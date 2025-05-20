78 Funny And Wholesome Posts To Confirm Why Dogs Are Man’s Best Friends
If there’s one thing the internet never runs out of, it’s adorable dogs. And thank goodness for that.
They’re cute, loyal, unintentionally hilarious, and somehow always there to brighten even the worst kind of day. In a world full of chaos, dogs are the wholesome, four-legged distraction we all need.
So, in the spirit of joy and floppy ears, here’s a delightful collection of funny and heart-melting posts from the Instagram page DogsBeingBasic™. Scroll down, enjoy, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you smile the most!
Things are about to get loud! Your neighbours like to sing.
Obviously it's not the real mayor, the title is "ceremonial mayor". The whole thing has no political weight, it was born as a fundraiser for the community since voting for any candidate would cost one dollar per vote, and the vote was cast at the local dive bar. This one was their first "elected" dog, Duke. He died in 2019 and was replaced by another dog that won an election against two other dogs and a Youtuber...
I pray that non of them return the dogs !!! I know I wouldn’t , I used to work in rescue here in uk , n taking work home with you took on a whole new meaning 😂
I was at the zoo once and saw one with his German Shepherd pal!
The best one I heard was as my dogs and I were approaching a couple with their dog, their dog started to growl and the owner said "Now don't start that again, Geoffrey!".
You can't speak to each other, but you still understand each other. When the cat wanders in and meows at us, my partner says "What does he want?" yet it's clear to me from the way he's moving what he wants! Either his dry food bowl topping up, his wet food bowl topping up, or to be let outside.
It's been 5 years since my 9lb weakling let me have more than the front third of the chair.
I'll do you one better and yell "aww!" or "who's a good doggie?"