Hi! I’m Omica Meinen, a dog photographer based in the Netherlands—and yes, I get to spend my days capturing the charm, quirks, and soul of amazing dogs.

For me, it’s all about those little expressions and unique traits that make each dog special. Whether it’s a playful zoom through the grass, a quiet moment in the sun, or that signature head tilt, I aim to turn those moments into lasting memories.

I work with dogs of all ages and personalities, making sure every session is relaxed, safe, and fun—just like hanging out with a good friend (with fur and four legs). I also work with local shelters, helping dogs find forever homes through warm, professional portraits that show their true spirit.

Dog photography isn’t just my job—it’s my passion. Here are some of my favorite pictures.

More info: omicaphotography.nl | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube.com

#1

I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #2

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #3

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #4

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #5

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #6

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #7

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #8

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #9

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #10

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #11

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #12

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #13

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #14

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #15

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #16

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #17

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #18

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #19

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #20

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #21

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #22

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #23

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #24

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #25

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #26

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #27

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #28

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #29

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #30

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #31

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #32

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #33

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #34

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #35

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #36

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

    #37

    I'm A Dutch Dog Photographer, And These Are Some Of My Favorite Shots (37 Pics)

