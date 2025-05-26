‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Passes Away At 79 Following Agonizing Health Battle

ADVERTISEMENT

Phil Robertson, the patriarch of the Duck Dynasty family, passed away at the age of 79.

His family members confirmed on May 25 that he has “gone to be with the Lord,” months after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“You will be remembered,” said loyal fans, while others said, “Don’t agree with his politics, but happy he is at peace.”

The famous bearded duck hunter, known for his outspoken faith and love of the outdoors, had been battling Alzheimer’s (a brain disorder that results in memory loss) and was “really struggling.”

On May 25, Phil’s son Jase Robertson shared the news of his passing onine and wrote, “My dad has gone to be with the Lord today!”

“He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!” Jase continued.

The deceased TV icon’s daughter-in-law Korie Robertson, married to Willie Robertson, also shared a post on social media.

“We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” she wrote.

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus,” she continued.

The daughter-in-law expressed the family’s gratitude for Phil’s “life on earth” and indicated that they would continue his “legacy of love for God and love for others.”

Back in December, Jase revealed on the Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast that his father was diagnosed with the life-changing brain disorder.

“According to the doctors, they’re sure that he has some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems,” Jase shared on the Dec. 6 episode of the Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast. “It’s accelerated and it’s causing problems with his entire body.”

The disease has “accelerated, and it’s causing problems with his entire body,” he said.

Furthermore, Phil was in the “early stages” of Alzheimer’s.

“So, if you put those things together, he’s just not doing well. He’s really struggling,” Jase added.

Duck Dynasty premiered on A&E in 2012 and ran for 11 seasons before concluding in 2017.

The show became popular as it followed the Louisiana-based Robertson family and their multi-million-dollar business Duck Commander.

As the Robertson family turned into household names, Phil built his image as the rugged, straight-talking patriarch of Duck Dynasty.

Conservative, faith-based, and rural audiences from across America fell in love with his unapologetic faith, Southern values, and signature beard.

Phil has been at the center of controversy for his homophobic and insensitive remarks over the years.

He said in a 2013 GQ interview that he couldn’t understand why men would choose to sleep with other men.

With women, “there’s more there! She’s got more to offer,” he claimed.

“I mean, come on, dudes! You know what I’m saying?” he was quoted as saying. ‘But hey, sin: It’s not logical, my man. It’s just not logical,’” he continued.

When he spoke about his idea of sin, he said: “Start with homosexual behavior and just morph out from there. Bestiality, sleeping around with this woman and that woman and that woman and those men.”

“It seems like, to me, a v*gina—as a man—would be more desirable than a man’s an*s,” he added.

He was suspended from his TV show for derogatory remarks in 2013 but was quickly reinstated.

The show spawned best-selling books and various spinoffs, including Going Si-Ral, Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty, At Home with the Robertsons and Duck Family Treasure.

There was even a Christmas album called Duck the Halls.

After almost a decade of being off the air, the Robertsons were gearing up for the revival of the show Duck Dynasty: The Revival.

This time, instead of patriarch Phil and his wife, Kay Robertson being the cornerstone of the show, Korie and Willie and their adult children and grandchildren would be the focus.

“I never thought we’d do this again. But I realized people wanted to see what we’re doing,” Willie previously told Us Weekly.

The show was slated to premiere on June 1; however, it is unclear whether Phil’s passing will affect the show’s airing.

