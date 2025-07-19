So What Did People *Actually* Buy On Prime Day, You Ask? These 19 Things, Apparently
The digital dust has settled on Prime Day, that wild, two-day fever dream where our collective willpower goes on a brief but glorious vacation. If you, like us, have just emerged from a daze and are now tracking an alarming number of packages, welcome. You’re among friends. It’s that special time of year defined by a mix of giddy anticipation for your new gadgets and a mild, “what have I done?” panic when you check your bank account. But the biggest question remains: what did everyone actually buy?
Well, we peeked into the internet’s collective shopping cart to find out, and it’s a glorious hodgepodge of genius problem-solvers, viral beauty obsessions, and tech upgrades we’ve been eyeing for months. Think of this list not just as a roundup of bestsellers, but as a digital time capsule of what we all decided we desperately needed this year. So get ready to either feel incredibly validated in your own purchases or discover the one amazing deal you can't believe you missed.
The Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows Are Basically The Emotional Support Animal Your Neck Has Been Crying Out For Every Night
Review: "I have purchased these pillows multiple times and gifted them to others several times! I just moved across country and knew I was ordering these for my new house! They are super fluffy pillows and give me a good night sleep! The bounce back really fast and they don’t get hot overnight so I’d say that is a good design! No smell upon opening it from package so that’s also a good thing!! They do come rolled up, so I let them come to life for 24 hours." - MissLicious
Your Desire To Look Cute Can Now Peacefully Coexist With Your Chaotic Energy In This Sporty Dress With Built-In Shorts
Review: "I love this romper dress! Super cute and comfy. The length is perfect. I’m 5’2” 130lbs with a small bust. I ordered a size small and tightened the straps all the way and it’s just right. Not too short either and the shorts underneath are great. I’m not sure how the quality is yet and if it’ll hold up, but so far, it feels pretty good." - Patrick Hogan
You Can Now Look At A Glass Of Red Wine Near Your Beige Rug With The Confidence Of A God, Because You Own The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet And Upholstery Cleaner
Review: "I have an older cat who has been vomiting a lot, so I purchased this to help with clean up. It is so perfect! Super easy to assemble and use you can tell this machine gets into the carpet and furniture fibers to get into any mess. The pet formula liquid smells great and dries pretty fast. The suction of the machine does a great job at pulling out all of the mess. If you have animals at home, I would say this is absolutely worth your money and your time!" - SkyeW
The Daily Game Of Cookware Jenga You've Been Losing Against Your Cabinet Is Finally Over Thanks To This 7-Piece Cookware With A Detachable Handle
Review: "Absolutely love this pot and pan set! They heat evenly, cook beautifully, and nothing sticks. The nonstick surface makes cleanup a breeze, and the quality feels top-notch. I use them daily and they still look and perform like new. Highly recommend to anyone who loves to cook!" - MLHP
The Unearned Confidence Of A 1980s Action Hero Is Now Available For Purchase In The Form Of These Retro Aviator Sunglasses
Review: "Great quality of sunglasses. I have been looking for sunglasses that didn’t cost an arm and a leg, because I lose them so often haha. Glad that I found these from an influencer! The rectangular shape fit perfectly on my face and I loved the polarized lenses and how it seems very scratch resistant. Also, they add a bag and glass cloth with it. I will definitely be buying more." - Fleurgurl
Acquiring A New Personality Trait Is As Easy As Acquiring The Stanley Quencher
Review: "I was skeptical about purchasing a tumbler this big but I have no regrets. It’s encouraging me to drink more water. Water stays cool! Super cute." - Lala
If your 'add to cart' finger is getting twitchy just from reading this, you're not alone. The next batch of goodies continues the trend of solving those tiny, oddly specific problems that make you go, “wait, that exists?” From clever organizational finds to little life-simplifiers, it seems we were all on a mission to make our daily routines just a little bit smoother.
The Medicube Collagen Overnight Mask Is How You Actually Wake Up Like This, Instead Of Looking Like A Crumpled Receipt From The Bottom Of A Purse
Review: "Ahhhmazing! Go to bed GLOWING and wake up GLOWING, skin feels hydrated and beautiful! What a difference this product has made my skin!" - Kayla Jane
You Can Literally Watch The Biodance Hydro Cera-Nol Real Deep Mask Turn Transparent As Your Thirsty Skin Absorbs Every Last Drop Of That Dewy Goodness
Review: "I love this mask! I saw many videos online saying they sleep in them at night. I didn't expect them to say on all night, but suprisingly they did! They also turned clear and firmer after 2-3 hours, almost like rice paper. I also liked how it had 2 pieces, so that I could adjust it to the right size for me. One size fits all I guess!" - Kathleen Singleton
The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Puts A Literal Raincoat On Every Single Strand Of Your Hair So Humidity Can Just See Itself Out
Review: "Wow—this hair product is absolutely amazing! From the first use, I could see and feel a difference. My hair felt softer, looked shinier, and was so much easier to manage. It adds just the right amount of moisture without making my hair greasy or heavy. The scent is also incredible—fresh, clean, and long-lasting. Whether I use it on damp or dry hair, it works beautifully and helps control frizz while enhancing my natural texture. It honestly feels like a salon treatment in a bottle. I’ve gotten so many compliments on my hair since I started using it. Totally worth it—this is now a must-have in my routine!" - Dora estiu
Your Excuses For A Bad Shot Are About To Get Way More Creative Because 'I Misjudged The Distance' Is Off The Table With This Laser Range Finder For Golf & Hunting
Review: "I’m seriously impressed with this Golf Rangefinder with Slope! It locks onto the flag quickly and gives super accurate distance readings, even on hilly terrain thanks to the slope feature. The optics are clear and bright, and I love the vibration feedback when it locks onto the target—it gives me confidence in every shot. It’s lightweight, easy to carry, and the battery life is excellent. Whether I’m playing a casual round or practicing at the range, this rangefinder has become an essential part of my game. Five stars all the way! I like the magnetic feature as well." - Aditya Nahar
For A Workout That's Literally Just Good Vibrations, This Axv Vibration Plate Fitness Platform Will Jiggle Your Muscles Into Shape While You Just Stand There
Review: "Wow, I must have been sleeping not knowing about this. First, as for set up - easy! Just need batteries for the remote. Unboxed and able to use in 5 minutes. This includes using the Bluetooth and listening to music from my phone. Second, have balance issues, restless legs, struggle sleeping and this seems to be a blessing in disguise for these ailments. I found engaging with wearing just socks rather than tennis shoes better for me personally. I may purchase one for my daughter who recently has been have circulation opportunity with her legs. Only slight concern I have is if it could pick up someone else’s Bluetooth. Wouldn’t that be a surprise." - Pippi
That Little Speaker On Your Phone Is Trying Its Best, But A Bose Portable Bluetooth Speaker Is What Your '90s Hip-Hop Playlist Truly Deserves
Review: "Great quality waterproof and dustproof portable speaker. The connectivity with Bluetooth is great. It provides great bass and the sound quality is crisp. It comes with the Bose app where you can customize and personalize your sound the way you want with the equalizers. I take it to my outdoor play/training sessions and it does great! The battery life on it is amazing so I can listen more and charge less. It feels and looks premium with amazing sound quality as expected from Bose. Whether you lay it flat or make it stand up, it will always give the best natural and personalized-sounding music!" - Shreyanil Kar
And the shopping spree continues. It's clear from this next set of finds that we're all deep in our self-care era, or at least our 'make our homes look more aesthetically pleasing' era. Whether it was influenced by a TikTok deep dive at 2 a.m. or just a desire for a little upgrade, the hivemind was clearly focused on things that bring a little bit of joy. Let's see what other viral sensations made the final cut.
Because Choosing Between A Straw And A Chug Spout Is A Commitment You're Just Not Ready To Make, There's The Owala Waterbottle
Review: "This water bottle is great! I love the sip and chug option. The packaging was cute too, with a sticker tutorial. It seems like it will be easy to clean and more hygienic than most water bottles with a straw. The smallest size is perfect for a standard cup holder. The indent that makes it not perfectly round makes it easier to hold. The water was perfectly cold after leaving it in a hot car for an hour, and the coating around the water bottle base protected my hands from getting burned. Feels stupid to say it is a game changer, but as someone who uses my bottle bottle 24/7, it really is a game changer for me." - Kayleigh
The Conscious Uncoupling From Your Cable Provider Gets A Whole Lot Prettier With An Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Review: "Ordered this to turn a dumb TV into a smart TV, and it fits the bill perfectly. The remote control is much more intuitive than the one that came with the TV, it adds a lot of functionality (we are in an area with very few broadcast stations so streaming is the best option). Picture quality for all video is excellent, and there is plenty of storage for apps so we can load up a number of streaming services including a few free ones." - The Hoys
That Post-Shower Feeling Of Being A Human-Sized Saltine Cracker Is Officially Cancelled By Bioderma Atoderm Shower Oil
Review: "I purchased this back in February, so I’ve had a few months to try it out. First off, I love the size there’s still so much product left, and I’m not even halfway through the bottle yet. Great value for the money 👍🏽 It does have a scent, but it’s mild in my opinion and doesn’t bother me at all. I use it as my first cleanse at night, and it removes makeup, dirt, and oils really well. I’ve experienced no breakouts or irritation, so I’d definitely repurchase." - Nett’s Amazon Picks
Your Skin's Comeback Tour Is Officially Being Sponsored By The Bouncy, Jiggly Goodness Of Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream
Review: "The texture is quite sticky and thick, so it needs to be applied with little pressure from my finger. But when my skin feels really dry and rough, I layer it twice before bed, and the next day my skin feels amazing!" - Doyeon
Wearing The Beats Solo4 Is The Universal, Non-Verbal Signal That You Have Way Too Many Tabs Open In Your Brain For A Conversation Right Now
Review: "Had to take advantage of prime week deals and I am so glad I did! I try other headphones and nothing compares to beats. Even though they don’t claim to be noise cancelling on the Solos I still think they do an amazing job! The volume quality is absolutely amazing !!! The design and color is so pretty and it’s always a plus that they come in their own protective case. Totally worth the buy." - Wendy
The Passive-Aggressive Standoff Between Your Bookcase And The Wall Outlet Has A New Mediator In This Surge Protector Flat Plug Power Strip
Review: "I like being organized so I have different power strips around the house- but I just started a job working from home & needed a power strip with a ton of outlets, & this thing is IT!" - heyitssmalls
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 Are Basically A Socially Acceptable 'Do Not Disturb' Sign For Your Entire Existence
Review: "Have enjoyed using the AirPods Pro. I have had multiple pairs, primarily because I either lose them, accidentally wash them, or I wear them down due to how much I sweat. Haven’t found another type of headphones that work as well though. My previous pair have lasted me 2 years and I workout about 4-5/days a week. They still work and I use them regularly. I also use them for work as well. I only got this extra pair as a backup since they were on sale during prime day. They fit my ears well and held up through marathons. I also appreciate the noise cancellation working really well to block out other sounds and people when I am on calls." - epurice