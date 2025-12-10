Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Family Accuses Muslim DIL Of Tearing Family Apart Because She Won’t Wear Bikini To Bridal Party
Young Muslim woman wearing hijab, upset and covering face with hand, emotional moment indoors by brick wall.
Family, Relationships

Family Accuses Muslim DIL Of Tearing Family Apart Because She Won’t Wear Bikini To Bridal Party

Kornelija Viečaitė
3

27

3

It’s traditional to include a dress code in a wedding invitation. An increasing number of brides and grooms also organize their bachelor and bachelorette parties with a specific attire in mind. In fact, typically, one in five bachelorette parties require the guests to adhere to certain attire guidelines.

However, this bride’s dress code was impossible for her sister-in-law to adhere to. Since she was a Muslim woman, she refused to prance around in a revealing swimsuit, more so because two of the bride’s gay friends would be there. After being called “homophobic” and accused of causing a rift in the bride’s family, the SIL started wondering whether she was right to stick to her religious convictions.

RELATED:

    A bachelorette party dress code drove a wedge between a bride and her sister-in-law

    Young Muslim woman wearing hijab, looking distressed and leaning against a brick wall, highlighting family conflict over bridal party attire.

    Image credits: Mikhail Nilov/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    As a Muslim woman, the SIL refused to wear a revealing outfit with two male gay friends present

    Text excerpt from a Muslim woman explaining her choice not to wear a bikini causing family conflict at a bridal party.

    Supportive husband comforting wife amid family conflict over Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear bikini at bridal party.

    Text excerpt discussing family tension as Muslim daughter-in-law refuses to wear bikini to bridal party, causing conflict.

    Text explaining conflict where Muslim daughter-in-law refuses to wear bikini to bridal party, causing family tension.

    Text excerpt discussing family conflict over Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear bikini to bridal party.

    Text about family conflict over Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear bikini to bridal party, causing family tension.

    Young Muslim woman wearing a hijab, holding a smartphone, looking concerned while having a phone conversation at home.

    Image credits: Monstera Production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing family tensions involving Muslim DIL and bridal party bikini expectations in a social conflict.

    Family conflict over Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear bikini at bridal party, causing tension and division.

    Text slide showing a question about men wearing bikinis answered that they will be in Speedos at a bridal party.

    Text explaining reasons a Muslim daughter-in-law refuses to wear bikini at bridal party hosted in private pool area.

    Text excerpt discussing concerns about a haram theme and a Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear bikini at bridal party.

    Text excerpt discussing a Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear a bikini causing family conflict at a bridal party.

    Red cocktail glass with fruit garnish by pool at night, illustrating family conflict over Muslim DIL dress code at bridal party.

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text explaining personal choice to veil and dress modestly due to religious dedication amid family conflict over bikini.

    Text excerpt discussing challenges faced by a Muslim woman balancing faith and societal expectations in a Western country.

    Text about a Muslim daughter-in-law discussing faith, modesty, and adapting without giving up religious beliefs at a family event.

    Text excerpt discussing challenges of interfaith marriage and personal faith during difficult times.

    Text on a white background stating that while he may not be Muslim, he has a good heart and they love and need each other.

    Text excerpt discussing religious respect and family conflict related to Muslim daughter-in-law's choices and bridal party expectations.

    Text discussing a Muslim woman’s choices causing family conflict over wearing a bikini at a bridal party.

    Text about dressing conservatively and respecting beliefs amid family conflict over Muslim daughter-in-law's choice not to wear a bikini.

    Excerpt discussing Muslims and family conflict over refusal to wear bikini at bridal party, highlighting cultural differences.

    Text stating a person acknowledges dark aspects of religion but denies involvement and urges to stop hateful messages, family conflict context.

    Text image with a statement about addressing comments and difficulties in seeing everything clearly.

    Image credits: Comfortable_Clothed

    “Sorry the SIL cares [more] for photo ops than friendships,” people commented, siding with the bridesmaid

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family conflict over Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear bikini for bridal party.

    Comment explaining a family dispute involving Muslim daughter-in-law choosing modest dress over wearing a bikini at a bridal party.

    Online forum discussion about Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear bikini at bridal party causing family conflict.

    Comment discussing refusal to wear bikini at bridal party, highlighting family conflict and Muslim daughter-in-law issues.

    Comment discussing family conflict over Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear bikini at bridal party for religious reasons.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear a bikini at a bridal party.

    Comment discussing family conflict over Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear bikini at bridal party, highlighting religious dress beliefs.

    Text comment discussing respect for religion and sincerity of beliefs related to Muslim daughter-in-law and family conflict over bridal party attire.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family conflict over Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear bikini at bridal party.

    Others felt she was “cherry picking” which religious traditions she adheres to already, so wearing a bikini shouldn’t be such a big deal

    Comment accusing Muslim daughter-in-law of causing family conflict for refusing to wear bikini at bridal party.

    Comment discussing Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear bikini due to religious and cultural beliefs.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear a bikini to a bridal party.

    Text excerpt discussing family conflict over Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear bikini at bridal party, citing religion.

    Screenshot of a forum comment debating Muslim DIL and family conflict over bikini at bridal party.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing family conflict involving a Muslim daughter-in-law refusing to wear a bikini.

    Family accusing Muslim daughter-in-law over refusal to wear bikini at bridal party causing family tensions.

    Family

    27

    3

    27

    3

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

