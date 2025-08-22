ADVERTISEMENT

Long before rush hour traffic and GPS was a thing, there was the glorious, sputtering, and often unpredictable dawn of the automobile. At the turn of the century, these "horseless carriages" were mechanical marvels that terrified pedestrians and thrilled the brave passengers. Driving was less of a chore and more of an adventure that required goggles, a full-body duster coat, and a healthy dose of courage. The roads were mostly dirt, flat tires were a certainty, and a simple trip to the next town over was an epic journey. These 50 photos capture the charming, chaotic, and downright hilarious beginnings of our love affair with the car.

#1

Jeantaud 2-Seater Droijsky, Electric Motor, Paris, France,1898

Man in vintage outfit sitting in one of the first cars from 100 years ago, showcasing how wild early automobiles were.

Jules Beau Report

    #2

    One Of The First Automobiles From 1900 At The Demonstration At The Sports Press Summer Festival In Berlin-Ruhleben, Germany, 1900

    Early 1900s first cars showing wild vintage automobile design with driver in formal attire on dirt road.

    German Federal Archives Report

    #3

    Two Men In A Car In La Rivivre-Thibouville, France, 1899

    Two men dressed in early 1900s attire driving a wild first car on a rural road with leafless trees around.

    Rijksmuseum Report

    #4

    First Electric Cab Designed By I.V. Romanov In Gatchina, 1900

    Vintage black early car with large wooden wheels and a man in period uniform standing beside it showing how wild first cars were.

    elektro znatok Report

    #5

    Milord 2-Seater Jeantaud, Electric Motor, France, 1898

    Early car with large spoked wheels and covered cabin, man with bowler hat seated, showing wild first cars from 100 years ago.

    Jules Beau Report

    #6

    "Automobile Equipped With Roussel Elastic Spoke Wheels Made By Mm. Cadignan & Cie.", Paris, France, Circa 1890s

    Early vintage car with large spoked wheels and a man driving, showcasing how wild the first cars really were 100 years ago.

    Internet Archive Book Images Report

    #7

    Ettore Bugatti And His Bugatti Type 2, 1901

    Man driving a wild first car 100 years ago on an early model with large spoked wheels and minimal bodywork.

    A1AA1A Report

    #8

    The First Automobile Made By Karl Benz, 1885

    Early model first car on a dirt road showcasing wild and primitive automotive design from 100 years ago.

    Saforrest Report

    #9

    Electric Automobile, Chicago, New York, 1900

    Vintage black early car with two passengers seated, showcasing how wild the first cars really were 100 years ago.

    Clinton Edgar Woods Report

    #10

    Decauville 5 Cv, Ravenez, Coupe Des Voiturettes Automobile, 1900

    Early 1900s vintage car with a man in a suit and bowler hat, showcasing how wild the first cars really were.

    Jules Beau Report

    #11

    Two Men In A Car, Between 1895 And 1905

    Two men in bowler hats sitting in a wild first car from 100 years ago on a street in a vintage black and white photo

    Bibliotheque nationale de France Report

    #12

    Voiturette, Clement-Bayard Automobile, 1900

    Man in early 1900s clothing driving a wild first car on a dirt road surrounded by leafless trees.

    Bibliotheque nationale de France Report

    #13

    New York Auto Show, 1900

    Early 1900s family riding a wild first car at an indoor exhibition showcasing the beginnings of automobile history.

    The New York Times Report

    Owning one of these early machines made you an instant celebrity and a neighborhood mechanic. A simple drive was a public spectacle, guaranteed to draw a crowd of curious onlookers, barking dogs, and startled livestock. Getting stuck in a muddy rut or having to hand-crank a stubborn engine wasn't a frustration; it was part of the show, a shared moment of drama between man and his magnificent, unreliable machine.
    #14

    Leon Thery On A Decauville Cart, 1900

    Man sitting on an early vintage car, showcasing the wild design of the first cars from 100 years ago.

    La Vie au grand air Report

    #15

    Gobron-Brillie 9 Cv, Cote De Chanteloup, France, 1900

    Four men wearing coats and hats riding in a vintage early 1900s car, showing how wild the first cars really were.

    Jules Beau Report

    #16

    Magnus Volk, His Son Bert, And His Sister-In-Law Deborah, In His Electric Dog Cart, Outside Volk's Electric Rail Office In Madeira Drive, Circa 1897

    Early wild cars from 100 years ago showing large wooden wheels and vintage design with passengers in period clothing.

    wikimedia Report

    #17

    Line Of Russell Cars Outside Toronto City Hall, Circa 1900s

    Row of wild first cars from 100 years ago with drivers in early 20th-century attire in a city street setting.

    Toronto Reference Library Report

    #18

    A Russell Motor Car Company Automobile, Circa 1908

    Vintage black and white photo showing a wild first car from 100 years ago with two people sitting inside.

    Library and Archives Canada Report

    #19

    George P. Dorris In The First Automobile He Built, Circa 1895-1897

    Early 1900s wild first car with large wooden wheels and a person seated outdoors near a stone wall and trees.

    Missouri Historical Society Report

    #20

    One Of The First Electric Automobile, Invented By An Iowan Named Morrison And Sold To Sturgis, Seen Parked In Front Of The West Hotel, Circa 1890

    Early car with wooden spoked wheels and men in period clothing showcasing how wild the first cars really were.

    Hennepin County Library Report

    #21

    Ettore Bugatti Arrives In Vienna, III. International Car Expo, Driving A De Dietrich Which He Developed, 1903

    Early 20th-century first cars showcased with people in period clothing around the vintage vehicle outdoors.

    J. Lowy, k.k. Hofatelier, Wien Report

    #22

    Decauville 8 Cv Automobile, 1900

    Black and white photo of early wild first cars 100 years ago with two people seated, vintage street setting.

    Carle de Maribourg Report

    #23

    Armand Peugeot On Peugeot Type 28 Phaeton, 1900

    Early 1900s men riding in one of the first cars showing how wild the first cars really were.

    Armand Peugeot Report

    #24

    Stanley Steamer Automobile, Toledo, Ohio, Circa 1900

    Early 20th century wild cars with two men riding, featuring open design and large spoked wheels on a dirt road.

    Toledo-Lucas County Public Library Report

    #25

    Leonce Girardot On Panhard Automobile, Winner Of The Catalogue Race, 1900

    Vintage photo of people around one of the first cars showing how wild the first cars really were 100 years ago

    Jules Beau Report

    #26

    Departure Of A Fiat Automobile From Hotel Poespo, Halfway The Road To Tosari, Java, Indonesia, 1907

    Vintage black and white photo showing a wild first car from 100 years ago with people gathered around outdoors.

    Ohannes Kurkdjian Report

    You'll start to notice that nobody is just "popping out for a drive." Getting behind the wheel was a full-blown event, and the fashion proves it. Women wore enormous hats tied down with scarves, and men donned leather caps and gloves. This wasn't just about protecting yourself from the clouds of dust; it was a statement. It said you were modern, daring, and part of a thrilling new world on wheels.

    #27

    Andreas Flocken With Daughter Anna In Her Wedding Dress And Dog Hektor, Circa 1900

    Early 1900s wild cars with large spoked wheels and two passengers dressed in period clothing outdoors.

    Postkarte Report

    #28

    Andreas Flocken With Wife In Electric Car, 1903

    Early 20th century vintage car with an elderly couple seated, showcasing how wild the first cars really were 100 years ago.

    Postkarte Report

    #29

    Andreas Flocken (1845 - 1913) With The Electric Car In The Coburg Hofgarten, Circa 1900

    Early 20th century photo of a man driving a wild first car with large wooden wheels on a dirt road.

    Postkarte Report

    #30

    "The Car Is A Reliable Draft Horse If Necessary", Gardner, Massachusetts, 1885

    Early 20th century car with large roller attachment, showcasing how wild the first cars really were 100 years ago.

    Internet Archive Book Images Report

    #31

    The First Berlin Motor Cab In Operation, Owned By The Thien Carriage Company, Berlin, Konigsplatz, Circa 1899

    Early 1900s photo of people riding in one of the first cars showcasing how wild the first cars really were.

    German Federal Archives Report

    #32

    Car With Exhaust Pipes Through The Roof In France, 1897

    Early first cars with large metal wheels and a canopy, showing how wild vehicle designs were 100 years ago.

    Rijksmuseum Report

    #33

    Krebs System Car At The Bois De Boulogne, Paris, France, 1896

    Early 1900s vintage car with large spoked wheels driving on a road, showcasing how wild the first cars really were.

    Chief tin cloud Report

    #34

    Participants In The Paris-Amsterdam Race In Their Car, Probably In The Nijmegen Region, Netherlands, 1898

    Early vintage car with passengers and bystanders, showcasing how wild the first cars really were 100 years ago.

    Rijksmuseum Report

    #35

    Jules-Albert De Dion On His Steam Station Wagon, Paris-Trouville, France, 1897

    Early 20th century photo of a wild first car with men in period attire showcasing vintage automotive design.

    Le Sport universel illustre Report

    #36

    Miss Mabel Martin In An Automobile, Plainfield, N. J., Circa 1899

    Early 20th century woman driving one of the first cars, showcasing how wild the first cars really were 100 years ago.

    Internet Archive Book Images Report

    #37

    Car Driver Felice Nazzaro, Targa Florio, Italy, 1908

    Early 20th century man driving one of the first cars, showcasing how wild the first cars really were 100 years ago.

    Bibliotheque nationale de France Report

    #38

    Vincenzo Lancia With Fiat Racing Automobile, 2nd In The Targa Florio, Sicily, Italy, 1908

    Vintage photo of a wild first car from 100 years ago with men posing around it in a historic urban setting.

    Bibliotheque nationale de France Report

    #39

    Karl Benz, The 81-Year-Old Inventor At The Wheel Of His First Car, Circa 1920s

    Early car with large spoked wheels and driver in uniform surrounded by a crowd, showing how wild the first cars really were.

    Zenodot Verlagsgesellschaft mbH Report

    It's easy to forget that at this point, there were no rules for what a car should even look like. Many of these machines were a wild experiment, looking more like a fancy buggy that had lost its horse than a modern vehicle. Steering was often done with a tiller, not a wheel, and if you ran low on fuel, you couldn't just pull into a gas station. You had to hope the local pharmacy or hardware store had a can of gasoline to sell you, and that you'd bought enough to make it home.
    #40

    Capt Watlington House, Duval Street Key West - Public Library And Automobile, Circa 1910s

    Vintage car from 100 years ago parked on a street in front of wooden buildings showing how wild the first cars really were.

    Florida Keys History Center-Monroe County Public L Report

    #41

    G. G. And Alexandrina Cantacuzino With Automobile, Bucharest, 1900

    Early 1900s wild first cars with a man and woman seated, showcasing vintage automotive design on a gravel road.

    Meridiane Publishing House Report

    #42

    The First Strasbourg Motor Show, Meeting Of The Club's Founding Members At The Buerehiesel, Strasbourg , France, 1900

    Crowd of people gathered around wild first cars from 100 years ago showcasing early automotive design and innovation.

    Automobile Club Association Report

    #43

    Henry Bauchet At The Wheel Of His Car (Front Passenger), 5CV Lessieux-Bauchet Rethel, Ardennes, France, 1900

    Vintage photo showing one of the first cars with passengers and onlookers, illustrating how wild early cars really were.

    Rene Bauchet Report

    #44

    Young Lady In An Automobile, Circa 1900-1920

    Woman sitting in a wild first car from 100 years ago, showcasing early automotive design in front of a vintage house.

    Keene and Cheshire County (NH) Historical Photos Report

    #45

    The Headquarters Of The Cleveland Electric Railway Companyjust As President Horace E. Andrews With A Couple Of Employees, Were Starting Ona Line Inspection Trip Covering Several Outlying Districts Of The City, 1880s

    Vintage photo of a wild early car from 100 years ago with passengers and bystanders on a cobblestone street.

    Internet Archive Book Images Report

    #46

    Ivanhoe, Also Known As "Oxford", A Canadian Electric Automobile, Circa 1900

    Early photo showing wild first cars with passengers dressed in vintage clothing seated in an antique vehicle.

    "Cars of Canada" Report

    #47

    Racing Driver Prevost (Prevot), Participant In The Paris-Amsterdam Race, In His Car (Presumably) In Nijmegen, Netherlands, 1898

    Vintage photo of a wild first car from 100 years ago surrounded by a crowd in an early 20th-century city setting

    Rijksmuseum Report

    #48

    Panhard And Levassor, Tokyo, Japan, 1898

    Early black and white photo showing a wild first car from 100 years ago with a group of people posing around it.

    Morio Report

    #49

    Thilde, Clara And Ellen Benz Sitting On A Patent-Motorwagen Automobile, Circa 1900

    Three young girls seated in a wild first car from 100 years ago, showcasing early automobile design and style.

    OLDTIMER MARKT Report

    #50

    Three Men Near A Car In Varaville, France, 1897

    Three men inspecting and pushing a wild first car from 100 years ago with large wooden wheels outdoors.

    Rijksmuseum Report

