Furthermore, Nona shared what initially drew her to the world of photography.

“In my younger years, I remember my mother seizing every fleeting moment with her trusty Pentax camera. The absolute chokehold this intriguing little machine had on me is something I will never forget. As I ventured into high school, avidly capturing every moment with single-use cameras, my mother eventually presented me with my own camera for my birthday. After that, documenting life became my poetic endeavor. When I found out about photography, it was like learning to speak my deepest emotions -it was therapeutic and became my way of interacting with the world.

By the time I was in my early thirties, after being in service to others for so long, I felt the need to take a leap into the unknown that would feed and nurture myself. I parted ways with my role as a social worker and psychotherapist and decided it was time to pursue my passion as an artist more diligently than ever before.

I feel my identity as an artist is still rooted in my dual roles as a photographer and social worker. They will forever remain intrinsically connected.”