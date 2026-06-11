This Artist Draws Dog Portraits That Perfectly Capture Each Pet’s Personality (76 Pics)

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Dogs have a way of becoming much more than pets. They turn into companions, little shadows, emotional anchors, and family members whose expressions we learn to read almost as clearly as words. Artist and illustrator Victoria Dael captures that bond through warm, expressive dog portraits that feel personal even before you know the story behind them. Her work includes landscapes, narrative pieces, digital illustrations, and custom pet portraits, but her drawings of dogs have become a particularly cherished part of her artistic world.

Some of them began with spontaneous sketches of her own black cocker spaniel, Watson, while others were commissioned by people hoping to celebrate, remember, or hold onto a beloved companion. For Victoria, a dog portrait is not just about likeness. Each drawing begins with photographs and the owner’s words, gradually turning into what she describes as a quiet dialogue with the animal’s character.

Scroll down to see Victoria’s dog portraits, vote for your favorites, and let us know in the comments which one reminded you of a four-legged friend in your own life. And if you’d like to see more of Victoria’s landscapes, illustrations, and other creative works, make sure to check out her website as well.

More info: Instagram | victoriadael.com

Image credits: Victoria Dael