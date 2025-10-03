Doctor Refuses To Rehire Sister After She Cost The Practice $40,000, Parents Freak Out

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
It’s been said that you shouldn’t mix family with business. One of the risks is that if things at work go south, relationships can suffer. And that’s exactly what’s playing out at a family-run medical practice that’s been around for more than 50 years.
A doctor has told how she took over running her dad’s practice while her sister managed the insurance and patient billing aspects. What the family didn’t anticipate was a whopping $40,000 to disappear into thin air. Now the doctor wants to fire her sister before the business tanks, but her parents are having none of it.
Working with relatives can create all sorts of headaches, especially when money goes missing
Doctor in scrubs with stethoscope looking stressed while touching forehead, depicting refusal to rehire sister after costly mistake.
Experts are divided over whether it’s a good idea to mix business and family. One of the major downsides is that issues at work can affect income and relationships for years to come.
According to medical practice management consulting firm, Physician Practice, hiring family members is one of the most common preventable mistakes physicians and practice managers make. And there are a bunch of reasons the team warns against doing so.
“We’ve heard of practices in which the physician owner was not just unaware that their spouse was unhappy, but also unaware that she was siphoning money from the business,” reveals the Physician Practice site. “Embezzlement can be harder to fight when a spouse is involved – and the damage will affect everyone else at the practice, not just the one who hired the embezzler.”
The firm also believes that unfairness is all-but-unavoidable. Even if you make every effort to avoid any favoritism, there’s a good chance you’ll fail. “After all, the main reason you hired your relative is that you trust him more and your other employees will perceive that – and that can undermine morale,” argues Physician Practice.
The site adds that if you try too hard to avoid any bias – or any appearance of it – you could end up being unfairly tough on your relative instead. Cue family conflict and drama.
Another downside is that if your relative is doing a bad job, other employees might be unlikely to say anything about it. “Employees are often the first to spot problems in patient service or workflow, but if doing so involves offending or criticizing your related employee, employees won’t feel free to tell you what they see,” warns the consulting firm.
When it comes to medical practices, physicians are often so busy seeing patients that they don’t have time to deal with admin issues, figure out what’s causing poor morale, or financial losses.
“Similarly, managers may have no idea that the son or niece they hired to help enter data or scan charts is actually doing a poor job and creating more work for everyone else, because staff fear repercussions if they speak up,” notes the site.
And here’s why you should…
Two doctors wearing masks and gloves in a medical practice discussing a situation involving lost costs and family conflict.
According to healthcare sharing non-profit, Medi-Share, mixing family and business is a delicate balance, but it can work. Excellent communication is a must, says the NPO, and each person must make their requirements and expectations clear and verify they understand what everyone else requires and expects.
One of the advantage of working with family is familiarity. “You’ll save time applying for funding, advertising a position, hiring an employee, and getting to know who you’re working with,” argue Medi-Share’s experts. “Your learning curve won’t be as steep because you’re already familiar with their knowledge, skills, background, personality, and motivations.”
Another is shared values and goals. Medi-Care’s experts believe that with strong emotional connections and high levels of trust, relatives will seek ways to help you find success through their support and encouragement. And this should be especially true during challenging times.
Of course, when the family is involved, there’s also a certain level of comfort when it comes to asking for help with business-related issues. Your loved ones (hopefully) have a vested interest in your success. And could advise you on how to improve things at work. The right advice could help you avoid costly mistakes.
However, Medi-Share’s team agrees that there are many disadvantages to working with, or hiring, family members. They warn that you shouldn’t simply default to working with relatives or accepting finances from them just because they’re family.
“This will not end well”: Many people took the doctor’s side
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a doctor refusing to rehire sister after she cost practice $40,000.
Alt text: A Reddit comment advising a doctor to refuse rehiring sister after costly mistake causing parents to react strongly.
Comment discussing doctor refusing to rehire sister after financial loss and parents’ reaction to the situation.
Doctor refusing to rehire sister after financial loss, parents reacting strongly to the decision in the medical practice.
Comment discussing the doctor refusing to rehire sister after she caused $40,000 loss at the medical practice.
Comment discussing doctor refusing to rehire sister after costly mistakes affecting medical practice and patient care responsibility.
Comment advising doctor on rehiring sister as personal assistant with supervisor to prevent costly mistakes and maintain control.
Screenshot of online comment discussing doctor refusing to rehire sister after costly financial mistake at practice.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a doctor refusing to rehire sister after a $40,000 loss at the practice
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a doctor refusing to rehire sister after she cost the practice $40,000.
Comment discussing doctor refusing to rehire sister after $40,000 loss and parents reacting strongly to situation.
Screenshot of an online discussion about a doctor refusing to rehire sister after costing practice $40,000.
Reddit comment discussing a doctor refusing to rehire sister after costly mistake at medical practice.
Comment discussing options for handling practice ownership after doctor refuses to rehire sister who caused financial loss.
Reddit comment advising doctor to avoid rehiring sister after costly financial mistakes at the medical practice.
Text comment on a white background about a doctor refusing to rehire sister after she cost the practice $40,000, causing parents to freak out.
Comment advising doctor refuses to rehire sister after costly mistake, urging parents to be realistic about practice management.
Comment about doctor refusing to rehire sister after she cost the medical practice $40,000 and parents reacting strongly.
Screenshot of a comment discussing a doctor refusing to rehire sister after she caused a $40,000 loss at the practice.
Reddit comment text about doctor refusing to rehire sister after costly mistake, parents upset in online discussion.
Reddit comment advising a doctor on family conflict after refusing to rehire sister who cost the practice $40,000.
Comment discussing medical billing errors and a doctor refusing to rehire sister after costly mistake.
Comment on a forum post discussing a doctor refusing to rehire sister after costing $40,000 to the practice, parents upset.
Alt text: Screenshot of a comment advising on a doctor refusing to rehire sister after losing the practice $40,000 with parents upset
Comment discussing the refusal to rehire sister after she cost the medical practice $40,000.
Some felt the whole family was in the wrong and a few had advice for them
Commenters discussing doctor refuses to rehire sister after she cost the practice $40,000 and family fallout.
Comment discussing a doctor who refuses to rehire sister after she cost the practice $40,000, sparking family conflict.
Comment suggesting doctor refuses to rehire sister after she cost the medical practice $40,000, causing family conflict
Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."
I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.
