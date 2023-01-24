I Photographed Dominica: The Nature Island Of The Caribbean (14 Pics)
The air was thick with the smell of wet soil and I could feel the sweat trickle down my back as I gazed in awe at the lush rainforest around me. Each step brought me closer to my goal: Trafalgar Falls.
Dominica, not to be confused with the Dominican Republic, is a gem of an island located between Guadeloupe and Martinique. The nation gained its current name after being spotted by the Spanish on a Sunday in 1493. Originally, it had been called Wai’tu kubuli, or “Tall is her body”, by the indigenous Kalinago.
The French first colonized the country but the British took hold of the land after the Seven Years’ War in 1763. Although the nation gained its independence in 1978, its heritage is evident in the languages spoken by the locals as English is the official language but French Creole is widely used.
More info: Instagram | my-store-c8c547-2.creator-spring.com
This post may include affiliate links.
A Beautiful Mangrove Where You Can Paddleboat
Most inhabitants are of African descent; their ancestors were brought to the island by the French to work on coffee plantations. The Kalinago people also make up a small portion of the populace as do Europeans.
The “Nature Island of the Caribbean”, as it is also known, is mountainous and covered in lush rainforests, and clean rivers, and has several volcanoes which provide hot springs and black sand.
A nature lover’s paradise, it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, backpackers, families, and everyone in between.
Part Of The Trail To Boeri Lake
The Trail To Middleham Falls
Whether you want to see the world’s second-largest boiling lake, a black-sand beach, a whale, a majestic waterfall, or paddle boat in a mangrove, Dominica has it all.
Bird watchers and photographers will rejoice when they spot the country’s national bird, the Sisserou parrot (Amazona imperialis), or a Jaco (A. arausiaca). Other wildlife includes various birds, boa constrictors, agoutis, iguanas, lizards, bats, sea turtles, whales, and colorful fish.
The hike to the viewpoint for the twin waterfalls at Trafalgar Falls was pretty easy but I continued on to see the smaller cascade close up. On the hike, I made my way up and down rocks and boulders and marveled at the colorful (and pungent!) sulfuric water I crossed to arrive at my destination.
A Zandoli Aka Dominican Anole, A Lizard Endemic To Dominica
Fort Shirley At Cabrits National Park
Dominica’s capital, Roseau, combines modern architecture with more traditional, wooden, Caribbean-style structures. A town is a colorful place full of shops, restaurants, and a bustling market where you will find fresh, locally-grown produce. Relax in the tropical gardens or take a stroll to see the library, museum, presidential palace, and a few chickens roaming around! Drive around town and the neighboring villages to see spectacular views of the mountains and ocean.
Don't miss Papillote Tropical Gardens, Trafalgar Falls, and Boeri Lake, when you visit the Roseau Valley.
Make your way to the island’s southernmost tip, Scotts Head, and snorkel or dive at the Soufriere Scotts Head Marine Reserve. You’ll see all sorts of marine life, including anemone, sea turtles, and colorful corals.
A Light Purple Orchid At Papillote Tropical Gardens
King George V Street In Roseau, The Capital Of Dominica
As you drive down Dominica’s sinuous roads you will come across quaint villages such as Calibishie, St. Joseph, and the second-largest town, Portsmouth.
Portsmouth has beaches, stores, street vendors, and is home to Cabrits National Park where an old British fort, Fort Shirley, is located.
All my hiking paid off when I finally set my eyes upon the smaller cascade. The cooling spray from the water crashing on the boulders below it felt amazing. Some people went for a dip into the little pool created by the fall. I sat down and rested while I enjoyed the moment and admired nature. All too soon it was time to head home.