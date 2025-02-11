Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Entitled Karens Block Ambulance, Pay Hefty Price “For Being Stupid”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Entitled Karens Block Ambulance, Pay Hefty Price “For Being Stupid”

First responders put their lives on the line to save others. The least we can offer them is some gratitude and courtesy. For example, moving over when we see their flashing lights or hear their sirens. Or not blocking them in when we are in a rush and can’t find parking. Unfortunately, as we’ve come to know, there are many entitled people on this planet who somehow believe the world revolves around them.

One first responder had the displeasure of having to deal with not one but two Karens while on standby for his job as a paramedic and firefighter. The man’s wife shared how her husband had reversed the ambulance into his driveway in the event he may be called to an emergency. Not long after, two cars were parking him in. Knowing the dangers of not being able to get the ambulance out, the wife called the police. When Karen 1 & 2 arrived to find their vehicles gone, all hell broke loose.

    It can be super frustrating to deal with entitled people who have no common sense

    Woman on phone looking upset, sitting on a couch, raising hand in frustration.

    Image credits: shotprime/Envato (not the actual photo)

    But when two Karens blocked an ambulance, it literally became a life-and-death situation

    Question about driveway parking and legal car removal, mentioning past rental near a high school.

    Text about a firefighter and paramedic's schedule related to school activities.

    Text detailing parking logistics at a house and implications for neighborhood parking situations, related to entitled Karens.

    Text describing an evening ambulance call and parking strategy. Keywords: entitled Karens, ambulance.

    Text image about vehicles blocking access during an event near a school.

    Text recounting a call to local police about entitled Karens blocking an ambulance.

    An ambulance driving with lights on in an urban setting.

    Image credits: karrastock/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text on image about questioning ambulance response, related to entitled behavior and consequences.

    Text about vehicles being towed, followed by a heart attack emergency, linked to entitled Karens blocking an ambulance.

    Text describing an event where vehicles were taken, causing drivers to call the police, linking to the keyword “Entitled Karens.”

    Text about drivers being ticketed for blocking an emergency vehicle.

    Text about individuals paying hefty fines and tow bills for their actions.

    Image credits: Retiredmedic613

    In many countries, it is a criminal offense to obstruct emergency services

    In many situations, first responders are allowed to break certain traffic rules. Not because they are above the law but because their jobs are important and they work to save lives. They can, for example, run a red light while rushing to an emergency, or park somewhere that we mere mortals cannot. And that is perfectly fine. These people are doing the work of angels after all.

    In addition to having certain “privileges,” there are also laws that not only protect first responders but also the lives of those they’re helping.

    All 50 states in America have “Move Over” laws to protect law enforcement officers, medical personnel and other first responders. But according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a third of Americans aren’t aware of these laws. “Violation of the Move Over law results in fines and in some cases jail time,” notes the NHTSA website.

    Should you happen to be part of that third that’s unenlightened, here’s what you need to know:

    If there’s an emergency vehicle with flashing lights stopped on or next to a roadway, you, as an approaching driver, must “change into a lane not immediately adjacent to the vehicle, or slow down to a reasonable speed if you’re unable to safely make a lane change.”

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    This applies to all vehicles on the road, regardless of the direction of travel, with only one exception, warns the Kellum Law Firm. “If you are driving on a four-lane highway divided by a median, cars traveling in the opposite direction as the emergency vehicle are not required to pull over and stop.”

    There’s also the New York Penal Law § 195.16, which makes it a criminal offense to obstruct emergency medical services. “Under this law, a person is guilty of obstructing emergency medical services when they intentionally obstruct, hinder, or delay the provision of emergency medical services by emergency medical personnel or other authorized personnel,” explain the legal experts at Stephen Bilkis & Associates on their site.

    “This can include preventing or delaying emergency personnel from accessing a patient or refusing to allow them to transport a patient to a medical facility.”

    The firm notes that in order to be found guilty of breaking this law, the prosecution “must prove that the defendant had the specific intent to obstruct or delay the provision of emergency medical services.” Basically, if you knew your actions were illegal and you still went ahead and stopped or delayed an emergency worker from doing their job, you could find yourself in big trouble.

    Obstructing emergency medical services is a Class A misdemeanor and carries a sentence of up to a year in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

    You may or may not live in a city, state or country that has laws protecting first responders and those they’re helping. Regardless, it can’t hurt to do the decent thing. Dropping the entitlement and putting others first might very well help to save a life.

    “Pig ignorant”: people praised the wife for the way she handled the situation

    Comment discussing behavior of people blocking an ambulance.

    Comment criticizing people for blocking an ambulance, suggesting it’s foolish behavior.

    Text highlighting consequences of blocking ambulance path.

    Comment about using a dozer if someone blocks driveway, involving entitled actions.

    Text comment praising action, mentioning "pig ignorant" people.

    Comment about tow fees in Washington state related to entitled Karens blocking an ambulance.

    Text comment by Betty Wood discussing parking issues and being blocked in.

    Comment by Victoria Hay questioning entitled Karens who ignore laws, expressing frustration.

    Netizens flooded the comments with similar stories of how they’d dealt with entitled people parking like idiots

    Text image describing an incident where a car blocks access for a funeral; police involvement leads to resolution for entitled individuals.

    Text story about a Corvette owner and sprinklers; SEO keywords: Entitled Karens block ambulance, pay price.

    Text discusses towing vehicles at owner's expense due to blocked ambulance by entitled individuals.

    Text conversation about a landlord renting parking space during stadium events, highlighting an opportunity missed.

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    raddhi_mutiara avatar
    Raddhi Mutiara
    Raddhi Mutiara
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Situation wise bit different at my location, Indonesia. Once had a car decide to park, blocking two gates at the same time. Normally if the main gate is open, things chill, but when closed, we had to go through the only one open main gate to my complex which guarded with security post (had some vehicles lost to theft, so this is agreeable arrangement for us who live there). One time a car park just blocking my gate and neighborhood, and the driver is nowhere to be found for hours. What we do? block the car literally). the car owner fuming when came back and dare enough to yell at us. Even here, Karen is a plague aswell...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    stripesandwhiskers avatar
    Pink kitty
    Pink kitty
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As someone who has found non-residents parked partly or fully across our driveway (especially annoying when trying to go to work) it's nice to read stories of people who learnt a lesson.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
