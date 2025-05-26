Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Passes Away At 79 Following Agonizing Health Battle
Phil Robertson from Duck Dynasty wearing camouflage outfit and headband in an indoor setting with breaking news banner.
Celebrities, News

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Passes Away At 79 Following Agonizing Health Battle

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Phil Robertson, the patriarch of the Duck Dynasty family, passed away at the age of 79.

His family members confirmed on May 25 that he has “gone to be with the Lord,” months after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“You will be remembered,” said loyal fans, while others said, “Don’t agree with his politics, but happy he is at peace.”

Highlights
  • 'Duck Dynasty' patriarch Phil Robertson passed away at the age of 79.
  • “My dad has gone to be with the Lord today!” son Jase Robertson wrote on social media.
  • Phil rose to fame through 'Duck Dynasty,' which ran for 11 seasons before concluding in 2017.
  • The devout Christian stirred controversy in 2013 for his homophobic comments, saying, “It seems like, to me, a v*gina—as a man—would be more desirable than a man’s an*s.”
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Phil Robertson, the patriarch of the Duck Dynasty family, passed away at the age of 79

    Phil Robertson from Duck Dynasty wearing camo shirt and headband with long beard in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: Duck Dynasty

    The famous bearded duck hunter, known for his outspoken faith and love of the outdoors, had been battling Alzheimer’s (a brain disorder that results in memory loss) and was “really struggling.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On May 25, Phil’s son Jase Robertson shared the news of his passing onine and wrote, “My dad has gone to be with the Lord today!”

    “He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good!  We will see him again!” Jase continued.

    Phil Robertson from Duck Dynasty giving thumbs up, wearing a headband and black shirt against dark background.

    Image credits: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    The deceased TV icon’s daughter-in-law Korie Robertson, married to Willie Robertson, also shared a post on social media.

    “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord,” she wrote.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He “has gone to be with the Lord today,” his family shared on social media on May 25

    Phil Robertson from Duck Dynasty sitting in a chair wearing camouflage clothing and a headband with a long white beard.

    Image credits: officialphilrobertson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus,” she continued.

    The daughter-in-law expressed the family’s gratitude for Phil’s “life on earth” and indicated that they would continue his “legacy of love for God and love for others.”

    His family announced in December that the reality TV star was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Phil Robertson from Duck Dynasty with family at a media event, known for his long beard and camo attire.

    Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Back in December, Jase revealed on the Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast that his father was diagnosed with the life-changing brain disorder.

    “According to the doctors, they’re sure that he has some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems,” Jase shared on the Dec. 6 episode of the Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast. “It’s accelerated and it’s causing problems with his entire body.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The disease has “accelerated, and it’s causing problems with his entire body,” he said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Furthermore, Phil was in the “early stages” of Alzheimer’s.

    “So, if you put those things together, he’s just not doing well. He’s really struggling,” Jase added.

    “He’s just not doing well. He’s really struggling,” Jase told podcast listeners in December

    Obituary statement from the Robertson family honoring Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson after his passing at 79.

    Image credits: OfficialKorieRobertson

    Duck Dynasty premiered on A&E in 2012 and ran for 11 seasons before concluding in 2017.

    The show became popular as it followed the Louisiana-based Robertson family and their multi-million-dollar business Duck Commander.

    As the Robertson family turned into household names, Phil built his image as the rugged, straight-talking patriarch of Duck Dynasty.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Phil stirred controversy in 2013 for his homophobic comments

    Phil Robertson from Duck Dynasty with long beard and camouflage headband, holding and blowing a duck call.

    Image credits: duckdynastyae

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Conservative, faith-based, and rural audiences from across America fell in love with his unapologetic faith, Southern values, and signature beard.

    Phil has been at the center of controversy for his homophobic and insensitive remarks over the years.

    He said in a 2013 GQ interview that he couldn’t understand why men would choose to sleep with other men.

    Phil Robertson from Duck Dynasty standing with a woman indoors, wearing camouflage and holding a book.

    Image credits: officialphilrobertson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    With women, “there’s more there! She’s got more to offer,” he claimed.

    “I mean, come on, dudes! You know what I’m saying?” he was quoted as saying. ‘But hey, sin: It’s not logical, my man. It’s just not logical,’” he continued.

    When he spoke about his idea of sin, he said: “Start with homosexual behavior and just morph out from there. Bestiality, sleeping around with this woman and that woman and that woman and those men.”

    “It seems like, to me, a v*gina—as a man—would be more desirable than a man’s an*s,” the devout Christian once said

    Vintage photo of a young couple in a living room, related to Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson's health battle.

    Image credits: officialphilrobertson

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It seems like, to me, a v*gina—as a man—would be more desirable than a man’s an*s,” he added.

    He was suspended from his TV show for derogatory remarks in 2013 but was quickly reinstated.

    The show spawned best-selling books and various spinoffs, including Going Si-Ral, Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty, At Home with the Robertsons and Duck Family Treasure.

    There was even a Christmas album called Duck the Halls.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Duck Dynasty (@duckdynastyae)

    After almost a decade of being off the air, the Robertsons were gearing up for the revival of the show Duck Dynasty: The Revival.

    This time, instead of patriarch Phil and his wife, Kay Robertson being the cornerstone of the show, Korie and Willie and their adult children and grandchildren would be the focus.

    “I never thought we’d do this again. But I realized people wanted to see what we’re doing,” Willie previously told Us Weekly.

    The show was slated to premiere on June 1; however, it is unclear whether Phil’s passing will affect the show’s airing.

    The news of Phil’s passing triggered a wave of comments online

    Facebook comment expressing condolences and prayers for Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson’s family after his passing at 79.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing condolences and prayers following the passing of Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson at 79 after health struggles.

    Facebook comment from Ylonda Richard expressing sympathy and prayers for Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson’s family after his passing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post showing a user praising 'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson's wisdom and family legacy.

    Comment expressing condolences for Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson following his passing after a health battle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment expressing condolences for Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson’s passing at age 79 after health struggles.

    Facebook comment expressing condolences for Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson's passing after health battle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson appearing in a candid moment during an outdoor event, smiling and waving.

    Comment by Jan Lewallen Watters reflecting on Phil Robertson's faith and legacy after his passing at 79 following a health battle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Rick Greer expressing condolences for Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson after his health battle.

    Comment from Cheryl and Mark Kruger-Demyan expressing condolences for Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson’s passing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment expressing sympathy for the passing of Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson after his Alzheimer's battle.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    0

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda