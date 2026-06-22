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Prime Day 2026 doesn't officially kick off until July 23rd, but Amazon has apparently never been great at keeping a secret because the deals are already showing up early, and they are very much worth your attention. This is the part where most people say they'll wait until the actual event to start shopping, and then July 23rd arrives, and half the things they wanted are already sold out or back to full price.

Consider this your head start. Everything on this list is already discounted, already available, and already worth adding to your cart before the rest of the internet catches on. The deals only get more competitive from here, so if something catches your eye, the smartest move is the one you make right now.