Someone asked netizens to share “the dumbest, weirdest, or most bizarre reason you’ve heard for a couple getting divorced” and people detailed their best stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples and be sure to add your own experiences and tales to the comments section down below.

Getting married is a big decision, but that won’t stop some folks from ending it over, seemingly, nothing. As conventional wisdom would suggest, divorces are rarely the result of just one thing, but sometimes the reason people provide is so unhinged or unusual that others take note.

#1 I have a cousin who I'm not close to (for obvious reasons) that has always been very racist. So imagine our surprise when he dated, married, and had kids with a Mexican woman.



Six years in he divorced her and said *in court* that he just couldn't stand being married to a Mexican any longer. He told the judge he "thought she'd be less Mexican after the wedding"



Thankfully, she got the kids in the divorce and she moved them far away from that part of my family. I still get Christmas cards from her, she's a wonderful lady.

#2 I divorced my ex husband because he bought the wrong kind of coffee for the third time in a row.



This was obviously not the only reason/whole story but it was a definitive event in my mind when I knew the marriage was over. I had asked him nicely the last two times he bought that kind to pick a different variety because it tasted burnt.



I had three little kids and my morning coffee was my lifeblood, we were always tight on money anyway, and he just had to ruin that small thing for me.



It was the years of disrespect, weaponized incompetence and his refusal to act like a f*cking adult that all culminated in him buying the wrong coffee and me losing the will to fight for that one sided relationship.

#3 He didn’t buy me anything for Christmas. Like nothing. We were young and broke but I found a receipt for a jewelry store purchase in his truck. I (admittedly) got my hopes up and then Christmas came and went and still nothing. That jewelry store purchase was for himself. He went 3 days before Christmas and bought himself a Masonic ring. It was the fact that he stood there right before Christmas and never gave me a thought. Things already weren’t great, but that’s what broke it.

#4 My sister-in-law dreamed once that a literal Knight in shining armor rescued her from something terrible and rode away with her on his steed. When they were away from danger she pulled the knight's helmet off it wasn't her current husband.



She told my wife and me this story. She wanted advice on how to tell her husband that she doesn't believe he is the one for her. I started to laugh because it was the stupidest thing I have ever heard and I asked her multiple times if she was messing with me. I was then told I was an a*****e for laughing at her dream. And making a joke about her feelings. I had to ask her if she is serious because of how stupid it sounded.



At that point, I knew the sister in law was dumb and out of touch. I make sure to mention it every so often casually. My wife realized that day that her sister lives in a fantasy world.



They were divorced within the year. I guess her ex-husband had the same feelings I did.

#5 She got chronic dry eye, which made it uncomfortable for her to wear contacts. Her husband couldn't handle that her eyes were different colors due to heterochromia.

#6 There's so many horror stories out there of men leaving their wives after the wife gets cancer.



Well, this one woman was diagnosed with cancer and she thought her husband would do that so she filed for divorce. He begged her not to. He wasn't going to leave her. He was going to stay by her side no matter what. He was her ride or die. But she wouldn't listen.



She's now cancer-free and regrets her decision and has been trying to get back together with him. He's remarried now and has told her to f**k off in every single way.

#7 My mums best friend was dumped by her girlfriend of 7 years because she suddenly realised that she couldn't date a Gemini.

#8 Had a friend who divorced her 5th(?) husband because he kicked her dog out of bed. True story.

#9 They'd been married 19 years and she did everything. She was the main breadwinner, paid all the bills, did all the housework, cooked every meal. He had it *good*. He was over 500lbs of basically dead weight but she loved him so much she didn't mind. Then he had the nerve to ask for an open marriage. She decided to allow it. He started dating me and her and I got along great.



The issue is I'm not that type of woman. I don't wait on people. He's a grown man ffs. Then he started helping me with stuff I'd do at their house like making dinner. She watched him be a whole boyfriend to me, court me and help me. He hadnt done that stuff for her in years. We both dumped him at the same time realizing we both likely deserved better. I swear I saw her fall out of love with him over that salad, though.



TLDR: Her husband helped me make a salad then helped me load the dishwasher. I saw it happen in her eyes as she watched. It wasn't the only thing but that straw definitely broke the camels back.

#10 I knew a man who divorced his wife because he found out a few years in that she had slept with a Black man in the past.

#11 A friend of mine got divorced because she found out her husband was also her biological brother.

#12 A fair few of these sound like the straw that broke the camel's back. I left my wife when she yelled at me for cooking the last of the broccoli for dinner and not texting her to buy more. In reality, I was sick of her laziness and disrespect after 22 years.

#13 Friend’s wife went to a psychic who said she should divorce her husband. So she did.

#14 I broke up with my ex of 5+ years because he kept eating my yogurt.

There were other reasons, but that was the final straw that made me realize he would never respect me.

#15 I used to know someone who's husband divorced her for brushing her teeth at the kitchen sink, once. She was in a rush for work and left it at the kitchen sink. He came home first and found her toothbrush. That was apparently too much for him to handle. IIRC, he was severely OCD and couldn't handle any clutter or things out of place.

#16 Her husband wouldn't stop hanging his underwear on the doorknob.

#17 She said he 'chewed wrong'. Not loudly, not with his mouth open just… wrong. I still don’t know what that means, but apparently it was divorce-worthy.

#18 He wouldn't unscrunch his socks before tossing them in the laundry hamper.

#19 They found out they were father and daughter. 18 year old girl, didn't know ow her biological dad... started dating an older guy. They got engaged. When she introduced him to her mom, mom was like,.. umm. That's your dad.

#20 I used to be in a local Twilight club when I was 14. A 40something year old lady read her daughter's Twilight and New Moon, decided her husband is NOT a Cullen and got a divorce, including Twilight quotes. She would call herself a "Cullen B***h".



I told my mom and she told me not to go to that local book club again.

#21 A teacher I had in high school divorced his wife because she gave away his concert tickets. I’ve always wondered what kind of s**t show their marriage was if giving away concert tickets was the breaking point.

#22 I heard an American couple divorced so one of them would qualify for health coverage (they couldn't afford treatment without the coverage and they didn't qualify for government coverage while they were married).

#23 My friend’s husband, after 26 years of marriage, went to Burning Man with some work colleagues, apparently did a lot of psychedelic d***s, and came back a changed man. He wanted his wife to join him on this new journey of self discovery via tripping on acid regularly. My friend, who barley drank and hadn’t smoked weed more than a handful of times in her life, wanted none of that. He also realized at Burning Man that at 56 years old, he was bisexual or pansexual and wanted to open up their marriage so he could explore that too. He wanted her to participate in three ways with him and another man. Again not going to happen. My friend would not compromise on this so he filed for divorce. One weekend led to all of this. So dumb.

#24 She found out her highschool sweetheart, her "first love" was recently single and available.





Filed for divorce, started chasing him immediately, he didn't want a relationship, went back to her husband who didn't want her back, due to a prenup she got SFA in the divorce (no kids), and ended up losing her job when it was found she was stealing from the company.





The ex-husband is happily remarried, has a successful business and two beautiful daughters.

#25 My friend's husband asked for a divorce and claimed the reason was because he had fallen out of love with her due to an "insensitive" Facebook post.







A close family member of his had died, and after the funeral, my friend flew back home while her husband stayed on for some weeks to help his family. The day he flew back home, she posted something to the effect of looking forward to seeing him after being apart for so long. He claimed that was insensitive of her due to the reason they had been apart and made him see her differently.





Personally, I'm pretty sure the real reason for the divorce was the coworker he'd been spending a lot of time with and started dating during the divorce, but he claims it was the Facebook post.

#26 He convinced her to get breast implants then didn't like them.

#27 A friend of my sister's divorced her husband after he painted their living room yellow. Still no idea why he did that and why she freaked out so much.

#28 My school friend ended up getting a divorce after discovering his wife was wearing a bikini in a photo a friend had tagged her in on Facebook, and I was just like… wow.

#29 I heard about a couple who got divorced because dual income would hurt their son’s chances for financial aid for college.

#30 Back when Tom Selleck was all the rage on TV.

A woman divorced her husband because he didn't have enough chest hair.

#31 Guy I went to collage with his wife of 30 years (he was a older student) filed for divorce over him suddenly farting more. He changed his diet to get healthy and developed a inflamed gut. .

#32 She bought a fancy designer dog to lay in bed with her and it liked him more because he was active.

#33 Not divorced, but a friend had a girl drop him because she dreamed that he cheated on her.

#34 A girl I know got drunk at a party, went to use the bathroom, forgot to take her underwear off and wet it. So she decided to throw it away and forgot all about it. Her husband made his own conclusion and thought she cheated on him and left her.

#35 Husband would not stop playing WoW. Evenings, weekends, their anniversary, both their birthdays. Endless.



Edit: I'm apparently completely clueless as to how many relationships this (and other) games have destroyed. For many years I was a professional videogame reviewer for one of the largest sites on the web, and I had never seen anything like this until this couple I knew split up.

#36 A woman I know broke up with her fiancee because she didn't like how he picked out his vegetables!

#37 This was back in the late 90's. I got a couple of old harddrives from the guy and I found a bunch of gay p**n on the drives. I talked to her about it but she didn't think it was a big deal, or didn't believe it, or thought he was just exploring or some such thing.



They got married a few years later, and then divorced a few years after that because she came out as a lesbian.

#38 Penguin0 did a video of a thread between a husband and wife. He said he checked it out and as far as he could tell, it’s true, because they did get divorced. Apparently the (ex) wife posted it.



A man divorced his wife because she breastfed their newborn baby while she was still in the hospital after just having given birth. It seems he had told her he didn’t like her breastfeeding when their first baby was born because it gave him “feelings” and he didn’t want her to breastfeed their new baby. I guess she’d agreed not to? but did anyway when the baby came.



He was really angry. He told her that he enjoyed her breasts and now he couldn’t because “another man” (his words about his 3 day old son) had partaken of them and so she’d taken that enjoyment away from him. He called her disrespectful to him and even said he thinks breastfeeding is low key incestuous.



So yeah, he divorced his wife because he thinks breastfeeding is cheating…

#39 A friend of mine married a guy 20 years older than her. He was a truck driver, on the road 7 days then home 7 days. They were married for 6 weeks. Old b*****d came home and supposedly was mad that she was never at home waiting for him with a hot meal. Also was mad that she didn't have "good food" in the fridge. She was losing weight for him. Lost 50lbs for the wedding and was looking amazing. .

#40 Knew a couple who decided to get divorced while they were still on good terms. That was the stated reason. I’m sure there’s more to that story, but I was always confused by it. If you’re on good terms, maybe try to work things out?

#41 She was a Disney adult and he said that was just too weird for him. Meanwhile he played Dungeons and Dragons multiple times a week....

#42 A 10 year relationship ended over a puppy pee pad.



The two people lived together and they had always been volatile in our friend group, both were awesome people but he often got unusually hateful towards her when he was drinking or out with the boys. We’d be cleaning up after a BBQ and she would be tired and ask him if they could go home, and he would scream at her saying he wasn’t ready yet and say she was such a b***h for demanding so much of him. She would be visible upset and ask him not to speak to her like that particularly in front of people (that broke my heart) and he would say these were his friends and they have a right to see this because he was just being himself. We’d have to pull her aside to tell her he shouldn’t speak to her that way.



After the got a second dog, if all fell apart for them it seems, the guy wasn’t doing much but bragging on the chat that she was doing all of the work like sleeping on the couch next to the puppy’s enclosure so it didn’t wake him (it was his idea for the puppy). He worked full time WFH (played games with us but had been on for hours at that point) and she was always on work trips or in the office.



One morning the chat gets blasted from him saying she said she was done because he hadn’t changed the pee pads while he was WFH and she was working in the office and he couldn’t comprehend how “she left me over a single effing pee pad”.



Dude still complains to this day how petty she was :/.

#43 I've posted this before, but it's a goody so here it is again:



A friend of a friend once told me how his marriage ended after one night.



Wedding day. Everything goes perfect.

They wake up the next morning and the following conversation takes place.



Her: "So what do you want to do today?"



Him: "Oh after yesterday I'm looking forward to doing nothing to be honest. Just chilling if you know what I mean?"



Her: "Well I don't want to do nothing. If that's how this is going to be I think we've made a mistake here."



Boom. Marriage over there and then.



As a side note he then went down to the hotel bar where he found the singer from Jamiroquai, Jay Kay who noticed he was down and asked what was wrong. Long story short Jay Kay got him plastered over the next few hours as they hung out together to help him get over it.

#44 Once upon a time, a friend of mine married this dude she had just met on a total whim. They were perfect for each other, and I mean that. They were a true testament to "Love at first sight." They stayed married for about three years, then out of the blue this guy flipped like a light switch. He brings her divorce papers and demands she sign them, with consent to take everything from him including the house and car, then vanished without a trace.



Guy shows back up two months later. He's extremely paranoid and tells me that he came back to say his final farewell to someone who didn't exist... Supposedly a friend we've had in our group this entire time and not one of us knew who he was talking about. We tried to convince him to admit himself to the hospital because he was very clearly having a mental breakdown, but he ended up bolting. No one could find him, including police.



A few of us in the friend group tried to look him up via social media accounts and his phone number. His name didn't exist. Friend who married him had his social. It wasn't legitimate [anymore?]. ALL of his information was either forged or had been erased. We have no idea what happened to him, where he is, or how he's doing, but I still think about that situation from time-to-time.

#45 My mom divorced one of the only decent dudes she dated because he asked her to pay the wedding ring payment during the month of his daughter's birthday because he was short on cash.

#46 It was during a trip to the mountains, 3 couples & a single third (7th?)wheel in a cabin. Towards the end of the night, we were playing a card game like ring of fire & all tipsy or drunk. **One couple started having an argument over a hypothetical scenario of who would keep the pets if they broke up.** When it got kinda awkward, we all retired to bed & could hear them going at it into the night bickering. The next day they were kinda cold to each other, and we ended up splitting up guys & girls for a lot of the trip. The guy told us that was their first big fight. After the trip, we heard from another couple that they split up soon after returning.



I have no idea who got the pets lol.

#47 She was raised fairly casual Presbyterian. He was raised some wacky strict ultra-orthodox Lutheran sect church. She had to join his church. It was more like a cult. Very anti-Semitic. Pushing white supermacist. She noped out and divorced after two years because the preacher kept bugging her why she hadn't borne any children yet. Like every month, bugging her. .

#48 She ate her peas one at a time.

#49 Guy I knew in college wound up divorced not too long after getting married because his wife heard some "I'm 13 and this is deep"-esque line on _The O C._ and realized she didn't feel the same way about her husband.



Can't say I was too torn up for him, though; I met her once while they were engaged and she wasn't that pleasant to be around (he, on the other hand, was a pretty good dude).

#50 Wife was sleeping with her daughters bf.

#51 Had two sets of married friends that divorced to swap wives.

#52 There were other reasons too, but what ultimately made me leave my ex-wife was realizing that she was completely opposed to anything that made me happy. Anything I liked was stupid, anything I wanted was stupid and out of the question. The day I realized it was over, we were shopping for a new car for me. Budget was $100k or less. We were on a lot with a bunch of cars and I wanted to go look at a Porsche SUV that was well below the budget and she told me I "need to pull my head out of my a*s". I was like, you're right, I do.

#53 Knew a girl that had a husband that would spend a consistent number of days per week a 3 hour flight away. She had a rotation of guys she would entertain regularly during the time he was away. They divorced, presumably because she got caught, and she threw up the pikachu face, like she didn’t see it coming. That’s dumb to me.

#54 She divorced him because he was "ugly while eating." Don't think that's what she told the court but she admitted that was the entire reason. When people asked she'd just lie and say he cheated.

#55 Not married, but an ex walked out on me six weeks after a knee reconstruction. Said she quote “Couldn’t handle living with a c*****e.”



It wasn’t like I was in a wheelchair, unable to wash myself, feed myself, cook or wipe my own a**e.



Sure I occasionally needed help getting dressed when I was in pain and couldn’t bend my knee much because of the brace I was in.



Karmas a b***h, after we split and I’d healed up I f****d off to Europe, came back to Oz, spotted her in a local shopping centre, she’d put on some weight and had three kids under five.

#56 I wasn't married, but a boyfriend LOVED milk. He drank it all the time....the problem was his breath smelled like milk when he kissed me and sometimes, it wasn't a good smell. I just got to where I could not stand to kiss him because of that smell. So, we broke up. He thinks it was because of the long distance(he was away at college). And I like milk...I just couldn't stand that smell.

#57 A breakup instead of a divorce, but...I knew a couple in the mid-to-late '80s who broke up over the Robyn Hitchcock song "Sometimes I Wish I Was a Pretty Girl". She thought it was sexist; he thought it was funny.

#58 Not divorced but when we were teenagers my mate dumped his girlfriend (they’d been together about 8 months) because her toes were a weird shape.

#59 I like to sleep with the window open

And [she] keeps the window closed.

#60 They appeared to have the perfect relationship while dating. Extremely loving and constantly cheerfully together. Had a wonderful wedding, bought a house and seemed really, really happy. She got pregnant and before the second trimester served him with divorce papers saying she didn't think he was going to be a good father because he'd been a****d and his father had been a****d.

#61 Per him.... he didn't tell her that he flat out owned his condo - fully paid off - when they met. She thought she was giving him $$$ for the mortgage, but he was actually putting it towards bills. When she found out, she left him immediately. None of us are sure why they didn't have a conversation about it beforehand. None of us are sure why they didn't have this conversation after. None of us are sure this is why she actually left.

#62 Knew someone who divorced her husband because he got a foot fungus and his toes went funky.

#63 Probably none of the above, but it was interesting to hear someone actually say it. I have a friend that was with her bf since she was 16, and then finally got married after almost 10 years of being together. Very awesome/expensive wedding and everything. We both started a new job and were carpooling one day when he called. She decided to answer it on speakerphone, and i just stayed quiet, but he said word for word "i thought getting married would change things" and i face palmed, because all my life i heard it doesn't, at least for the better. They divorced within 6 months of marrying.

#64 They were 19 year old virgins from super-conservative families. Had s*x ONCE on their wedding night and called it off because the s*x sucked.

#65 I have a friend whose ex just lost his mind one day. They’d been married over a decade. Came home, yanked her away from their son, threw her against a wall and told her to get out. Accused her of all sorts of insane things from cheating on him to d***ging his food?? It’s been years and he still thinks she did all those things. I guess he had some kind of psychotic break.

#66 Her family can't accept the fact that he quit his job as a resident doctor due to burnout and bullying, so she filed for divorce.

#67 He filed because she drank too much and 1 trip through rehab didn't work. You stick by your partner when they're struggling. I'm lucky he did though, because she is the most beautiful, giving, loving, kind, understanding, empathetic, talented woman I have ever had the pleasure of dating. If he had not filed for divorce, I wouldn't have found the love of my life.

#68 Husband wanted to celebrate holidays with traditions he grew up with. He was fine with new traditions or having his traditional Christmas, Easter, etc. on another day.

Wife would not accept that at all. She had the audacity to suggest that maintaining his holiday traditions were disrespectful to her!

She initiated divorce proceedings.

#69 Someone I’m close to had a male relation’s wife divorce him within 6 months because she thought she would just be treated like a princess all the time and not have to work or do housework and such. Those were her exact words she thought being married meant she got to be a princess. Crazy.

#70 He went thru the laundry, picked his out, and left mine there. I was going thru the worst depression of my life, didn’t do laundry one week due to my physical health and a busy work week. When I saw that, I realized he didn’t care. It wasn’t because it was too much for the machine or separating whites. We just threw our stuff in there and set it to wash. He claimed that it was because he didn’t want to mess up my clothes knowing exactly how I’ve been doing laundry for the last 14 years. He didn’t see any value in helping me or any value in what I did day in and out while working a physically demanding job. It was his stuff vs ours. I was expected to drop everything for him, but when I needed him I was left alone.