ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has a special talent for turning a single strange photo into a full-blown mystery, and that is exactly what happened when an image supposedly showing Donald Trump meeting a group of unusual-looking figures began circulating online.

The people in the picture appeared unusually tall, with long platinum-blonde hair and bright red uniforms, leading social media users to come up with all kinds of explanations.

Some joked that Trump was meeting aliens, while others compared the mysterious figures to characters from Game of Thrones, Twilight vampires, or even secret Nordic visitors from another world.

“What are you talking about? Those are the Pleiadians!” wrote one user, while another said, “Norwegian Kings Guard.”

As the image spread across X and other platforms, the theories became increasingly creative.

Some users claimed the figures were "Tall Whites" or "Nordics," two popular characters in UFO and alien conspiracy circles.

Others insisted the people were simply members of Norway's King's Guard and that the image had been edited to make them look far more unusual than they really were.

A few even ran the photo through AI-detection tools, with mixed results, which only added more fuel to the debate.

The truth, however, turned out to be far less dramatic than the internet's wildest guesses.

Fact-checkers, online investigators, and AI analysis tools eventually concluded that the viral image was not a leaked White House photo at all but an AI-generated creation.

There was no official record of such a meeting, and neither the White House nor any credible news source confirmed that it ever happened.

Still, that did not stop social media users from having fun with the image.

Before the mystery was solved, the bizarre photo inspired countless memes, jokes, and reactions as people imagined everything from alien diplomacy to secret fantasy kingdoms visiting Washington.

Here are some of the funniest memes that came out of the viral Trump photo frenzy.