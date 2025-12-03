ADVERTISEMENT

For seven years, the Pet Photography Awards have celebrated the magic, mischief, and sheer joy that dogs bring into our lives. From playful action shots to tender portraits, this competition has become a beloved showcase of canine personality, humor, and beauty.

Now, we're bringing you a special collection dedicated entirely to dogs. After exploring thousands of submissions from photographers around the world, we’ve handpicked 40 of the greatest dog images ever featured in the Pet Photography Awards. These photos capture everything we love about dogs – their silliness, loyalty, elegance, mischief, and the unforgettable moments that make them our most cherished companions.

More info: petphotographyawards.com | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

Photo By Sanna Sander

Brown dog climbing on stacked logs with warm lighting, featured in the best dog photos by International Pet Photography Awards

Pet photography awards Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Oh Auntie, look! Such a beauty!

    #2

    Photo By Sabina Weber

    Close-up of a dog and person’s face covered in colorful paint, showcasing a unique dog photo from top pet photography awards.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #3

    Golden retriever and smiling child behind a colorful blanket, a creative example of the best dog photos in the world.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #4

    Photo By Bridget Davey

    Close-up of a small dog with large ears posing outdoors in a vibrant setting, one of the best dog photos worldwide.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #5

    Photo By Alicja Zmysłowska

    Black and white portrait of a long-haired dog showcasing one of the best dog photos selected by pet photography awards.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #6

    Photo By Janneke De Graaf

    Brindle dog sitting inside a circular frame with a blue background, one of the best dog photos in the world.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #7

    Photo By Regine Jensen

    Sleek dog wearing a flowing red cape walking across a desert landscape in one of the best dog photos in the world.

    Pet photography awards Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    Ooooh Auntie! We are only up to #7 by current voting and we have already had three long dogs! Such a blessing!!!!!!!!

    #8

    Photo By Katie Brockman

    White dog peeking through dark fabric, one ear folded, capturing a unique moment in dog photos from pet photography awards.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #9

    Photo By Stephanie Dalman

    Close-up black and white portrait of a dog showcasing one of the best dog photos chosen by International Pet Photography Awards

    Pet photography awards Report

    #10

    Photo By Emma Steel

    Brown dog with tongue extended trying to lick honey dripping from a tilted jar in one of the best dog photos.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #11

    Photo By Aysun Ruhle

    Close-up of a woman lovingly embracing a calm dog, showcasing one of the best dog photos in the world.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #12

    Photo By Ginger Wick

    Two wet dogs in a bathtub with towels, captured in one of the best dog photos chosen by international pet photography awards.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #13

    Photo By Céline Hagelauer

    Corgi dog posing in front of colorful striped wall in one of the best dog photos from international pet photography awards.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #14

    Photo By Aleksandra Szaniewska

    Pug standing on mossy ground surrounded by mushrooms in a forest, best dog photos with natural light and detail.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #15

    Photo By Dalia Fichmann

    Close-up of a dog drinking water with its tongue partially submerged, showcasing pet photography skills.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #16

    Photo By Regine Jensen

    Small dog with curious expression wrapped in deep red blanket in a portrait style best dog photos award winner image.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #17

    Photo By Carolyn Bray

    Curly gray and black dog walking forward captured in one of the best dog photos chosen by pet photography awards.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #18

    Photo By Sharron Kerr

    Border collie peeking over wooden fence with spider web in focus in one of the best dog photos from pet photography awards

    Pet photography awards Report

    #19

    Photo By Laurie Vermiere

    Brown and white dog resting on a log in a dark forest, one of the best dog photos by International Pet Photography Awards

    Pet photography awards Report

    #20

    Photo By Denisa Albaniová

    Close-up of a dog's nose surrounded by a pile of glossy roasted coffee beans, showcasing unique pet photography.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #21

    Photo By Celine Robel

    Dog running through water at sunset creating a splash, capturing one of the best dog photos from the International Pet Photography Awards

    Pet photography awards Report

    #22

    Photo By Esther Rybczynski

    Close-up of a dog nose wrapped in a red knitted fabric, one of the best dog photos recognized by pet photography awards

    Pet photography awards Report

    #23

    Photo By Kirsty Antunovich

    Golden retriever resting its head on a truck window with a sunset in the background in stunning dog photo.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #24

    Photo By

    Cute brown and black puppy lying down, captured in one of the best dog photos by the International Pet Photography Awards

    Pet photography awards Report

    #25

    Photo By Kateřina Pavlíková

    Newborn puppy sleeping peacefully in hands surrounded by soft pink flowers, one of the best dog photos worldwide.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #26

    Photo By Lenne Renders

    Young dog with blue eyes standing on a city street, one of the best dog photos awarded by pet photography experts.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #27

    Photo By Cindy Mayes

    Fluffy Pomeranian dog sitting on rocks at sunset, capturing one of the best dog photos in the world.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #28

    Photo By Shandess Griffin

    Golden retriever jumping into water at sunset, captured in one of the best dog photos by International Pet Photography Awards

    Pet photography awards Report

    #29

    Photo By Renate Zuidema

    Australian Shepherd dog standing in a field with dry grass, featured in the best dog photos by International Pet Photography Awards

    Pet photography awards Report

    #30

    Photo By Emma Boyle

    Stray dog lying on sidewalk surrounded by pedestrians, captured in a compelling dog photo with artistic black and white contrast.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #31

    Photo By Emma Boyle

    Black and white photo of a dog lying on a city street corner, featured in best dog photos from International Pet Photography Awards.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #32

    Photo By Veronika Šandorová

    Dog gently smelling pink magnolia flowers in a soft-focus outdoor setting, capturing beautiful pet photography.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #33

    Photo By Jo Howell

    Brown and white dog wearing a blue patterned bandana posing against a solid blue background in a dog photo session

    Pet photography awards Report

    #34

    Photo By Anna Mannermaa

    Cute dog with heterochromatic eyes surrounded by red berries and green leaves, one of the best dog photos worldwide.

    Pet photography awards Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    Jesus, that face is to die for.

    #35

    Photo By Anne Geier

    Dog peeking through red autumn leaves, one eye visible, showcasing artistic pet photography with rich color contrasts.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #36

    Photos By Wren Louise Sell

    Collage of dog photos featuring a white dog with blue eyes in various settings, showcasing best dog photography.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #37

    Photo By Amy Johnson

    Close-up of a dog lying on grass, showcasing one eye and ear in one of the best dog photos by pet photography awards.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #38

    Photo By Alice Loder

    Fluffy Australian Shepherd dog with blue eyes in a studio portrait, showcasing one of the best dog photos worldwide.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #39

    Photo By Elke Vogelsang

    Black dog with tongue out poking head through torn yellow paper in a creative dog photo for pet photography awards.

    Pet photography awards Report

    #40

    Dog covered with a textured gray blanket against dark background in one of the best dog photos from pet photography awards.

    Pet photography awards Report

