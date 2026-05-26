61 Hilariously Dumb Things People Said Online That Are Painful But Funny To Read
Remember when people thought access to the internet would make everyone so much smarter? More educated, way harder to manipulate? Fun times. Turns out, for all the good it’s done, human stupidity is just one of those things apparently no technology in the world will ever fix. Not even close.
To drive the point home, we’ve rounded up some of the dumbest Reddit posts shared online. Have a scroll and see for yourself. Just be ready for some serious secondhand embarrassment along the way.
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It's for people like this that the rest of the world thinks Americans are stupid.
Absolute fever dream of a scenario.
Why would you ask?
You keep using that word and I do not think it means what you think it means.
You are not the a*****e. In fact, you should begin putting googly eyes on things just outside the fridge and expand slowly over the next few weeks while feigning ignorance. You should even accuse the roommate of placing all the subsequent googlies in an attempt at retaliation. Slowly his grip on reality will slip and and he'll run screaming into the darkness of the night screaming "AT LEAST THE EYES IN THE DARK AREN'T GOOGLY!". That will teach him not to mess with someone else's cheese sticks.
I’m going to assume OP is the affair child seeing as it took 16 years to work this one out.
I have never read something so ridiculous.
On AskReddit, "What’s something you believed as a child?"
A subreddit that is full of people who are serious about moving to North Korea. It’s not satire. The posts and comments on this subreddit are serious.
On a subreddit about older trans people.
5/16/1999.
Always people are obsessed with labels. You do you bro, love who you love.
Look as far as Christian brainwashing kids shows go, from what I recall Veggie Tales was pretty funny and inoffensive.
Kinda wholesome.
On an AskReddit post asking what stupid thing the smartest person someone knew did.
No, I believe unless you submitted it for copyright/made it clear it wasn't able to be redistributed without monetary compensation then you cannot sue. Also it's a meme, you didn't lose any money from the loss of upvotes. idk im not a lawyer, but also c'mon. its a meme.