The air was thick with the smell of wet soil and I could feel the sweat trickle down my back as I gazed in awe at the lush rainforest around me. Each step brought me closer to my goal: Trafalgar Falls.

Dominica, not to be confused with the Dominican Republic, is a gem of an island located between Guadeloupe and Martinique. The nation gained its current name after being spotted by the Spanish on a Sunday in 1493. Originally, it had been called Wai’tu kubuli, or “Tall is her body”, by the indigenous Kalinago.

The French first colonized the country but the British took hold of the land after the Seven Years’ War in 1763. Although the nation gained its independence in 1978, its heritage is evident in the languages spoken by the locals as English is the official language but French Creole is widely used.

