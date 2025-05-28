Once Fighting For Her Life, This Unique Dog Is Now Loved Around The World

ADVERTISEMENT

Some dogs are cute, others are elegant—but Luna? She’s unforgettable. With ears like satellite dishes, a nose that looks a bit like a pig’s snout, and a crooked little smile, she’s one of a kind.

But Luna’s not just about looks. As a puppy, she fought and survived distemper, a serious virus with a high fatality rate. It left her with a few unique features, but none of them hold her back. She’s full of life and charm—just the way she is.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

Image credits: lunasmom.13

When Luna gets excited, her ears fold back—Danni, her owner, lovingly calls this “Baby Seal Luna.” She also likes it when people compare Luna to cartoon characters. And honestly… they’re not wrong.

Image credits: lunasmom.13

Luna was born with a life-threatening disease — distemper

Image credits: lunasmom.13

Distemper is a serious and contagious disease that affects dogs, targeting their respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems. There’s no cure, and no antiviral medications are approved to treat it. Among domestic dogs, the fatality rate is about 50% in adults and 80% in puppies. But Luna beat the odds.

Luckily, she and three of her siblings survived the disease, but not without lasting side effects

Image credits: lunasmom.13

Distemper affected Luna’s skull shape, leaving her with a small bump on her nose and an underdeveloped jaw

Image credits: lunasmom.13

These unique quirks might slow her down sometimes, but they never stop her

Image credits: lunasmom.13

Image credits: lunasmom.13

Image credits: lunasmom.13

In January 2023, Luna and her siblings arrived at Danni’s family home as temporary fosters—until fate had other plans

Image credits: lunasmom.13

Luna and her littermates came through a rescue and were only supposed to stay with Danni’s mom for a few days. But when it became clear the puppies were sick and needed extra care, her mom immediately stepped up to nurse them back to health.

When Danni got the call, she rushed over—and the moment she saw Luna, something just clicked.

Image credits: lunasmom.13

The bond between Danni and Luna was instant. From that first day, Danni knew Luna wasn’t just a foster pup—she was family

Image credits: lunasmom.13

“The first day that we brought her home, she ran and she knocked everything over. She was very, very upset, and it was just a very hard time for her to adjust. So we definitely had to adjust to giving her even more attention.”

Image credits: lunasmom.13

Today, Luna is a healthy and happy dog

Image credits: lunasmom.13

Danni says the only lingering side effect is a little twitch—her mouth sometimes opens and closes on its own. But beyond that, Luna shows no other effects from her past.

Her siblings all found loving homes

Image credits: lunasmom.13

Danni stays close with them through frequent pictures and updates. “I’m friends with her brother, so I see him all the time. It makes me really happy to keep in touch, and Luna does too.”

Luna’s mom was also adopted by a wonderful family in California, giving the whole litter a fresh start.

Image credits: lunasmom.13

Image credits: lunasmom.13

“Luna has completely turned my world around for the better”

Image credits: lunasmom.13

“She’s always been so unique and so goofy-looking. She shouldn’t be here, and the fact that she is is a miracle to me. And nothing’s more important than being with her.”