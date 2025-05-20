ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing the internet never runs out of, it’s adorable dogs. And thank goodness for that.

They’re cute, loyal, unintentionally hilarious, and somehow always there to brighten even the worst kind of day. In a world full of chaos, dogs are the wholesome, four-legged distraction we all need.

So, in the spirit of joy and floppy ears, here’s a delightful collection of funny and heart-melting posts from the Instagram page DogsBeingBasic™. Scroll down, enjoy, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you smile the most!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon of a dog happily speaking to a man at a heavenly desk, illustrating dogs as man’s best friends.

dogsbeingbasic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    High school cross-country team running with shelter dogs on a trail, showing why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Memorial box with tennis balls for dogs, celebrating loyalty and love showing why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Dog lying with a stuffed animal and cuddling with a man, showing why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fru_sunna avatar
    Tussilago
    Tussilago
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dog got a whole day of pampering. Prob only works one time. My dog used to start limping when she saw I was heading for work.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Support dogs working in courtrooms to comfort victims, showcasing why dogs are man's best friends with their loving presence.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Dog standing in water among ducks, humorously blending in, highlighting why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    c-chotwattakawanich avatar
    Passerby
    Passerby
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do you mean pretending? That's clearly a duck. A big, yellow duck that can also bark because he is bilingual.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    Two dogs waiting by a wooden gate, showing a touching moment that highlights why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Search and rescue dog shown with military personnel after finding survivors in Mexico City earthquake rubble.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Dog sniffing in the grass as part of wildlife conservation, showing why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Dog offering leaves to coffee cashiers after watching students buy food, showcasing why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Dog dressed as a mop sitting in a yellow bucket on wheels, showcasing funny and wholesome dog moments.

    HuffPost Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Dog wearing a red cape sitting next to a baby, showing a wholesome moment proving dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A dog being comforted by a person holding its paw near a fireplace, showing why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Two dogs peeking under a wooden fence in a yard, showcasing why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Things are about to get loud! Your neighbours like to sing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Coffee shop in Lesvos, Greece opens at night in winter to shelter stray dogs, showcasing why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Great Dane cuddling with a new puppy on a blanket indoors, showcasing why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Fluffy white dog wearing a hat featured in news about a Minnesota town re-electing dog as mayor, showing why dogs are best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    federicocantoni avatar
    Jrog
    Jrog
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Obviously it's not the real mayor, the title is "ceremonial mayor". The whole thing has no political weight, it was born as a fundraiser for the community since voting for any candidate would cost one dollar per vote, and the vote was cast at the local dive bar. This one was their first "elected" dog, Duke. He died in 2019 and was replaced by another dog that won an election against two other dogs and a Youtuber...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Two dogs showing comfort and support in a veterinary clinic, highlighting why dogs are man’s best friends.

    jsavite Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Tweet about giant dogs getting excited and a 100-pound fluffy dog showing why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just wait until you get taken down by an overexcited dachshund, happened to me not long ago, and I'm 1,82 m tall, and not skinny.:)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Pitbull mix carries senior Chihuahua on walks, showcasing why dogs are man's best friends through funny and wholesome moments.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Man and dog sitting in a car, with the dog wearing a seatbelt, showcasing funny and wholesome moments of dogs as best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Dog watching owner in shower, worried and dropping toy to comfort, showing why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Small dog with a mini toy laptop sitting next to a woman using a real laptop, showing why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    People standing in line to pick up foster dogs, showing why dogs are man’s best friends during emergencies.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I pray that non of them return the dogs !!! I know I wouldn’t , I used to work in rescue here in uk , n taking work home with you took on a whole new meaning 😂

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Six dogs wrapped in colorful towels pose as a nativity scene, showcasing funny and wholesome moments dogs create.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Golden Retriever dog with a healed wound, showing why dogs are man's best friends with bravery and loyalty.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Man building a custom dog house for his happy dog, showcasing why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marshalldavies avatar
    Agfox
    Agfox
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ♪♫ Kimba the White Lion is his name ♫♪ (I'm old!)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Two dogs behind a wooden fence with a sign that says please boop the dogs, highlighting why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Collage of dogs UPS drivers meet on the job, illustrating why dogs are man's best friends with funny and wholesome moments.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Person walking with a small white dog on their back, showing why dogs are man’s best friends in a funny moment.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    Dog wearing a party bow driving a car with birthday message on the window, showcasing why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Service dog sitting in a school photo studio, smiling for a yearbook picture, showing why dogs are man’s best friends.

    JillEngel_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Tweet about a dog escaping and ringing the doorbell to get back inside, showcasing why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The dog is just showing you who's the Boss in this house

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Tweet showing a humorous and wholesome conversation between a dog owner and their dog, highlighting dogs as man’s best friends.

    juliagalef Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Cute dogs and cheetahs showing why dogs are man’s best friends with playful and supportive moments.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was at the zoo once and saw one with his German Shepherd pal!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    Two small dogs inside a cage, illustrating the importance of rescue animals and why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Tweet about dogs and Covid-19 clearance, highlighting why dogs are man’s best friends with humor.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    White dog sitting and resting its head on a car seat, showcasing why dogs are man's best friends with a wholesome gesture.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Funny and wholesome dog post about the loving bond that confirms why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Golden retriever lying on a tiny dog bed, showing gratitude and cuteness in a wholesome dog moment.

    paetonmathes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Tweet about scientific studies showing dogs see humans as family, with images of dogs in a brain scan machine, highlighting dogs as man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Cute German Shepherd and golden retriever mix puppy sitting on a vet table, showing why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    Chalkboard humor listing "Most Aggressive Dog Breeds" with a playful message about aggression and behavior in dogs.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Dog resting head on office desk beside laptop, capturing funny and wholesome moments showing why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    More young women happily choosing dogs over motherhood, showing why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Funny dog post about a pug named Kevin waddling over, showing why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The best one I heard was as my dogs and I were approaching a couple with their dog, their dog started to growl and the owner said "Now don't start that again, Geoffrey!".

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    A small puppy being interviewed with a microphone on a dirt road, showing why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Screenshot of a tweet describing pets as weird little individuals in your house who become best friends, highlighting dogs as man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can't speak to each other, but you still understand each other. When the cat wanders in and meows at us, my partner says "What does he want?" yet it's clear to me from the way he's moving what he wants! Either his dry food bowl topping up, his wet food bowl topping up, or to be let outside.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Close-up of a golden retriever’s face with a humorous tweet highlighting why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Handwritten note describes a dog humorously as a circle because he is round, showing funny and wholesome dog love.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Three photos of dogs cuddling and climbing on each other, illustrating funny and wholesome moments of dogs as man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Golden retriever peeking around a laptop, showing why dogs are man's best friends with funny and wholesome behavior.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Man working at a desk with a golden retriever puppy by his side, showing a funny and wholesome dog moment at work.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aliceinwinterland avatar
    Lily Robertson
    Lily Robertson
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's been 5 years since my 9lb weakling let me have more than the front third of the chair.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    Tweet showing a small Christmas tree topped with a photo of a dog, illustrating funny and wholesome dog posts.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Tweet about walking a dog and how not smiling at dogs shows why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll do you one better and yell "aww!" or "who's a good doggie?"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #56

    Tweet about husband filling dog's water dish with purified water, highlighting why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Man with multiple golden retriever dogs in a parking garage, showing why dogs are man's best friends with wholesome moments.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Four photos of a smiling fluffy dog named Baxter sitting and posing, showing why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Golden retriever with a funny sign about sneaking a ride in a UPS truck, showcasing why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    A funny post showing allergy meds labeled as handsome pills for a happy dog, highlighting why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Dog standing on a conference table during a video call, showcasing funny and wholesome moments proving dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Tweet about choosing to spend time with your dog for a nice evening, highlighting dogs as man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Two happy dogs at doggy school showing why dogs are man’s best friends with playful and joyful expressions.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Dog looking guilty near an empty cage in a living room, illustrating funny and wholesome moments of why dogs are best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Comic strip showing a dog being prioritized over women and children, highlighting why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Happy dog standing behind a gate with a broken door, showcasing why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #67

    Tweet from BarkBox humorously describing dog living as a tenant paying rent with a Halloween costume in October, highlighting dogs.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Small dog wearing a star-patterned bow tie sitting by stairs, illustrating why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Service dogs wearing Mickey Mouse ears on a field trip, showing why dogs are man's best friends in a playful setting.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    A dog wearing a life jacket accidentally pulls a woman underwater during a lake day, showing funny and wholesome dog moments.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Social media post with a dog profile humorously promising to bark for no reason, showing why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    A winter park scene with two people walking, one in a green elf costume, captioned about seeing a dog, highlighting dogs as man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Happy golden retriever puppy with paws up, illustrating why dogs are man’s best friends in a wholesome post.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Dog hiding behind laundry machine trying to avoid a Roomba, showing why dogs are man's best friends in a funny moment.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Man holding a Basset Hound dog indoors with a humorous dog meme showcasing why dogs are man's best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Side-by-side photos comparing pitbull dogs and seals, highlighting why dogs are man’s best friends.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Puppy covered in bath bubbles sitting in a green tub outside, showcasing funny and wholesome moments with dogs.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Tweet from BarkBox about dating as interviewing a future dog parent, highlighting dogs as man's best friends in a funny way.

    dogsbeingbasic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!