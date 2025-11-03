Review: "I struggle with the sun. I’m extremely sensitive to it and don’t love to wear sunglasses as they always leave red indents on my face and nose that take forever to go away. This solves this problem! It was simple to install if I can even use the word install. All you do is clip/slide it on! I wish it was slightly larger but can’t really complain as it’s nice to be able to look around it. It never felt in the way and didn’t obstruct any of my field if vision. I do wish it came in a brown tint as black tint is hard for me to see through sometimes but I’m getting really nit picky now. Even if you share a car it’s easy to flip away if you don’t want to use it! Overall fantastic purchase. Highly recommend to have on hand." - Lisa A Hammond

