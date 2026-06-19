Curious about the strangest reasons people have ended up in the emergency room? We took a dive into some of the internet’s most unforgettable stories and gathered a collection of incidents that are equal parts hilarious, shocking, and cautionary. Keep scrolling, Pandas, and maybe take a few mental notes about what not to do.

But every now and then, people come across cases that leave them scratching their heads. Some involve bizarre accidents, others involve questionable decision-making, and a few are so ridiculous they sound like they belong in a sitcom rather than a hospital. One small mistake, one bad idea, or one moment of overconfidence can sometimes lead to a very unexpected medical adventure.

Pandas, nobody plans a trip to the emergency room. Usually, it happens because of an accident, a sudden illness, or one of those scary moments that catches you completely off guard. Just hearing the words “ ER visit ” is enough to make most people nervous.

#1 I drove the ambulance taking the man to the ER who saved 10 years worth of his own toenails, mixed them with cooking oil, added a few pennies, and swallowed the concoction. He then regretted his choice and called 911 in the middle of the night on Christmas day.

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#2 I accidentally took my dogs medication instead of my own. The nurses were crying laughing and asked if they threw a ball would I have any sudden urges to chase it.

#3 My **reason** was legit, but the experience was cringe.



I was 17 and woke up in massive pain. Mom was out of town, so I *had to* tell my father. He took me to the ER.



The first thing they asked was if I could be pregnant (no).



They then proceeded to berate me for 30 minutes. The doctor AND my father. Demanding that I tell them the truth. Repeatedly accusing me of lying. So horrifyingly embarrassing



It was a burst appendix.



ETA: and I was a VIRGIN.

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Accidents are simply a part of life. No matter how careful we try to be, some situations are completely beyond our control. And the numbers show just how common unexpected injuries and medical emergencies really are. According to recent data, there were an average of 422 emergency room visits per 1,000 people in the United States in 2024. ER visit rates had steadily climbed from 365 visits per 1,000 people in 1999 to a peak of 445 visits in 2017. While visits dropped during the pandemic years, those numbers have gradually been rising again. In other words, millions of people find themselves sitting in an emergency room every year.

#4 Ate 1lb of gummy bears when I was 10. Created 1 BIG gummy bear in my stomach. Spent a few days in the hospital.

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#5 I'm an EMT & we were dropping a patient off for a legit reason. Witnessed the following conversation:



Receptionist: "What brings you in today"



Guy: " I can't whistle & it's really concerning me" (he was SO sincere)



Receptionist: "Okkk... and when did this start? Could you whistle before?"



Guy: "I don't know I never tried."



YOU CANNOT MAKE THIS UP.

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#6 ER RN here. I had to go to my workplace because the golden doodle I was babysitting bit my behind because I wouldn’t give her the chicken sandwich I was eating. Needed stitches and a tetanus. Was really awkward. Shoutout to the resident I still work with regularly who was very respectful sewing up my behind.

Of course, not all emergency room visits are created equal. Some involve truly life-threatening situations, such as severe car crashes, heart attacks, strokes, or major injuries that require immediate medical attention. Others stem from everyday mishaps that most of us can easily imagine. Maybe someone accidentally touched a hot pan and suffered a serious burn, slipped on a wet floor, or cut themselves while preparing dinner. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are approximately 26.2 million emergency department visits each year for unintentional injuries. That number highlights just how often ordinary activities can unexpectedly go wrong. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Baby turkey bit my eyeball on the day after April's Fools day.

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#8 I was running in the dark and tripped on a speed bump, hit my hip on the curb and ended up being stabbed by my portable charger..

#9 I sneezed and thought I was having a heart attack. So did my coworkers. And my boss. And the paramedics. And the triage nurse. Nope, I tore the entire left side of my chest wall muscle off my rib cage. I would rather swallow ground glass while having an actual heart attack than ever feel that again. Recovery took forever. And it is more likely to happen repeatedly after happening once. Every minor cold or allergy flair sends in straight into compression shirts.

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Interestingly, while emergency rooms see a huge number of patients, not everyone who walks through the doors ends up staying in the hospital. In many cases, doctors are able to treat the injury or illness, provide instructions for recovery, and send the patient home the very same day. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, only about 14% of emergency room visits result in hospitalization. That means the vast majority of patients receive treatment without needing to be admitted overnight. Of course, even a brief ER visit can be stressful and expensive. But it is also reassuring to know that many emergencies are manageable with prompt medical care.

#10 Bunny chewed a hole in my insulin pump tubing sending me into diabetic ketoacidosis.

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#11 I was convinced I had a blood clot in my leg. Spoiler, I did not. The diagnosis on my discharge paperwork was… “bruise”.

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#12 Passed out in my office because I was super dehydrated and forget to eat/drink sometimes while too focused on work. I'm a surgeon.

So what are the most common reasons people end up needing emergency care? Surprisingly, many injuries happen far away from highways, construction sites, or dangerous workplaces. The European Association for Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion reports that about 52% of injuries treated in Accident & Emergency departments are linked to home and leisure activities. By comparison, 8% are related to road traffic incidents, 10% occur at paid work, 3% are associated with violence, 1% result from self-harm, while 26% are not sufficiently specified. Altogether, around 33 million people visit Accident & Emergency departments across Europe every year.

#13 I was eating pork ramen, took a big bite, it was too hot, I swallowed it, and it got stuck in my esophagus. It wasn't choking me, but I couldn't swallow and if I drank water it would just pile up and I would like cough/barf it out. I had a massive panic attack while waiting in the ER, and ended up having to get knocked out and minor surgery for them to remove it. On the plus side, they found esophagus polyps, which they were nice enough to remove while they were at it.

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#14 Gave myself a medium thickness burn by splashing boiling water on my eyelid at 2:30am. I just wanted a quick potato, man.



Turns out my glasses saved me from going blind(er). The ophthalmologist resident was already awake and said I made the right decision because eyes are important, but I still felt really, really dumb. If my eyelid hadn't blistered I would've pretended it didn't happen.

#15 Impacted saliva gland.



The side of my face swelled up like a balloon. Panicked because lymph nodes?!?! Rushed to the ER. This is like peak covid, so it was an insane protocol right off the bat. Seven hours, an IV, and like four tests later the doc walks in and asks if I ate anything spicy. I had (cinnamon jolly rancher). He said it had inflamed a saliva gland and thats why my face looked like it did. Full of spit. 😔.

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When people hear the phrase "home injury," they often think of something dramatic, but many of these accidents happen during completely ordinary tasks. Imagine climbing onto a chair to reach something on the top shelf and losing your balance. Or slicing vegetables for dinner and accidentally cutting your finger instead. Burns from cooking, falls on stairs, tripping over clutter, and even simple DIY projects can all result in unexpected injuries. These everyday accidents account for a large portion of the 17 million home and leisure injuries treated in emergency departments each year. Most of us have probably had at least one close call while doing something routine. It’s a reminder that even familiar environments deserve our attention and caution.

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#16 2:00 A.M. and I was sound asleep. Woke up after I dove out of bed and put my face into the wall. In case you're wondering, I was chasing a baseball in a dream.

Rude awakening.

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#17 The reason for going to the ER wasn't terribly cringey, but right before I left at like 4:30 a.m., we let our dog out. She got sprayed by a skunk. We brought her back inside but couldn't deal with her because I had to go to the ER. I go to the ER smelling like fresh skunk spray. I was in and out of that hospital in like 2 hours; I've never been seen and released more expeditiously.

#18 Walked directly into a sliding glass door as I entered a party, thinking the door was open. Not so much. Fortunately, my nose turned out not to be broken, but since my husband was the one to bring me to the hospital, I got asked a million times how it happened to make sure it wasn't a domestic violence thing.

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Sports and recreational activities are another major source of emergency room visits. Whether it’s a weekend soccer match, a cycling trip, a gym session, or even a friendly basketball game, physical activities naturally come with some risk. The same report highlights that a significant number of injuries occur during sporting activities every year. Sprained ankles, fractured wrists, concussions, pulled muscles, and dislocated joints are among the most common sports-related injuries treated by medical professionals. While exercise is incredibly beneficial for both physical and mental health, it’s important to remember that enthusiasm can sometimes outweigh caution. Proper equipment, warm-ups, and safe techniques can go a long way in preventing unnecessary trips to the ER.

#19 Hash browns stuck in my nasal cavity :(.

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#20 Not me but my middle school PE coach



He told me to throw the baseball as hard as I could, I wouldn't hurt anyone and to just go for it. So I did!



I ended up breaking his nose and he had to leave school early to go to the emergency room.

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#21 I stood up out of bed in the morning of a holiday without realizing my entire left leg was asleep. Took one step and when my weight was all on that leg, it completely crumpled underneath me.



My ankle foot bent so far back I had rugburn *on top of* my foot.



Swore it was broken so went for an xray, but it was just a super severe sprain. My entire foot and ankle was bruised for weeks. It was crazy looking.



Oh, and everyone at the ER thought I was lying because it was New Year's Day and they thought I hurt it while drunk.



Like, please. That's a way better story than what actually happened lmfao.

The reality is that most accidents are not the result of recklessness. Often, they happen during ordinary moments when people are simply going about their day. That’s why prevention is so important. Taking a few extra seconds to use a ladder instead of balancing on a chair, wearing protective gear during sports, or paying attention while cooking may seem like small choices, but they can make a big difference. Being mindful doesn't mean living in fear; it simply means reducing avoidable risks whenever possible. After all, nobody plans to spend their day in an emergency room. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I swallowed a AirPod because I was listening to music while eating and got distracted. The worst part was explaining it to the doctor.

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#23 I had an IUD and didn’t have a period for three years. Went to the ER for abdominal pain/cramps and heavy bleeding. I was convinced I was having an ectopic pregnancy. It was a period.

#24 A girl in my 4th grade class had a broken leg and I was jealous of all the attention she was getting. I wanted that attention. So I pretended to fall and REALLY hurt my leg at recess and my mom came and rushed me to the ER. After like 5 hours of me fake crying and holding my leg, They said my leg was fine, I told them I actually faked it, but I still asked for an ankle brace. They said no and my mom was pissed. LOL. I ended up breaking my wrist 3 years later and I honestly just wanted everyone to leave me alone when that happened.

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At the same time, accidents will always be a part of life. No matter how careful we are, unexpected things can still happen. The goal isn’t to avoid every possible risk but to create habits that keep us safer while still enjoying life. Knowing basic first aid, staying aware of your surroundings, and taking precautions during potentially risky activities can all help. And when something does go wrong, seeking medical attention quickly is often the smartest decision. Emergency rooms exist for a reason, and prompt treatment can prevent a minor injury from becoming a much bigger problem. Sometimes the safest choice is simply knowing when to ask for help.

#25 I had silly putty stuck in my ear.





I was 18.

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#26 I had two lobes of my right lung removed when I was 18. Two years later I had intermittent chest pains. They referred me for radiographs. The GP doctor calls me at 6pm and says “ we think your right lung is collapsed”. I was like “well I only have one lobe left on the right side, so I sure hope not”. I wasn’t currently in pain, but she wanted me to go to the ER “just in case”.



At the emerg, the medical student comes in the room and asks (I wish I was joking),



“ Are you sure you got your lung lobes removed?”.



I was like “if my phone had battery I’d show you the picture of them my surgeon took for me”. He’s like “ well we think your middle lobe of your right lung is collapsed “ .. I was like “well I’m 99% sure the middle one was one of the two removed.. “ . Anyways they had to call down far too many people in the hospital to look at my radiographs and turns out, THE LUNG LOBE I DIDN’T HAVE, WASN’T COLLAPSED.

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#27 I had a broken sewing needle in my leg. They had to dig in pretty far to get it, I still have a little scar 30 years later.

And honestly, posts like these are a reminder that sometimes people end up in the ER because of the most random, awkward, or downright baffling decisions imaginable. While it's easy to laugh at some of these situations afterward, they also highlight how quickly things can spiral when common sense takes a brief vacation. So read these stories and learn a lesson or two along the way. Because if there’s one takeaway from all this, it’s that being careful is usually a lot more fun than explaining a ridiculous injury to an emergency room doctor. Right, Pandas? ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Got a toothpick stuck in my heel as a kid. My mom tried pulling it out with tweezers and I just kept crying that it hurt so bad when she tried so she took me to the ER. They took it out in 2 seconds the exact same way my mom tried. Sorry mom.

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#29 Woke up one morning, and everything was spinning. Tried to walk and fell down. I had to crawl to the bathroom, hold on to walls. Buddy of mine took me to the ER. Miraculously they took me back pretty quickly. They thought I had some type of brain injury/issue. I had freakin VERTIGO. I had never even heard of it before smh 😂



Went to ENT. Had tests & tests. To shorten the story I have Menieres disease. So for the last 20 years I’ve been having episodes of vertigo off and on. ☹️.

#30 My 1 year old daughter stepped on a prickly weed, and it got infected. So, little pustule *maybe* the size of an eraser on a pencil. She wouldnt put weight on it at all, and because she was so young (and my first kid), I told my husband to take her to urgent care to get it lanced and cleaned out (I was at work).



4 hours later, as I'm getting off work, my husband texts me that they are still in the waiting room waiting to be seen. I offer to come sit with her, and go to the urgent care- no husband and no child. I ask where they are, and he tells me they are in the emergency room. No fever, infection is localized and not spreading at all, no other symptoms besides pain and the little pocket of infection (so absolutely not an emergency).



I ask why he took her to the emergency room, because of course they'd keep getting bumped down the line for real emergencies. And that was when I learned that my darling husband had no idea that there was a difference between an urgent care and the ER. Checked her out of the ER, took her home and just cleaned it out myself. 5 minutes later she was running around on it just fine.

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#31 My husband drilled through a decck post and into my thigh that was bracing it in place thereby attaching post to me. 4 inch post, 10 inch drill bit, of course it wasn’t going to work out

#32 My friend had a defective microwave: it would turn on if you opened the door.

He was cleaning the inside, headphones on, didn't notice until he felt a sharp pain in the arm.

We went to the ER, the nurse said "we have no protocol for a microwaved arm... let me see what Google says"

#33 Tested my own blood while doing my clinical rotations and ended up having to get a blood transfusion (critically low hemoglobin).

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#34 At my friend's wedding, dancing the night away. Did a tiny little bunny hop, managed to roll my foot. Broke several metatarsals without realizing it, hobbled down a big hill to my room, passed out, and finally went to the ER after it started looking green (massive hematoma, too). I also have 20 years of dance experience. A freaking bunny hop

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#35 I was opening a can of tomato paste. When I punctured the top with my opener, the entire contents of the can spewed out, directly into my eye. Apparently it was expired 😳

#36 The cat fell asleep on my leg on a weird angle. He doesn't usually ask for cuddles or love so I was like "oh, he loves me and didn't move him".

He's heavy.

My ankle started hurting like hell. It was badly sprained. Doctor told me that was the first time he'd seen a cat sleeping causing a sprain 🥲

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#37 I faked an injury to get out of work. Apparently I did it so well, they took me to the ER. Couldn't fool the doctor though, he told me he knew I had no injury, but wouldn't tell the people where I worked, and just told them I needed light duty for a while until I got better.

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#38 Was finishing up building an (illegal) addition to the trailer and I had left my hammer up on a shelf above the dryer. Climbed up on the dryer to grab it, missed and knocked it off the shelf. Hammer bounced off my head landed on my hand which caused me to lean back and tip the dryer I was kneeling on over. The hammer then bounced off the wall and slammed into my knee cap on its trip back to the now tipped over dryer I was folded half under.





Knee poofed up and looked kinda like a pork rind so I dragged myself to the ER.





They called me Wile E. Coyote after I explained my dumb story. They put that as my 'preferred name' in my chart and it showed up in my discharge paperwork.





Bdee Bdee Bdee that's all folks.

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#39 About 25 years ago Crystal Light came out with a version fortified with calcium. I made a pitcher and drank the entire thing in one day.



A few days later I was so constipated that OTC remedies were of no assistance.



I ended up in the ER where a medical professional had to manually remove the consequences of my actions.

#40 Heat exhaustion.





Turns out, spending all day on the beach while having nothing to drink but two Twisted Teas is not exactly the best idea. .

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#41 4yrs old, stuck a beautiful little opalescent bead up my nose, it was way up in my sinus cavity so off to the ER. In my 4yr old logic, I put it up there so my friends wouldn’t see it and want it lol I wanted to keep it for myself 😂😂.

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#42 Not me but my sister, thought she was having an appendicitis attack, turned out it was just one big giant fart stuck in her belly that wouldn’t come out.

#43 I ate half of a BIG bottle of flintstone vitamins in two hours. I was 12 and the hospital staff was super concerned that I was trying to self-delete. In reality they just tasted good and I thought the worst that would happen was that I’d be super healthy. 🤣.

#44 Once cut a cactus with a pair of scissors. I then proceeded to touch the sticky white stuff that came out. Then I picked my nose and an intense pain came. I didn’t go to the ER but called an emergency helpline. The nurse asked how old the child was with the burning nose and I had to admit it was I. I heard her questioning humanity.

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#45 Should have gone to hospital but didn’t - severely broke my thumb pole dancing in my living room wearing a hot dog costume at 8:30 am on Halloween

#46 Not me, but my 4-year-old (who is starting to gain some notoriety on Threads for her shenanigans). When she was 3 she told us late at night that she ate a rock and her tummy hurts. Took her to the children’s hospital ER. She was very clear about what happened, never deviated from her story no matter how many doctors/specialists asked. 10 hours and a $13k CT scan confirmed there was no rock. (we had great health insurance at the time luckily)

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#47 Got blood poisoning from wrapping xmas presents

#48 I broke my foot launching myself off the bed to go get ice cream and then continued to hobble my way to the freezer to get the ice cream.

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#49 Tore my bicep off the bone…lifting a box spring.

#50 NYE at the restaurant. Going on 11 hrs.

Doing an order of wings and accidentally dropped the ticket into the fryer.

Out of habit & exhaustion I reached in and grabbed it. My right hand. In the deep fryer.

Spent that New Year's in the ER.

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#51 Suspected (by me) kidney stone. Turned out to be a back strain. FFS.

#52 I had a stiff neck and cold symptoms and went to the ER at like 5 in the morning, convinced I had meningitis. The doctor basically laughed me out of there.

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#53 Ear wax blockage. Didn't know before that how bad Qtips were for cleaning the inner ear.

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#54 Broke my arm dancing to Britney Spears as a 10 year old. It wasn't even cool dancing. It was just on an incline and my ankle rolled lol. Also, it was to an almost undanceable song of hers. Still trying to remember how the heck I was dancing to "Lucky". Lol



The close second was the time I crashed my car into a "Welcome to... Sign" of a nearby city, shattering my leg. Guess who the car behind me was? The sheriff... Lol needless to say the response time was impeccable. (So many more reasons this was cringy but it's like my most humiliating memory and includes illegal things).

#55 Urgent care - needed antibiotics for a squirrel bite.

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#56 I walked into a glass wall, thinking it was a door.