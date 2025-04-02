Dreamy Dark Escapism Photography By Nona Limmen (49 Pics)Interview With Artist
“Have I been here before?” is what you might be thinking when looking through Nona Limmen’s photography works. Though they lean more towards dark, vampire aesthetics, it paradoxically leaves a warm feeling behind.
Nona, previously a psychologist, has now turned her focus fully to photography. She shared that through her art, she hopes to provide solace to those who may feel alone in their suffering, help others embrace their shadow self, and connect with an intrinsic, hidden part of a person—whether that be their heart, intellect, or soul. “Despite the radical transition, my goal remains unchanged; it is the same drive that once led me to psychology.”
In an interview with Bored Panda, Nona told us more about herself.
“My name is Nona Limmen (1986), born in the Netherlands and a full-time artist/photographer. I was a small-town goth kid with a big imagination. Creative, sensitive, and oftentimes lost in worlds far away from our current one. I would spend countless hours sitting by the window, cloudgazing, or creating fantasy stories with friends and my little brother. It was my way of coping with the boring real world. Luckily, I had the privilege of growing up in an artistic household where creative endeavors were always highly supported and encouraged.
As I grew older, I became interested in the human psyche and the complexities of the mind. I’ve always felt everything at an incredibly deep level and could easily be overwhelmed by both beauty and sadness. In a need to understand my inner wiring, I started researching on the origins of psychology.”
“My first passion (photography) faded to the background as I moved to Amsterdam to study social work and psychiatry in 2005. After graduating, I got a job providing guidance at people’s homes, doing low-threshold therapy and inner work sessions. I felt passionate about working with people, especially the ones shunned from society -the outcasts, the misunderstood. I had the honor of guiding and helping people through their deepest pains and biggest challenges, a humbling experience I will be forever grateful for.
The rest of the decade saw pretty much nothing from me art-wise, but ironically enough, this time period would become the foundation of my career as an independent artist.”
Furthermore, Nona shared what initially drew her to the world of photography.
“In my younger years, I remember my mother seizing every fleeting moment with her trusty Pentax camera. The absolute chokehold this intriguing little machine had on me is something I will never forget. As I ventured into high school, avidly capturing every moment with single-use cameras, my mother eventually presented me with my own camera for my birthday. After that, documenting life became my poetic endeavor. When I found out about photography, it was like learning to speak my deepest emotions -it was therapeutic and became my way of interacting with the world.
By the time I was in my early thirties, after being in service to others for so long, I felt the need to take a leap into the unknown that would feed and nurture myself. I parted ways with my role as a social worker and psychotherapist and decided it was time to pursue my passion as an artist more diligently than ever before.
I feel my identity as an artist is still rooted in my dual roles as a photographer and social worker. They will forever remain intrinsically connected.”
As for the essence, Nona shared how she sees her work.
“Shadow work, dreams, the unspoken, mythology, the occult, that's where my art is born.
Sometimes, it feels like my work has roots in two worlds: the world of the seen and the unseen. My photography isn’t super crisp or glossy, nor is it overly staged or planned. They are worlds created for the dreamers, the late bloomers, the misunderstood, and those who are going through times of hardship. It is for anyone nostalgic for arms that have never held them.
My wish for my art is to heal and encourage others, to make them feel seen, heard, and understood -that it triggers to engage the viewer in a very personal inner dialogue, whether positively or negatively. Something that evokes strong emotions or has a significant impact on them. I hope that my work leaves a mark in one way or another.”
We were wondering about the creative process, to which Nona replied that she doesn’t follow a rigid formula.
“Instead, I try to incorporate meditation and introspection and let the process flow organically. I think that it is fundamental to connect with oneself if you want to achieve an authentic connection with others.
My creative process often starts with a flash of inspiration. This can present itself in the most unlikely of things. Through dreams, a beautiful music piece, an unexpected encounter, or a random thought during boring household chores, while at other times, it develops gradually through a more thoughtful process. Basically, any experience that enriches me both emotionally and intellectually and gets my blood racing.
This process is often intuitive and non-linear. Usually, I start with just a vague idea or feeling and let the work evolve through experimentation, combined with a lot of trial and error. Sometimes, there is no plan at all. My strategy is to let my subconscious and emotions shape the theme of the photos. I prefer to embrace the unknown and let the chaos unfold in front of my lens –for within this chaos lies the magic of creation and the birth of extraordinary concepts and ideas,” wrote Nona.
Lastly, Nona added: “Take the risk. Do what makes your heart beat faster and what makes your soul shine. Don’t fear rejection or failure. It isn’t a bad thing in itself. Failure can be helpful and eye-opening. It means you at least tried something. Build the life you want, not escape the life you have. Walk your life path without any expectations. Don’t be afraid of your shadow self. Use it as your torch in the dark. Trust yourself, and feel comfortable being your beautiful, unique self.
I would like to end this interview with a quote by Søren Kierkegaard that has helped me get through some challenging times: ‘Is it better to stay safely anchored to the shore or to risk exploring the great unknown?’”