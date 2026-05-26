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Remember when people thought access to the internet would make everyone so much smarter? More educated, way harder to manipulate? Fun times. Turns out, for all the good it’s done, human stupidity is just one of those things apparently no technology in the world will ever fix. Not even close.

To drive the point home, we’ve rounded up some of the dumbest Reddit posts shared online. Have a scroll and see for yourself. Just be ready for some serious secondhand embarrassment along the way.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny question about developing large rice grains with sarcastic reply

shy_primate Report

21points
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    #2

    Hilarious Reddit post asking if Fortnite stops working after bedtime

    DumpingSh1tandBeingKind2 Report

    19points
    POST
    #3

    Funny online post about liking milk chocolate meaning preference for sugar over chocolate

    ARK_133 Report

    18points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This needs to keep going. 🤣

    2
    2points
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    #4

    Reddit opinion post liking sticky tables at restaurants for nostalgic reason

    thesitekick Report

    17points
    POST
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    #5

    Reddit comment about receiving strange compliment at Wal-Mart

    punsworld Report

    16points
    POST
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    #6

    Funny Reddit post confused about French on subreddit for France location

    It's for people like this that the rest of the world thinks Americans are stupid.

    Daaaaaaaavidmit8a Report

    16points
    POST
    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The internet is British / Swiss-French, and mostly runs on Finnish software." could be a response of equal quality...

    2
    2points
    reply
    #7

    Reddit story about boyfriend calling user tony pizza nickname

    Absolute fever dream of a scenario.

    Perfect-Broken Report

    16points
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm going to start calling my husband Sour Meat. Totes adorbs 🥰

    2
    2points
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    #8

    Post about farting near HR and worries about getting fired

    ku3ah Report

    15points
    POST
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    #9

    Post about husband shoplifting avocados and smiling at them afterward

    PureBlackberry6541 Report

    15points
    POST
    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tell him to put a tomato and some cilantro in his other pocket

    2
    2points
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    #10

    Online post asking if threatening to open a jar of hornets makes one arrestable

    Why would you ask?

    candyheyn Report

    15points
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been wondering what I should do with the jar of hornets I have

    4
    4points
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    #11

    Confused post asks why tattoo places don't offer euthanasia for clients

    _Eeel Report

    14points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You keep using that word and I do not think it means what you think it means.

    7
    7points
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    #12

    Reddit post seeking tips to stay a virgin amid social pressure

    Upset_Astronomer_215 Report

    14points
    POST
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    #13

    Funny dumb online post asking if autism can be developed on purpose

    wmanz88 Report

    14points
    POST
    nathanjlewis avatar
    Fungus John
    Fungus John
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    you'll need to be bitten by a radioactive train

    7
    7points
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    #14

    Brown eye color discussion with close-up image of eyes and funny comments

    iKnowItsTwisted Report

    13points
    POST
    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes they’re brown, I don’t see the confusion

    1
    1point
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    #15

    Funny online post about connecting AirPod to niece's stomach after she swallowed it

    Tiny-Credit-1613 Report

    13points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This HAS to be a guy!

    0
    0points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Funny online comment about wanting to stare and disappear when a bus passes

    rexonasmuggler Report

    13points
    POST
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    #17

    Colorblind LEGO set arranged in rainbow colors with caption about focus

    redditrepostss Report

    13points
    POST
    #18

    Red-haired person wearing Gucci bucket hat acting mysterious in dating advice post

    Trysupersize Report

    13points
    POST
    juliannejohnson avatar
    Juls
    Juls
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You know, instead of all this ridiculousness, you could just try talking to women like we're people.

    3
    3points
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    #19

    Motorcycle in graffiti-covered concrete storm drain with caption about evading law

    idontknowanything0 Report

    13points
    POST
    #20

    Dried cucumber hat on noodles as a hilarious food art

    berdulf Report

    13points
    POST
    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Leave it getting brown, but it on your head and it will shout "Griffindor!".

    1
    1point
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    #21

    Humorous Reddit thread about injecting gorilla blood into veins to gain strength

    Temporary-World-9808 Report

    12points
    POST
    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well it definitely gave him a high opinion of himself

    0
    0points
    reply
    #22

    Googly eyes on fridge food to prevent snacking story

    cnxd Report

    12points
    POST
    anga avatar
    Random Jackass
    Random Jackass
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are not the a*****e. In fact, you should begin putting googly eyes on things just outside the fridge and expand slowly over the next few weeks while feigning ignorance. You should even accuse the roommate of placing all the subsequent googlies in an attempt at retaliation. Slowly his grip on reality will slip and and he'll run screaming into the darkness of the night screaming "AT LEAST THE EYES IN THE DARK AREN'T GOOGLY!". That will teach him not to mess with someone else's cheese sticks.

    1
    1point
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    #23

    Repeated dumb marriage requests from India on multiple subreddits

    randomherolv Report

    11points
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need a girl for marriage will any girl marry me I am from India

    3
    3points
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    #24

    Reddit post claiming Stephen Hawking on Epstein's list proves time travel is real

    DominoDaddy2 Report

    11points
    POST
    #25

    Question about eating potato soup with melted styrofoam in it

    tea-for-me-please Report

    11points
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Checking for what? 🫤

    2
    2points
    reply
    #26

    Nuclear engineer complains about attracting too many furries at social events

    AirRelative2530 Report

    10points
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a furry. How can I stop attracting nuclear engineers all the time?

    2
    2points
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    #27

    Delivery driver takes proof of delivery photo while customer sleeps in bed

    unknown Report

    10points
    POST
    #28

    Cat resting in cat tree hammock with question about stopping behavior

    yaboy_skinny Report

    10points
    POST
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    #29

    Person holding roll of meat mistaken for charcuterie board skin

    SAHDadWithDaughter Report

    10points
    POST
    #30

    Close up of a yellow bird beak with a funny question about beak overgrowth on Reddit

    sma11ax Report

    10points
    POST
    #31

    Funny Reddit comments about bruises moving around the body

    nospsce Report

    10points
    POST
    #32

    Funny dumb thing about reviving lava lamp after girlfriend shook it violently

    LittlePetiteGirl Report

    9points
    POST
    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wait. It will separate itself

    2
    2points
    reply
    #33

    Question about sister being older and superfetation explained with family twist

    natepines Report

    9points
    POST
    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m going to assume OP is the affair child seeing as it took 16 years to work this one out.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #34

    Funny Reddit post about realizing to let shower warm up before stepping in

    marcopolo2345 Report

    9points
    POST
    #35

    Post asking if playing a certain song for young kids on Zoom is illegal

    I have never read something so ridiculous.

    SifwalkerArtorias Report

    9points
    POST
    #36

    Reddit story about misunderstanding escalators and a mistaken identity joke

    On AskReddit, "What’s something you believed as a child?"

    moch4847 Report

    9points
    POST
    #37

    Reddit posts humorously discussing stealing toilets after breakups

    Spinal_Compression Report

    9points
    POST
    #38

    Funny comment thread about emojis and Instagram normies online humor

    UkraineIsBased Report

    9points
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🫤🤔🤷‍♀️🐙

    1
    1point
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    #39

    User laments that his girlfriend was aborted in this timeline

    XSamHealyX Report

    8points
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine having such a bad date that you invent a time machine so you were never born

    1
    1point
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    #40

    Humorous Reddit post about a teen's mustache and Frank Zappa style

    OlD_GeeZeR0 Report

    8points
    POST
    #41

    Question about wasp sting effects with autoimmune disease symptoms

    guy_imperfect Report

    8points
    POST
    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did they figure it out in the middle of the post or is it a dramatic pause?

    1
    1point
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    #42

    Reddit community rMovingToNorthKorea with over 7,000 members

    A subreddit that is full of people who are serious about moving to North Korea. It’s not satire. The posts and comments on this subreddit are serious.

    Personal-Phrase2405 Report

    8points
    POST
    #43

    Funny Reddit post about a dog licking a bald baby's head with a shower thoughts tag

    meowflex Report

    8points
    POST
    #44

    Tattoo in Arabic script asking for translation on forearm

    On a subreddit about older trans people.

    Ms_Masquerade Report

    8points
    POST
    #45

    Screenshot of error entering May 16 as birth date in online form

    5/16/1999.

    IndividualExtreme435 Report

    8points
    POST
    surprisebaptism avatar
    meow
    meow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is something that has irritated me for so long, why do people write things in the mm/dd/yyyy format? SURELY dd/mm/yyyy make much more sense??

    1
    1point
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    #46

    Question about being bisexual outside LGBTQ community from online post

    Fwant Report

    8points
    POST
    haileystrong avatar
    random_frog_6846
    random_frog_6846
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always people are obsessed with labels. You do you bro, love who you love.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #47

    Close-up of hand touching dyed hair with funny online comment

    deleted Report

    8points
    POST
    #48

    Funny online comment about VeggieTales song revealing subtle Christian brainwashing undertones

    ToeSniffer245 Report

    7points
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look as far as Christian brainwashing kids shows go, from what I recall Veggie Tales was pretty funny and inoffensive.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    Plate piled with eight plain hotdog buns and hotdogs on kitchen counter

    PeeMonger Report

    7points
    POST
    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nom nom whatever floats your boat

    0
    0points
    reply
    #50

    Confused about cupcake symbol on washing machine display panel

    Kinda wholesome.

    Lucky-Afternoon- Report

    7points
    POST
    #51

    Post complaining about uncontrollable whey protein farts in apartment

    MundaneExplorer8369 Report

    7points
    POST
    hyperunknown avatar
    hyperunknown
    hyperunknown
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alone in the afartment.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #52

    Funny Reddit thread about getting $10,000 for a girl rejecting a date quickly

    pizzaintensifies Report

    7points
    POST
    #53

    Funny argument about hippos swimming between student and teacher

    On an AskReddit post asking what stupid thing the smartest person someone knew did.

    XxLihzahrdxX Report

    7points
    POST
    #54

    User shares failed attempts to get specific number from Google generator

    Lucy-MJ Report

    7points
    POST
    #55

    Hilarious Reddit moderator post threatening bans without mod powers

    ChungusMcFunkopop Report

    7points
    POST
    #56

    Reddit thread about biggest misconception about men with repetitive answers

    AdinaEspada Report

    7points
    POST
    #57

    Image of a fiery truck explosion described as first trucking career mistake

    xX_iamacow_Xx Report

    7points
    POST
    #58

    Reddit post asking why men don't comment on posts with a casual reply

    Rabitttt Report

    7points
    POST
    #59

    Reddit post questioning if babies need thumbs

    ConsultantRin Report

    7points
    POST
    #60

    User asking about suing someone for reposting a meme on Reddit

    abolish-names Report

    6points
    POST
    surprisebaptism avatar
    meow
    meow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, I believe unless you submitted it for copyright/made it clear it wasn't able to be redistributed without monetary compensation then you cannot sue. Also it's a meme, you didn't lose any money from the loss of upvotes. idk im not a lawyer, but also c'mon. its a meme.

    0
    0points
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    #61

    Funny Reddit debate about flat earth theory and conspiracies

    Clipyy-Duck Report

    5points
    POST
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