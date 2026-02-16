ADVERTISEMENT

I am a sculptor living on Vancouver Island, Canada, where the forests and ocean shape both my life and my work. I gather natural pieces of wood from the forests of British Columbia, along with shells and other materials found along the Pacific Coast of Canada. From these elements, sculptures slowly emerge that explore love, healing, nature, and the feminine spirit.

Each piece begins intuitively. As I work with the natural shapes and textures of the materials, faces and forms reveal themselves as if they have always been present within the wood or shell. My work is inspired by connection, inner strength, and the deep emotional bonds that shape our lives. I am especially drawn to expressing the quiet resilience, tenderness, and presence of the feminine.

Nature feels alive and full of memory to me. Through sculpture, I try to honor that presence and create forms that carry a sense of stillness, reflection, and belonging. These pieces are an invitation to slow down, reconnect with the natural world, and remember the quiet strength that exists within both nature and ourselves.

More info: shapingspirit.com | Instagram