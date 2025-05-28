Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Once Fighting For Her Life, This Unique Dog Is Now Loved Around The World
Adorable pup with the biggest ears tilting head indoors, showcasing unique and charming canine features.
Once Fighting For Her Life, This Unique Dog Is Now Loved Around The World

Some dogs are cute, others are elegant—but Luna? She’s unforgettable. With ears like satellite dishes, a nose that looks a bit like a pig’s snout, and a crooked little smile, she’s one of a kind.

But Luna’s not just about looks. As a puppy, she fought and survived distemper, a serious virus with a high fatality rate. It left her with a few unique features, but none of them hold her back. She’s full of life and charm—just the way she is.

    Meet Luna — a uniquely adorable pup with the biggest ears you’ve probably ever seen

    Adorable pup with uniquely large ears tilting head indoors in a cozy living room setting.

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    When Luna gets excited, her ears fold back—Danni, her owner, lovingly calls this “Baby Seal Luna.” She also likes it when people compare Luna to cartoon characters. And honestly… they’re not wrong.

    Adorable pup with the biggest ears cuddling and lying on a person on a beige couch in a cozy home setting

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    Luna was born with a life-threatening disease — distemper

    Adorable pup with the biggest ears standing on grass wearing a blue harness on a sunny day

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    Distemper is a serious and contagious disease that affects dogs, targeting their respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems. There’s no cure, and no antiviral medications are approved to treat it. Among domestic dogs, the fatality rate is about 50% in adults and 80% in puppies. But Luna beat the odds.

    Luckily, she and three of her siblings survived the disease, but not without lasting side effects

    Light tan adorable pup with the biggest ears holding a pinecone in its mouth, standing on green grass outdoors.

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    Distemper affected Luna’s skull shape, leaving her with a small bump on her nose and an underdeveloped jaw

    Adorable pup with the biggest ears lying on carpet, sticking tongue out, looking curious and playful indoors.

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    These unique quirks might slow her down sometimes, but they never stop her

    Adorable white pup with the biggest ears lying on a couch, tongue slightly out, showing a playful and unique expression

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    Adorable pup with the biggest ears lying on a bed, looking directly into the camera with a calm expression.

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    Adorable pup with the biggest ears tilted head, sitting on a dark blanket against a plain wall background.

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    In January 2023, Luna and her siblings arrived at Danni’s family home as temporary fosters—until fate had other plans

    Adorable puppies with big ears sitting together in a black container inside a garage or workshop area

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    Luna and her littermates came through a rescue and were only supposed to stay with Danni’s mom for a few days. But when it became clear the puppies were sick and needed extra care, her mom immediately stepped up to nurse them back to health.

    When Danni got the call, she rushed over—and the moment she saw Luna, something just clicked.

    Adorable pup with biggest ears lying on car seat next to person’s hand wearing black long sleeve shirt.

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    The bond between Danni and Luna was instant. From that first day, Danni knew Luna wasn’t just a foster pup—she was family

    Adorable pup with the biggest ears standing indoors on carpet next to vertical blinds with tongue slightly out

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    “The first day that we brought her home, she ran and she knocked everything over. She was very, very upset, and it was just a very hard time for her to adjust. So we definitely had to adjust to giving her even more attention.”

    Adorable pup with the biggest ears lying on a worn tan leather couch, looking curiously at the camera.

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    Today, Luna is a healthy and happy dog

    Adorable pup sitting indoors with big ears and tongue out, looking up attentively on a kitchen floor mat.

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    Danni says the only lingering side effect is a little twitch—her mouth sometimes opens and closes on its own. But beyond that, Luna shows no other effects from her past.

    Her siblings all found loving homes

    Adorable pup Luna with the biggest ears standing outside on grass with blue sky and other dogs nearby

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    Danni stays close with them through frequent pictures and updates. “I’m friends with her brother, so I see him all the time. It makes me really happy to keep in touch, and Luna does too.”

    Luna’s mom was also adopted by a wonderful family in California, giving the whole litter a fresh start.

    Adorable pup with the biggest ears wearing a festive green Christmas tree hat and a harness indoors.

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    Adorable pup with the biggest ears relaxing on a gray quilted blanket, showing a playful and unique expression.

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    “Luna has completely turned my world around for the better”

    Adorable pup with the biggest ears standing in a sunny park wearing a harness and leash on a clear day.

    Image credits: lunasmom.13

    “She’s always been so unique and so goofy-looking. She shouldn’t be here, and the fact that she is is a miracle to me. And nothing’s more important than being with her.”

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a sweet baby! Lakota, this makes me think of your puppers!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
