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Remember when people thought access to the internet would make everyone so much smarter? More educated, way harder to manipulate? Fun times. Turns out, for all the good it’s done, human stupidity is just one of those things apparently no technology in the world will ever fix. Not even close.

To drive the point home, we’ve rounded up some of the dumbest Reddit posts shared online. Have a scroll and see for yourself. Just be ready for some serious secondhand embarrassment along the way.