a white and pink Hello Unicorn deodorant stick with rainbow lettering. Find Prime Day Deals on beauty products.

    Review: "Gentle, effective, and smells great! I bought this 2-pack back in September and have been using it daily since. It's become my go-to deodorant." - Ryan

    amazon.com , Ryan Report

    7points
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    The thing about Prime Day is that it rewards the people who show up early. The shoppers who wait for the official start date are competing with everyone at the same time, refreshing the same pages, and watching things sell out in real time.

    Getting ahead of that chaos by even a few days is a smart move, and the fact that these deals are already this good before the main event even starts suggests that July 23rd is going to be a very interesting few days for anyone who still has room in their cart.

    Shop early Prime Day Deals for the classic book "Lolita" by Vladimir Nabokov, a great literary acquisition.

    Review: "Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita is one of those rare novels that challenges, disturbs, and fascinates all at once. The prose is dazzling—every sentence feels crafted with precision and musicality." - Sakhil

    amazon.com Report

    7points
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    Find Prime Day Deals on stylish footwear like black platform boots with bright orange laces, an edgy fashion statement.

    Review: "Let me start out by saying I've been a Docs wearer since the mid '90's, and still wear a pair I've had since '96/'97. I really like these boots." - Becky W.

    amazon.com , Becky W. Report

    7points
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    #13

    Walks That Actually Feel Like Walks Instead Of A Full Upper Body Workout Start With A No-Pull Dog Harness That Finally Puts You Back In Charge Of Where The Two Of You Are Actually Going

    Find Prime Day Deals for pet accessories like a dog harness, pictured on a dog in a natural setting with a waterfall.

    Review: "Nice harness! Very durable and comfortable for my little guy! He's around 24lbs. And it's a good fit with a little room to adjust!" - Kayla Roman

    amazon.com , Kayla Roman Report

    6points
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    #14

    Taking Any Workout Up A Notch Without Changing A Single Exercise, A Weighted Vest Is The Kind Of Simple Addition That Makes Everything Harder In Exactly The Right Way

    A person from behind wearing a black weighted vest over a blue hoodie and orange leggings, showing fitness gear for Prime Day Deals.

    Review: "Fantastic for walks. Love the pouch it came with to hold cell phone." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Keisha Report

    6points
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    #15

    Building Something New Every Single Time With No Instructions And No Wrong Answers, A Magnetic Construction Set Is The Toy That Keeps Both Kids And The Adults Who "Aren't Playing" Completely Occupied For Hours

    Colorful magnetic building tiles forming a house structure on a wooden table. Shop early Prime Day Deals on popular toys.

    Review: "Magnatiles make the most perfect entertainment for kids who love to be creative. The possible things to build are endless, and my daughter is always using hers!" - Liz Harrison

    amazon.com , Liz Harrison Report

    6points
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    #16

    Turning A Regular Rinse-Off Into A Full Sensory Reset, Shower Steamers Aromatherapy Are The Easiest Upgrade A Bathroom Has Ever Seen

    A black tray with three colorful bath bombs and labels for sandalwood, eucalyptus, lemon & mint, and rosemary scents, ready for Prime Day Deals.

    Review: "I have used this in the shower, but I've found a better use for them. I opened one and put it on the top shelf of my walk-in closet next to my master bath. The moisture from the master bath activates the aroma of the shower steamer in the walk-in closet and made both of them smell heavenly. This is the best air freshener/room deodorizer/ aromatherapy that I have come across, and it was not meant for that. It's been 4 months and the smell is still going strong with only one open. Try it for yourself, you will not be disappointed." - billy

    amazon.com , billy Report

    5points
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