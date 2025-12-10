Family Accuses Muslim DIL Of Tearing Family Apart Because She Won’t Wear Bikini To Bridal Party
It’s traditional to include a dress code in a wedding invitation. An increasing number of brides and grooms also organize their bachelor and bachelorette parties with a specific attire in mind. In fact, typically, one in five bachelorette parties require the guests to adhere to certain attire guidelines.
However, this bride’s dress code was impossible for her sister-in-law to adhere to. Since she was a Muslim woman, she refused to prance around in a revealing swimsuit, more so because two of the bride’s gay friends would be there. After being called “homophobic” and accused of causing a rift in the bride’s family, the SIL started wondering whether she was right to stick to her religious convictions.
A bachelorette party dress code drove a wedge between a bride and her sister-in-law
As a Muslim woman, the SIL refused to wear a revealing outfit with two male gay friends present
“Sorry the SIL cares [more] for photo ops than friendships,” people commented, siding with the bridesmaid
Others felt she was “cherry picking” which religious traditions she adheres to already, so wearing a bikini shouldn’t be such a big deal
Don't attend. Or wear a burkini. I'd feel uncomfortable as a non-religious person being forced to wear a bikini.
Like you said you are picking and choosing what part of the religion you follow, from the SIL point of view you’re willing to ignore parts of the religion so you can attend parties and stay married but not for her party. I’m intrigued that you wasn’t brought up Muslim but as an adult you actively chose a religion that’s prophet was a pedophile and that says child marriage is ok? Why?
I'm not religious, however I can appreciate some people find comfort in it, and she is not picking and choosing. In all religions there are hardliners, and moderates, and the idea that unless you are a hardliner then you are not doing it right and are shamed for it is a major problem and cause of a lot of the issues currently in the world. In the West hard-line Christian fundamentalists are called out (correctly) for a lot of their problematic interpretations of the bible, so why when it comes to Muslims is the default to call out the more moderate ones and call them hypocrites for not following the hardline rules?
