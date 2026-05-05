Duffer Brothers’ Terrifying New Show Dubbed “Stranger Things For Elderly,” Here’s When It Streams

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The masterminds behind Stranger Things, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, are back, but their latest project is already sparking debate.

The duo became household names thanks to the hit Netflix series, which wrapped its five-season run late last year. Since then, the Duffer brothers have moved on to other projects, including their latest show, The Boroughs, which will be released later this month.

Highlights Duffer Brothers’ new show draws Stranger Things comparisons after new trailer.

The trailer sparked buzz among seniors facing a supernatural threat, much like the brothers’ previous show.

The Boroughs is scheduled to premiere later this month, starring Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, and Bill Pullman in the lead roles.

On May 5, a new trailer for the upcoming series was released. The trailer sparked instant buzz, with many comparing it to the brothers’ previous hit and calling it “Stranger Things for the elderly.”

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Fans compare Duffer Brothers’ new show to Stranger Things

Image credits: Clay Enos/Netflix

The Boroughs is an upcoming science fiction series created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. It is produced by the Duffer Brothers and takes place in a retirement community.

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The trailer introduces elderly residents who become unlikely heroes as they face an otherworldly threat that could steal their limited time. Given the show’s premise, the show quickly drew comparisons to Stranger Things, with many pointing out the similarities.

On X, users noted that a band of misfits uniting against a supernatural threat felt reminiscent of the Netflix series.

Image credits: Netflix

“My God, Stranger Things for the elderly,” one user said.

Another commented, “They’re just making old people Stranger Things, aren’t they?”

Despite the comparisons, several netizens admitted the show looked promising and said they were eager to check it out.

“This show looks so good,” one fan stated.

At a 2025 press event, the Duffers admitted that the series shares DNA with their previous creation. They described The Boroughs as a fun, scary, and touching story that they were excited to share with the audience.

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When and where to watch The Boroughs?

Image credits: Netflix

The Boroughs is scheduled to premiere on May 21, 2026, at 3:00 a.m. ET, on Netflix.

Like most of the platform’s originals, all episodes will drop on the same day. The debut installment is expected to consist of eight episodes.

A standard subscription to the service with ads costs $8.99/month, while the ad-free plan starts from $19.99/month.

Who is in the cast of The Boroughs?

Image credits: Netflix

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The Boroughs stars Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, and Bill Pullman as Sam, Renee, and Jack, the residents of a New Mexico retirement community.

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Molina is known for playing Satipo in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2.

Fans might recognize Pullman as Detective Harry Ambrose from The Sinner. Meanwhile, Davis is famous for playing Thelma Dickinson in Thelma & Louise.

The rest of the main cast includes:

Denis O’Hare as Wally

Clarke Peters as Art

Jena Malone as Claire

Carlos Miranda as Paz

Seth Numrich as Blaine.

Alice Kremelberg as Anneliese

Additionally, Rafael Casal, Ed Begley Jr., Jane Kaczmarek, Eric Edelstein, and Karan Soni appear in supporting roles.

The Boroughs will stream on Netflix.