Dogs seem to exude pure joy, and their companionship has a unique way of easing our loneliness. With their charming quirks and delightful unpredictability, they transform the simplest moments into unforgettable, laugh-out-loud experiences. GMeyer masterfully captures this essence in his Doggone Doggo comics.

Whether it’s their awkward sleeping poses, their amusingly strange facial expressions, or their ability to turn everyday situations into pure comedy, dogs constantly surprise us with their delightful nonsense. These cartoons celebrate and honor that very fact.

But beyond the laughter, GMeyer’s illustrations deepen our appreciation for our furry friends. Upon reflection, we might just realize that perhaps they’ve always had it figured out – and we’ve been the ones trying to make sense of it all the wrong way.

More info: Instagram

#1

Comic by GMeyer showing a person in bed with a dog saying, "But I like your bed better than mine!"

    #2

    Adorable comic by GMeyer of a dog admiring itself in the mirror, thinking "I'm a good boy."

    #3

    Comic by GMeyer showing a man eating pizza while a dog stares at him, both have humorous thought bubbles.

    #4

    Cartoon dog thinks, "As long as you have a dog, you're never alone," reflecting life with a dog.

    #5

    Adorable comic by GMeyer shows a confused dog deciding between a tree and a fire hydrant.

    #6

    Cartoon of man eager to walk his dog, while the dog is reluctant, showcasing humor in life with a dog.

    #7

    A comic by GMeyer of a dog sleeping on a bed with a person on the floor.

    #8

    Drawing of a wagging dog's tail in a comic style by GMeyer.

    #9

    A hilariously adorable comic by GMeyer of a dog looking uncomfortable being tickled, with thought bubble saying "Please stop."

    #10

    Comic by GMeyer featuring a stork carrying a dog in a blue sack, illustrating life with a dog in a humorous way.

    #11

    Cartoon dog holding a pencil and a "Dog Trivia Test," illustrating adorable dog life moments.

    #12

    Comic by GMeyer of a dog on a chair thinking, "I was here first," as a person stands nearby.

    #13

    Comic by GMeyer showing a person pondering life while a dog lies thinking its purpose is to get belly rubs.

    #14

    Comic by GMeyer featuring a yawning dog on a blue chair, thinking about being tired after only 12 hours of sleep.

    #15

    A funny GMeyer comic about life with a dog dragging its owner towards a fire hydrant.

    #16

    Cartoon by GMeyer depicting a spoiled dog named Bobo on a throne with two people discussing.

    #17

    Cartoon by GMeyer depicting a man with a cake, a woman, and a dog, humorously reflecting on age in dog years.

    #18

    Cartoon dog looking at a food bowl, thinking "What... No spoon?" illustrating life with a dog.

    #19

    Cartoon dog sniffing the air outdoors, illustrating a comic scene about life with a dog.

    #20

    Adorable comic by GMeyer featuring a dog with food leftovers, bringing humor to life with a dog.

    #21

    Cartoon dog balancing treat, captioned "Just great... it's the 'let's humiliate the dog' trick," by GMeyer.

    #22

    Comic by GMeyer showing an adorable dog upside down, humorously struggling with wagging its tail too much.

    #23

    Dog comic by GMeyer shows a dog asking for a breath mint after eating.

    #24

    Dog humor comic by GMeyer showing a dog beside spilled trash, with a thought bubble saying, "Well... you weren't going to eat it!"

    #25

    Comic of two dogs, one pointing and the other saying, "My mother taught me it's not polite to point."

    #26

    A dog with a red ball thinks, "I'm tired of chasing the ball, it's your turn to fetch," illustrating life with a dog.

    #27

    Cartoon image of a dog with big eyes, illustrating the adorable comics by GMeyer about life with a dog.

    #28

    Comic by GMeyer depicting a man in a yellow cap and a dog thinking about adoption humorously.

    #29

    Comic by GMeyer showing a dog playing dead, holding flowers, with the owner saying "Play Dead."

    #30

    Dog thinking humorously about a lemon wedge in its water, from a GMeyer comic.

    #31

    Cartoon dog by GMeyer with thought bubble, "So that's what it tastes like!" Illustrating life with a dog comic.

    #32

    Comic illustration of an adorable dog sleeping on a couch beside a lamp and mug.

    #33

    Cartoon by GMeyer showing a man walking a dog, humorously discussing pet training with a woman outdoors.

    #34

    Cartoon dog humorously marking territory in a forest, surrounded by visual markers on trees and bushes.

    #35

    Man being pulled by a dog on a leash with speech and thought bubbles.

    #36

    Comic by GMeyer showing a dog holding a leash, excitedly looking at a person, ready for a walk.

    #37

    Comic by GMeyer featuring a dog lovingly licking its owner, with a humorous caption about love and taste.

    #38

    Cartoon by GMeyer showing a person and a dog, with a humorous take on giving a dog a pill wrapped in cheese.

    #39

    Comic by GMeyer of a man asking his dog "What is it boy... Do you wanna go out?" in front of a door.

    #40

    Cartoon by GMeyer showing a man feeding a dog table scraps, with the dog expressing gratitude humorously.

    #41

    Dog cartoon by GMeyer with a dog looking at a bowl labeled "Doggo" thinking "Turkey again?" in a kitchen setting.

    #42

    Comic by GMeyer featuring two dogs discussing therapy and anxiety humorously.

    #43

    Dog sniffing a Christmas tree, humorously thinking about indoor plumbing by GMeyer.

    #44

    Comic by GMeyer showing two dogs talking; one says, "Don't be scared Bobo" and wears a bandana.

    #45

    Comic by GMeyer featuring a person holding treats, telling a dog to sit, with the dog thinking, "You didn't say please."

    #46

    A dog stands by an empty water dish, thinking about its situation in an adorable comic by GMeyer.

    #47

    Comic by GMeyer showing a dog watching a person eating, with a thought bubble saying "The mighty hunter preys on his food."

    #48

    Three dogs sitting in an obedience school class; one jokes about pursuing a master's degree.

    #49

    Dog joyfully jumping with Christmas gifts near a tree, thinking, "I knew I was a good boy." Comics about life with a dog.

    #50

    Two cartoon dogs, one saying "I'm going to obedience school" and the other saying "I'm homeschooled," in an adorable comic.

    #51

    Comic by GMeyer depicting a man and dog with tangled leash, illustrating life with a dog humorously.

    #52

    Comic by GMeyer featuring two dogs, one expressing how overwhelming daily tasks like eating and walking are.

    #53

    Comic by GMeyer shows a dog offering a treat to a person in exchange for food.

    #54

    Comic by GMeyer shows a dog asking a man for a ladder to reach a squirrel in a tree.

    #55

    Comic by GMeyer about life with a dog; two dogs discussing puppy dog eyes for table scraps.

    #56

    Comic by GMeyer featuring a dog in class thinking, "I ate my homework," with a teacher at the desk.

    #57

    Dog at bank counter with thought bubble about getting a safe deposit box, holding bones; comic by GMeyer on life with a dog.

    #58

    Cartoon by GMeyer of a dog with a "DOGGO" label asking for more from a person in a humorous scene.

    #59

    Comic by GMeyer showing a dog upset with a person wiping off kisses, reflecting life with a dog.

    #60

    Doggos, Laughs, And A Dash Of Truth: The Humor Of Gmeyer

    #61

    Dog in a comic asking about a lost bone at the lost and found counter, by GMeyer.

    #62

    Comic by GMeyer featuring a humorous conversation between a person and their dog about being a watch dog.

    #63

    Comic by GMeyer featuring a woman reading with a small dog on her head, captioned "Is someone looking for attention?"

    #64

    Comic by GMeyer showing two dogs conversing about vocabulary with phrases like "woof-woof" and "arf-arf."

    #65

    Comic illustration by GMeyer showing dogs sniffing a person's legs with a speech bubble about social distancing.

    #66

    Comic by GMeyer featuring two dogs joking about hoarding toilet paper.

    #67

    Dog watching TV, thinking about The Flash getting zoomies, in a hilariously adorable comic by GMeyer.

    #68

    Cartoon by GMeyer about life with a dog during quarantine, showing a man on a sofa talking to his dog.

    #69

    Comic by GMeyer depicting a man trying to walk his stubborn dog who lies on the sidewalk, capturing life with a dog humor.

    #70

    A comic by GMeyer featuring a dog thinking about teaching its owner new tricks, highlighting their life together.

    #71

    Comic depicting life with a dog: a man sits in a chair while a dog playfully asks to have its belly scratched.

    #72

    A comic of a dog sniffing between two trees labeled "His" and "Hers," highlighting the humor in life with a dog.

    #73

    Cartoon dog surrounded by biscuit boxes, humorously thinking quarantine pounds don't count.

    #74

    Comic by GMeyer showing a man and a dog gazing at each other with shared thought bubbles.

    #75

    Adorable comic by GMeyer showing two dogs, one who seems concerned about the other's panic attack.

    #76

    Comic by GMeyer of a dog growling and another dog saying it's hungry, illustrating humorous life with a dog.

    #77

    Cartoon by GMeyer of a man with a brush, a dog, and a bathtub, illustrating a humorous moment about life with a dog.

    #78

    Dog dreaming of a ball with a playful thought bubble, illustrated in an adorable comic by GMeyer.

    #79

    Dog humor comic by GMeyer with a dog thinking about videoconferencing for obedience school.

