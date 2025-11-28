Bored Panda has compiled the most interesting answers from an online thread where someone asked : "ER workers, what is the [weirdest] or craziest case you have had walk into your emergency room?" The tone of the answers goes from unexpectedly hilarious to seriously disturbing and heart-wrenchingly sad at times. So, Pandas, proceed with caution.

Still, most of us find it interesting to know what actually happens there. There's a reason television series like ER and The Pit are so popular. We get an adrenaline rush from simply watching actors go through what most ER workers experience every day.

The emergency room is perhaps the most fast-paced, stressful, and unexpected environment in the hospital. The CDC reports that emergency departments in the U.S. are visited by approximately 155.4 million people each year. Broken bones, open wounds, and foreign objects in body cavities are just the tip of the iceberg of what emergency care workers see day-to-day.

#1 Had a patient last month come in because the glue on their toe stopped working. They didn't come in 2 days ago when their diabetic toe fell off but came in when the glue stopped holding it on.





I pretty much go to work always thinking people can't get any dumber. I'm proven wrong weekly....

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Not the most crazy but we had a woman come in for a headache and her husband decided to get his nagging back pain looked at “while we’re here”, he had an aortic dissection.

#3 Had a guy come in that got struck by lightning. We stripped him down looking for the exit mark from the burst of energy. We couldn’t find one and were worried his ~~insides~~ *organs* were ~~cooking from~~ *heating up from the energy of the* lightning strike and at risk of failing.



About an hour later his friend showed up to check on the guy and let him know his dog was okay and he got the dog home. He then proceeds to say “did you see the dogs collar explode off its neck?! That was crazy”



Turns out the guy was holding the dogs leash when he got struck and the energy from the strike traveled down the leash and exited through the dogs collar.



I think about this often and this happened almost 15 years ago. There’s so many wild and unpredictable cases that come in but this one has always stood out to me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Saw a dude bring in his own leg after a motorcycle wreck. It was completely severed and dude still worried about his boot.

#5 I spent 18 hours in the emergency room next to a woman handcuffed to the bed and two officers trying to explain she cannot leave. From what I gathered, she partied it up at an Applebees, drove home, wrecked her car, broke both of her legs and well was above the legal limit. She didn't understand where she was or why she couldn't go home. The police explained repeatedly that she was in a bad accident, the car was totaled, she was under arrest and they wanted to know who her passenger was in the car for the passengers safety. They could tell there was a passenger because the blood splatter patterns indicated someone else was in the car and badly injured. Hours later, the pain relievers wore off and she started to feel the broken legs, so in addition to being completely unaware of where she was, she was screaming in pain.



Thats what its like on an average night in a level one ER trauma center.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Walked in to help my colleague with a level one trauma. The lady had been hacked to death by a machete. She was still alive when she came in but succumbed shortly afterwards. Colleague was white as a sheet and swaying. I looked at the ladies face that was hanging off her skull with the lady swinging her arms around with hacked off fingers



I swiftly departed before I made a biological mess on the floor Had a bit of a cry. The ex had been waiting for several days for her to come out.

#7 A woman who had her face ripped off by her romantic companion during an argument, with their teeth.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 My brother had a women arrive into ER who had had a cucumber shoved so hard up her bottom that it had broken the wall of her lower intestine and vanished into her abdominal cavity.



She was adamant that it was consensual and she was enjoying it up until her partner ‘slipped’.



She later admitted that it was their first tinder date, and she’d only met the bloke an hour previously.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Girl came in with a busted up face, we thought she was beat or involved in a serious car accident. Nope, she was tending to the family cattle and got headbutt by a freakin cow.



It isn't the craziest thing we've seen but it was pretty random and gave us all a good chuckle. (We were laughing with her, she was making some hilarious jokes about it).

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I was booking in one of my patients at reception in the early 00s. I could smell smoke and burnt meat for a few minutes before a man walked in looking like an extra from the walking dead. He mumbled to the receptionist that he needed to see a doctor. It took me a second or so to get up and grab stretcher for him and take him into resus. The doctor in resus was royally pissed with me for not pre-alerting the dept.



The patient had been burning rubbish in his garden and had managed to burn more of himself than the rubbish. Full thickness burns over all of his body and in no real pain whatsoever. Needless to say he died.

#11 Was waiting to pick up a friend after a surgery and a lady pulled up covered in blood. Like pouring off her face and arms. She goes running inside. A second lady pulls up also covered in blood and goes inside.



A couple minutes later a third lady covered in blood walks up, sees the two cars sitting there, tosses her machete into the bushes and walks inside.



At that point I went and talked to security and they got the machete and separated the three ladies. Turns out the first lady had been sleeping with the third lady’s son, the second lady was married to the first one and she was the third lady’s sister, and they’d all gotten into a knife fight because the son had posted pictures of him kissing his aunt in law to Snapchat accidentally.

#12 Had a guy, maybe around 20-22 come in and had the wire of a pair old school wired apple earphones stuck up his johnson. All the way to where the single wire split off into the two wires , so maybe 1-2 feet of wire up there. Claimed he passed out at a friends party and his friends did it to him. Had to x-ray to see what all was going on. The wire made it all the way to his bladder. What happens when you had those headphones in your pocket? Yeah some thing happened in his bladder, so it couldn't just be pulled out, had to have it surgically removed.



Also had a woman somehow make it past check in, past triage to the emergency bay and when a doctor asked what was going on, she said she sneezed and popped her stitches and showed us her hands. She was holding like two feet of intestines in her hands. She had a c-section and popped the stitches and it came spilling out. I still don't know how she made all the way back there.

#13 ER doc-the worst cases I see are the patients who only come to the ED for their care due to a lack of insurance and other social supports. Appropriate preventive care would limit many of the severe presentations we see. People can’t afford their medications, healthy food and don’t have transportation to get to primary care appointment. They don’t have sick time from minimum wage jobs, so they put off being seen for something treatable and then come in to the ED at 2am because it’s the only time they can actually get health care. That diabetic foot infection could have been treated in clinic, now it’s so bad it needs amputation. The CHF/hypertensuon/diabetes could have been managed well with mediation and diet changes at home, but patients can’t afford their meds so they don’t take or stretch out the doses and then end up in the ED with an acute exacerbation. This is the wort part of emergency medicine-seeing how our society fails basic health care for so many people.

#14 Foreign objects (flash lights & shot glassed being common) put where the sun don’t shine, but apparently Mag Lites work. Every semester in school, at least weekly at the hospital I was working at. The waddle was always a give away. I have redacted prints of five or six goodies.



Also a guy who’s wedding ring came off in the v****a of a women he wasn’t married to. Guys, if you’re going to cheat, take jewlery off.

#15 I was with a family member (they're fine now). Down the hall some poor lady was just screaming and screaming in pain. In the end we asked the nurse what was wrong with her. She said "nothing, she's a regular and it's a small cut on her finger".



People who work in the ER are a special breed to put up with all the craziness.

#16 I don't work in an ER but my observation is that with people video recording themselves doing stupid things it must make the job of the medical staff easier when figuring out how to treat the patient.

#17 Older gentleman with dementia was left unsupervised for a few moments and hacked his wiener off with some hedge trimmers.

#18 Not me but my friends are EMTs. They had a call where a man on d***s had cut off his own arm to then jack off with it. Was still doing it, with a smile, when they arrived. .

#19 Not an ER nurse but I had a chest pain scare just a few days ago. I was sat in a staging room with an IV in my hand separated by a curtain from a man being triaged. The nurses asked him “what are you here for?” And he goes “Well, a while back, me and my girl were gettin’ a little wild and she uhh.. she put a vibrating toy up my b**t and it got stuck. It didn’t come out but then I got sent to jail for the last 7 years. It’s been stuck there for 7 years. I just got out. It didn’t come out and I’m sure it’s corroded by now and I just wanted to get it out because if it corrodes it might k**l me. But.. let me make this clear, y’all gotta know, I’m not gay!”



It took everything in me not to lose my mind laughing 🤣.

#20 Dude with gauged ears got his pet snake caught in the gaping hole in his earlobe.





Came in by ambulance. The snake wiggled out of the hole in the ambulance bay. Female doctor who was very afraid of snakes screamed and told the EMTs to put everyone back in the ambulance and go home.

#21 For about 6 months my wife had been telling me I needed to go to ER. I couldn't walk from house to street without having to catch my breath. I kept saying I'm OK I just need to lose some weight. Finally we were going somewhere with my daughter and granddaughter and the saw me struggling, I couldn't defy all 3 of them so they took me straight to ER. I was checking in and my wife made sure they listened to her rather than me. Straight into triage, told not to move. A new nurse put me in a wheelchair and pushed me to a room. She and another nurse put me in bed, one had me stripped down in a gown and I've started . The other was hooking me to a heart monitor. She started that and Dr walks in a few minutes later. Before asking me anything he looks at the paper rolling from machine. He asks if I had ever heard of A-Fib. If I knew it k****d people. Then asked why the hell hadn't I listened to my wife. 10 days in cardiac care unit trying to control it with meds. He comes in tells me we need to get a little more aggressive as meds weren't doing what he needed. Says he is going to do a procedure called Cardiac Inversion (??). I'm gonna give you a little shock to correct the rhythm. No big deal. After he left my nurse asked if I had any questions, I said no he is gonna give a lil shock fix it. She tells me it's a bit more and give me all details Dr. didn't. Give me a sedative like I'm going to have surgery. Then the fun part, stop my heart. Then kick start me. Twice. I was still joking as they wheeled me in wanting someone to film it for me. They refused. I was a huge bruise nearly all around my torso. Felt like a few guys had me down kicking my ribs with steel toe boots. 4 days later I left hospital. Within a year I lost 110 lbs. I just past 5 year mark I'm still 80 lbs down from then. Not taking any meds. And I try to listen to wife more.



tldr: Had a-fib. Dr turned me off then turned me back on again.

#22 Saddest- A woman gets brought in intoxicated after being s******y assalted. Earlier in the night she got in a fight with her boyfriend at a bar and he was arrested for a*****t. The police are nice enough to drive her home. The police find her two children being watched after by her intoxicated parents. Child protective services are called and the kids were taken away.



Afterwards, she wanders down the street and starts banging on doors at a motel. Police are called for the disturbance and find her naked in some guys room where she may have been r***d. She is passed out/asleep for the last 6 hours of my shift. We ran basic test while she was asleep. She wakes up and doesn't remember any of the events from the night before. I give her the story I was told by police and the ambulance crew that brought her in. She just stares at my blankly while I tell her and ask her if she knew was pregnant (she did not). The police have taken her clothes as evidence for the s****l a*****t.



I pass on report to the next nurse taking over for her care. As I am walking out of the hospital after a long shift, I see her standing in the lobby yelling at someone on the phone to come pick her up. She is barefoot and naked except for her hospital gown. I quess she desided to leave and the next shift just let her go as we would have given her some sweatpants/sweatshirt and socks before she left. I wondered if this was even close to the worse night of her life.

#23 Some guy got cactus thorns stuck in his throat because he was "practicing"



I was so happy to only be on registrar that night. Their nurse was not amused.

#24 They all run together at this point.



Recently had a guy come in, awake, that was riding a motorcycle and had a pipe fall off a truck and go through his face. Had another patient that was driving and a trailer hitch came through the windshield and went through the skull. Final destination stuff always gets me.

#25 A pair of young boys came into the ER, both were on the same two wheeler one was badly injured and the other got lucky with just a scrape on the knee. The moment they walked in i knew they were trouble. Both were pretty drunk. So i thought maybe it's that , we were tending to the badly injured guy first but his friends starts complaining no one was looking at him but the nurse had already cleaned his wound and bandaged him up. Then after a few minutes another whole gang of boys , we probably assumed their friends walked in to meet their injured friends then they started creating a ruckus that no one is looking at the scraped knee fellow. We could all see all of them are drunk , called security kicked them out. The guy got referred to a level one trauma center after stabilizing him. A couple of days later police come in asking for them, coincidentally I was on morning shift that day , they came asked questions but I didn't recollect anything particularly suspicious because they were asked for the whole week in the start. Then they told me the date and then it clicked to me. I remembered those guys face names and the date too because all their friends were being as a*s to me and my supporting staff. I positively identified them from the photo gave their names and phone number too because it's in hospital records . Turns out they were a gang of thieves partying after successfully robbing people of their bikes phones etc. the police told us it was a easy case because of confirmation. If they were nice nobody would remember them because we get a lot of trauma cases.

#26 Had a guy set himself on fire at the bus stop in front of the hospital. Hospital staff on the way to work literally carried him in the ambulance bay. He was a crispy critter. Worst thing I've seen. Just charrred everywhere.

#27 There was a shoot out in the parking lot outside of our ER. One of the "victims" came running in screaming, am I going to make it," with a 22 sticking out if his forehead. Apparently it went through glass and slowed the bullet down enough. I told him, "well you're walking and talking so that's a start."



The shoot out was gang related and when one of them got shot, they all got in their cars and proceded to shoot at each other all the way to the ER. Multiple victims, but he walked in.

#28 I was working night shift and a patient came in in full lower leg splints, unable to walk. I received him in our fasttrack area (like an urgent care wing of the ER). Like, he was covered from waist to ankles in cohesive bandage and splinting material underneath. I found out the day before they had left AMA from the ortho unit.



Turns out I was working the night they came in 3 weeks prior. Person had jumped off of a freeway overpass onto train tracks, basically fracturing every long bone in the lower extremities. Upon doing a chart review during his new arrival there were notes every day of him being a d**k to inpatient staff, and he decided he wanted to leave AMA. Our discharge planners had pulled through and set him up for placement to get physical rehab, but nope, he wanted to go stay with a buddy. That plan fell through, so brought himself to the ER the next day.



I came back the next night and asked my coworker how he had been, coworker told me our discharge planners worked their magic and got him re-accepted to the rehab facility, but he chose to leave AMA again.

#29 Had a guy put a spork in his urethra. He broke the end off and shoved hard enough we couldn’t take it out at the bedside and he had to go to the OR. He was a prisoner. He said “whenever they change my meds, this happens”. Needless to say, this was not his first rodeo.

#30 Had a guy come in with a knife sticking out the back of his head. The person who stabbed him did it at such a perfect angle that the blade slid into the space between the two hemispheres of the guy’s brain. No damage, discharged a couple hours later. .

#31 My relative who used to work in an ER has waaaay too many stories of objects stuck up someones b**t.



Then there are the sus stories of a couple coming in cause the girl "backed into a knife".

#32 Not an ER worker, but my sister was. The cops brought a guy in that they couldn't take to jail until the doctor pulled something out of the guy's b**t. Doctor would ask "Do you have something up your b**t?" Guy always said no. Turns out to be a rubber duck with d***s and a razor blade. I think the doctor, the cop and the patient were all questioning the life choices that brought them to that moment.



The Sarah from Colorado on TikTok that bit the cop and pulled the ER fire alarm was a crazy too.

#33 My friend was an EMT, said the worst he had was a guy who had been shot in the face with a s*****n. He was still alive but when they tried to intubate him they had to dig around a while to find his windpipe. He didn’t make it.

#34 Hospital security/ Hospital peace officer for years. I mean there is a million. I've told some of these stories on here before.



Had a guy come in with a gash on his neck claiming he like accidentally cut himself you could straight up see into his neck. Turned out his girlfriend slashed him with a broken beer bottle.



Guy came in claiming some people tried to cut through the middle of his foot. Like top down right in the middle. Had to hold him down while nurses gave him pain d***s. Allegedly gang related but I never got a follow up.



Had a woman run up to our ER security desk with her hands bound together claiming she had just escaped from someone's trunk.



Had someone come in complaining of bad flu symptoms. Sat down while his wife went to park the car. Keeled over within two minutes of being there. Team ran out and started compressions until nurses came out and some paramedics from the ambulance bay helped get him in the back. By the time his wife was back from parking the car he was dead.





Overnight ER is the only registration open so pregnant woman in labour comes into ER to register. Her husband is talking to the registration staff and she walks around the corner to the washrooms. Registration and husband come around the corner to grab her and she has her pants down and pushing while standing in front of the washrooms. This husband half dives because the baby was literally coming right there and he catches it like a d**n football to prevent the kid from falling on the floor. Blood everywhere. It was like her eighth kid apparently.



I nearly delivered a baby one time. Husband came running into ER saying his wife was in labour in their car. So I went running out with a wheelchair. She was refusing to get out. He went running off for nurses (Redundant as I just radio'd out to get some nurses out there" She pulls down her pants and says "Baby is coming now". So I gloved up and was basically begging her to just get in the chair to get inside. She eventually said yes and I dragged her out. Got met halfway in with a stretcher and nurses. She gave birth while getting wheeled up to delivery.



One time at like 2 am I see on cameras there is a small goat outside. i went outside and it ran up to me until the owner got out of his car. Goats name was Rudy and they were waiting for the dudes wife. Guess they had the goat on them when they needed to bring her in. That was pretty great.

#35 1) had a patient *take an ambulance* because her “feet were swollen.”



She had sock edema. I showed her my sock edema as well and discharged her.



2) motel remote up the r****m. Stole the remote out of the biohazard bag once removed when he was discharged



3) vibrator also up the r****m, could feel the vibrations through his belly



4) man hemorrhaging from his AV fistula (picture fire hydrant of blood).

#36 I’m an endoscopy tech, but I get called in for emergency cases that come through the ED all the time. People accidentally (and intentionally) swallow all kinds of things that you wouldn’t believe. Sometimes things get stuck in their esophagus and we are called to remove the item endoscopically. Most common offender is steak.



Chew and swallow, folks!



Wasn’t an ER patient, but one day I was working, another team saw a bee in someone’s colon during a colonoscopy. We’re all still scratching our heads about that one. 😂 .

#37 We had a patient come into the ER, after her son found her unconscious with an empty bottle of Xanax, that was prescribed two days before. She was unresponsive for days. When she woke up, I was on shift and sent to the ICU to talk to her about the OD. She told me she thought if she took 30mg of benzos, she would sleep for a week and lose 10 pounds.

#38 I work the front desk at an ER. A man came in with a gunshot to the c****h. He had accidentally shot himself when putting his gun in his pocket at his company Christmas party. Didn't tell anyone, including his wife, until he absolutely had to. Turns out he was the security and safety guy at a major university where I live.

#39 I had appendicitis and while still in the ER they finally had me on the good meds. So to this day I have no certainty if this was real, a fever dream or a narcotic induced hallucination.



But the next curtain over (not seeing anything just hearing) circa 3 am. a seemingly older couple was arguing about whether the man had something in his ear. The nurse/ doctor was skeptical and looked inside and said they didnt see anything. The wife teased her husband saying i told you so. The husband begged the staff to look again. So they did, and apparently a wasp flew out. Wife screaming, husband screaming, seemingly staff screaming at this loose wasp in the er.



I hoped the curtain kept it out of my room since im allergic. I fell asleep mid chaos lmao.

#40 Not ER, but OR. Did a surgery on a guy who shot himself. Went under the chin, but he hesitated and moved at the last minute and blew most of his face off. He then drove himself to the hospital.

#41 In 35 + years I learned that there is a limit to human intelligence, but there is absolutely no limit on human stupidity.

#42 Bikers coming in to threaten the surgeon who placed an ileostomy bag on a biker, biker didn't take care of it and he became septic, but no it's the Drs fault.

#43 Thanksgiving Day, we're at the ER because ex broke his leg. In the bed next to us is a couple, and they're whispering things like "i can't believe that happened" and "this is wild." Doctor comes in and tells them after looking at images, sure enough the man has a bb stuck behind his eye. Removing it would could cause more damage given the location. Bestcase scenario, his body will just calcify it. Told him to go see a specialist, but for right now, he was fine, with no damage to his eye.

#44 I have a regular from prison who is in the habit of sticking things up his urethra for s****l pleasure. Being in prison this makes appropriate items limited and requires him to be a bit creative. So far I've seen him with



•all the teeth of a comb



•all cutlery



•2 rubber pens



•one regular pencil



•wire he pulled from the ceiling or wall



•paper



•syringe stolen from the hospital.

#45 My dad told me a story that while he was in residency in Brooklyn hospital ER, a woman came in with one breast cut almost completely off her body. The whole time he's stitching her up, she's saying "I'm going to get the b***h that did this to me. She's going to pay." Once stitched up, she checks herself out. Not an hour later another woman comes in with her breast almost completely cut off.



Our dinner table conversations were wild.

#46 Guy stuck a knife up his r****m hilt first, it would not come out so he called EMS. Apparently came through the ER, lying on his belly with several inches of the knife sticking out his a*s. He had to have surgery to repair his colon and had to have a colostomy bag placed while he healed. He wasn’t actually my patient, I just had to read his chart because he called to complain that the nurses didn’t give him his BP medication on time and the food was terrible.

#47 Not in the ER but on an ambulance..... After dropping a patient off, we were asked by the nurses if we could help transfer a bariatric patient to a correct size bed before we left..... So anyway, when we open the door to that ER room the smell that came out is something that I've never experienced again, but somehow years later I can still randomly smell it.... The lady was literally rotting. When we moved her not only did she start bleeding from the legs etc. But there were maggots coming out of her. Not one or two, but like a whole colony of maggots, Coming out of her legs, coming out of the spot between her legs and along her back. So yeah, not something I enjoy talking about but that is a wild one for me.

#48 12 year old said they shoved something up their v****a years ago and never thought anything of it until she started to have foul discharge and pain. CT scan showed razor blade looking items inside her.

Transferred out to a higher hospital and they found multiple razor blades.

#49 Husband and wife run into the ER together. Man is holding something small, covered in a bloody looking blanket, in his arms. The wife is hysterical, while the husband looks blank and confused. She screams that they need help with their son. She starts explaining that there was a four-wheeler accident and their son was thrown off of it. Nurses grab a gurney and have the father lay the blanket on it, and they take it off. Just as they pull the blanket away, the wife pulls something out from under her arm that hadn't been noticed before, also wrapped in a blanket that's bloody. She plops it on the gurney, and it's the son's head, severed from his body, but the eyes and jaw are still moving slightly. She screams that he is still alive and demands that the doctors and nurses fix him.



I do not work in a hospital, but was a witness to this event. The woman couldn't understand that there was nothing they could do for her son. The boy was about 7 or 8. It was so shocking and sad. The man was literally in shock, of course, and just didn't have any real reaction to what was happening.

#50 Had a pt via emt transport. Drank a lot of tequila and fell asleep in the shower. Hot water ran out about 5 minutes in and pt stayed under the spray of cold water for hours. His skin just sloughed off from his ear to his hip. NOT good. Pain meds couldn't make a dent because he needed so much his respiratory system would collapse. Transferred to level 1 burn unit word was he died hours later.

#51 Not ER but surgical assist patient came in after hacking his Weiner off. We surgically reattached it and once the patient became lucid he was furious we put it back together.

#52 We had an elderly man that had fallen outside of his house and then accidentally locked himself out. He lived in a very rural area, miles from any neighbors. It started raining, so he got in his car and waited. It was summer and in the 90’s. A family member came over 2 days later and called 911. When he got to the ER, he had “bandaged” his forehead with napkins. When the Dr removed the napkins, maggots were everywhere inside the wound, on the napkin, and falling out.



He ended up admitted for dehydration and stayed a couple of days, then released home. He was so sweet and soft spoken. I hope he’s still okay. 🥹.