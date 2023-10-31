The Winners Of The 2023 Dog Photography Awards Have Been Announced (60 Pics)Interview
The third annual Dog Photographer of the Year Awards has concluded, revealing 12 winners and 48 finalists. Competing in four categories – Portrait and Landscape, Action, Studio, and Dogs and People – photographers showcased their talents and skills in capturing our four-legged friends.
This year's prizes include 2000€ in cash, as well as photo gear from Sabatini, Manfrotto, and Profoto, an engraved trophy, fine art prints, and the DPA Annual Book by Celebra.
Scroll down to see the captivating photographs and learn more about this year's winners!
Finalist, Studio: "Wired Hair" By Chloé Brown
United Kingdom
"Sootie and Freya. A Romanian rescue and Therapy dog - capturing their kind personalities in the studio."
The first edition of the Dog Photographer of The Year Awards (DPA) took place in 2021. According to one of the founders of DPA, Audrey Bellot, the response was amazing as well as the level of the entered images in each category. "We [Audrey Bellot and Claudio Piccoli] decided to create this contest first of all because we are dog photographers ourselves, and this helps a lot in judging the pictures knowing what’s correct and what’s not."
3rd Place, Dogs And People: "Timber's Tribute" By Jane Thomson
Canada
Finalist, Action: "Fly High In The Sky" By Anne-Laurie Léger
Canada
"Just a Border Collie flying for his frisbee. The dog did a back vault, jumping from his owner's back."
The aim of DPA is to recognize and celebrate the best dog photography worldwide, highlighting the wide variety of dogs and the artistic skills of the photographers who photograph them.
For this 2023 edition, the contest has received 1440 entries from more than 50 different countries!
Finalist, Studio: "The Leia Organa Look" By Tina Stahl
Germany
"The dachshund, called 'Maddie', was so in love with the treats, then this really funny snapshot originated and makes her look like Princess Leia."
1st Place, Dogs And People: "Caravaggio Today" By Mercury Megaloudis
Australia
"New and the old Inspired by Caravaggio the artist and new trends in steampunk with the love of dogs all in the studio."
The panel of judges for this year's competition included:
- Audrey Bellot and Claudio Piccoli, the founders of the awards.
- Travis Patenaude, a studio photographer based in the United States.
- Iza Łysoń, a 25-year-old dog photographer from Poland and an ambassador for the 500px photography website.
- Heike Willers, an experimental dog photographer from Germany.
- Christina Lauder, a multi-award-winning dog photographer from Canada.
- Emilio Cuenca, a dog photographer from Spain.
1st Place, Studio: "Ballerina" By Anna Averianova
Montenegro
"Ballerina in the studio."
1st Place, Action: "Stop Your Motion" By Jacqueline Rüdiger
Germany
"Have you ever seen a dog, or even better a sighthound, running in pure joy? You see the power, the play of the muscles and the perfect anatomy for running fast. In this picture I wanted to show the speed of this dog and capture it, but at the same time freeze the motion to show the anatomy of this beautiful dog. To get it you need a perfect timing of all components involved. The dog, the lights and for sure me as the photographer. The result is a stunning composition reduced to the only important thing, the dog."
“The Dog Photography Awards has once again showcased the remarkable talent within the world of dog photography. Witnessing emerging artists capture the essence of canine beauty with their stunning imagery remains the standout event of the year,” Audrey Bellot shared.
Finalist, Action: "Wave Jumper" By Michelle Dawkins
United States
"Taken with the Nikon Z8. The conditions were perfect, calm water, beautiful sky, and the tide was low. That all changed very quickly as the weather pattern changed. High winds came in out of nowhere and so did the crazy waves. This did not stop Lotti from enjoying her time running, jumping, and chasing her ball into the water. She flew with incredible speed and power through the waves to get her ball, while I was watching the waves from the corner of my eye, lifting my camera up and down to avoid the water, while tracking her movement. A fun and exciting time photographing this amazing dog."
Finalist, Action: "Red" By Michelle Dawkins
United States
"Red the cattle dog mix flying through the water at sunset."
Emilio Cuenca, one of the judges, shared that being part of the Dog Photography Awards jury has been an enriching experience for him. "Being able to give your view, through your knowledge, in dog photography of the work of great artists is a responsibility but it is also beautiful. Grateful to the Dog Photography Awards team for considering me a professional with enough level to be part of the jury of this wonderful canine photography contest. The level of this contest has been very high and we have been able to enjoy the talent of many dog photographers.”
Finalist, Action: "Poodle Jump" By Celine Robel
Germany
"This photo shows the cheeky toy poodle Motte. Being very little but high in energy, she was almost too fast for the eyes, but not too fast for the camera. As you can see, Motte really enjoyed her time in the sand romping around."
Finalist, Action: "Through The Snow" By Paula Grekelä
Finland
"Beautiful Elsa had a good hair day even sprinting through the heavy snow."
“Grading all the 1400 or so works is really challenging, however, it is also an honor and a pleasure. It was an opportunity for me to see hundreds of amazing pictures. The level of the submitted photos this year was really high, which did not help me with casting my votes, but I am really happy that, with all the other judges, we managed to choose the truly best piece of art. I would like to congratulate all of the winners and I cannot wait for the next editions," Iza Łysoń, an official DPA judge, said.
Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: "Seeing Double" By Katie Brockman
United States
"Urban photography: Finding beauty in the mundane."
2nd Place, Dogs And People: "Facing The Immensity Together" By Emma Gough
New Zealand
"In a world where life can be immense and overwhelming, just like the vast nature of the ocean, we can turn to man's best friend for companionship and support to face the immensity together."
Finalist, Dogs And People: "Momma's Girl" By Kyle Rurak
Canada
"Ruby running with Momma at Spanish Banks, Vancouver, Canada."
Finalist, Dogs And People: "Ziggy Meets Josslyn" By Kyle Rurak
Canada
"Having some fun in studio with Ziggy, a dog we were sitting, and my niece Josslyn."
Finalist, Dogs And People: "Sunrise Mood" By Petra Nestelbacher
Austria
"It was a magical morning, with magical light and magical mood. Sunrise at Lake Woerth in Carinthia is every time just magic. Since Nala and Stephi love going on adventures together and exploring the world, the sunrise shoot on a StandUpPaddle was just perfect for them."
Finalist, Studio: "Grey Old Love" By Jessica Olsen Eriksson
Sweden
"I wanted to capture the love and respect these two senior Weimaraner dogs have for each other. They are now 11 and 9 years old and have always been together. Grey Old Love never rots."
3rd Place, Studio: "Puppy Love" By Tuss Bennergård
Sweden
"Three weeks old Great Dane puppies. Photo is taken with studio lights at the breeders home."
Finalist, Studio: "The Librarian" By Sandy Van Kruijsdijk
The Netherlands
"I took this photo of our dog Skûtsje with the help of my husband. When our dog sees my photography equipment he knows he is going to earn a lot of cookies. He borrowed this shirt from our 3 year old son. He doesn't even think he has strange owners anymore, he is completely used to it by now and sees posing as a fun activity. I had this idea for a while because I love books and I have the perfect model for my images. I am not a professional photographer, but an enthusiastic hobbyist. I hope you enjoy this photo."
Finalist, Studio: "Vitamin Ball" By Iulia Tulcinscaia
Poland
Model: Beagle Sherry
Finalist, Action: "Sharing Is Funny" By Rut Casanellas
Spain
"When the family told me that Harry and Cooper could do this trick, I couldn't believe it! After that, one of the owners threw a stick far from us in the path and both came back with the stick while running at the same time."
3rd Place, Action: "Catch It" By Anne-Laurie Léger
Canada
"Everything there was out of this world. The sunset was absolutely beautiful and the water was so still that it created some crazy reflections."
Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: "Amour Propre" By Janneke De Graaf
The Netherlands
"As described in the breed standard, a Basenji should be elegant and graceful. The whole demeanor is one of poise and inquiring alertness. A dog full of confidence and with high self-esteem. The only thing this young Basenji girl needed was a red frame."
1st Place, Portrait And Landscape: "Ascending Serenity" By Sanna Sander
Sweden
"In the right light even the most mundane place emits magic.
I had the idea of this image in my mind for quite some time, driving past the log stack every day on my way to drop the kids of at school.
And finally, on our way home from school one day, I stopped the car and asked my Azawakh girl Soleil to hold the pose for a moment while I took the photo.
Already in the camera I saw that it had become something more than I had hoped for; a moment of clean stillness in the busy and messy everyday life, something more than a posing dog on a log stack.
The image made me linger in the moment."
Finalist, Dogs And People: "The Afghan Bride" By Sandra Ferwerda
The Netherlands
"I wanted to do a fine art style with this beautiful traditional Afghan Kuchi Tribe dress and jewels and the Afghan dog.
For a bit of movement in the dog's hair I used a hairblower, which the dog was used to on account that she is being groomed often.
This shoot was done with women only, my 'higher' aim with photography is to empower women. With the current situation in Aghanistan this shot has a deeper layer to it."
Finalist, Studio: "Chairman Of The Board" By Jane Thomson
Canada
"Choco was undergoing medical treatment when it was time for his portrait session. The majority of his tiny body had been shaved, but he brought along some of his favorite outfits to stay warm (and of course fashionable). This stylish dude might be a tiny chihuahua, but was large and in charge in front of my camera."
Finalist, Dogs And People: "Yin And Yang" By Agnieszka Gulczynska
Poland
"Childhood of my Son is my biggest inspiration. Photographing Igor, I admire the amazing and beautiful way you can catch things which are seemingly regular. An old bucket or umbrella are magical objects for children. That is why I appreciate the way my son uses this magic, regards and discovers the world, creates relations with children and animals which constantly fascinate Him."
Finalist, Studio: "Stay" By Janneke De Graaf
The Netherlands
"One of our Basenji puppies in a studio setting at home. This puppy is already showing true Basenji obedience."
2nd Place, Studio: "Let's Dance!" By Carla Gea Perales
Spain
"Relying on spontaneity in photography allows me to experience positive surprises and unexpected results."
Finalist, Studio: "Black On Black" By Maddie Newton
United Kingdom
"Kili the Groenendael jumping against a black backdrop with studio lighting."
Finalist, Studio: "Ebony And Her Ivories" By Jane Thomson
Canada
"Portrait of Ebony on a windy day."
Finalist, Action: "Golden Girls" By Rosalind Phang
France
"A malinois and a Belgian shepherd running in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris during sunrise."
Finalist, Action: "Sensational Soar" By Grace Fieselman
United States
"Zelda, the Belgian Malinois, soaring into the water to retrieve her toy."
Finalist, Action: "Almost Got It" By Desiree Nickerson
Canada
"Josee coming in fast to catch her favorite ball."
Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: "It Glitters In Gold" By Renate Zuidema
The Netherlands
"Shiba Inu Dai just glitters in the gold of the golden hour."
Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: "Furry Friends" By Stine Grind
Sweden
"Exploring the big world."
3rd Place, Portrait And Landscape: "Monochromatic Illusion" By Sanna Sander
Sweden
"On a silent morning when the last snow of the winter was melting the fog rolled over the meadows and the trees stretched into the sky, begging the sun to return.
The colors were sucked out of the world, and everything was silent except the crowing ravens adding to the atmosphere.
In the stillness she posed, watching the winter slowly leaving and making way for spring.
In the stillness she was the only color left in the world.
She was the queen of this monochromatic illusion."
Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: "Catch The Sunrays" By Karin Bruhin
Switzerland
"This picture was taken on a bathing day in the early morning. We all had a lot of fun and the dogs ran and bathed. When the sun came over the mountain, I took my chance and took the picture."
Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: "Orange Highlights" By Melanie Rösen
Germany
"The clolors of the labradors matched perfectly with the dark stair background.
The orange highlights make the models shine."
Finalist, Dogs And People: "I Made A Wish..." By Kristiina Vuori
Finland
"Me and my precious Manja, enjoying the peacefulness of the remote location and night sky miracles. I'm so lucky that I was able to capture this very special moment we shared together. The vast starry sky, the Milkyway and Perseid meteors make an unique landscape and atmosphere for expressing our special companionship.
She is already 14 years old. She doesn't see very well in the dark anymore, but I show her light and we walk together. I'm so grateful that she was still willing to join me and pose with me. I feel that we made magic during the nights we photographed the Perseid meteor shower."
My heart…old dogs are the best. They teach us about acceptance.
Finalist, Dogs And People: "A Bond Beyond Words" By Cassie Thurrott
Canada
"This image beautifully captures an unspoken connection between the woman and her canine companion, highlighting the therapeutic impact that animals can have on individuals struggling with mental illness. The smoke enveloping them represents the challenges and darkness that mental health issues can bring into one’s life.
The dog is pictured protectively nestled against her chest, symbolizing their unbreakable bond while providing comfort, stability, and love in times of distress."
Finalist, Studio: "Let Sleeping Dogs Lie" By Rachel Hendrie
United Kingdom
"This is Henry! At the time he was only 10 weeks old and the new love of my life. We were having fun playing around my studio (as I couldn't wait to photograph him) when he started getting sleepy and curled up in his bed and I thought it best just to let him be. Not much has changed since. This portrait just captures him perfectly as he has never quite got out of the napping habit!"
Finalist, Studio: "Best Friends" By Klaus-Peter Selzer
Germany
"The two border collies Mylo and Cooper of our friend Ruth in my photo studio."
Finalist, Studio: "Sing My Song" By Klaus-Peter Selzer
Germany
"Our friend Michelle's dog - Strolchi - in my photo studio."
Finalist, Action: "Guess On Fly" By Alessandro Grandoni
Italy
"Il volo di Guess, una fantastica cucciola di bassotto."
Finalist, Action: "Summer" By 贺 华培
China
"Happy day."
Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: "Stormy Sea" By Julia Haberichter
Germany
"Vizsla girl Mia in the dunes."
Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: "Enchantress" By Anne-Laurie Léger
Canada
"One of the most beautiful scenery I got to see. The tall trees with all the flowers, the sunset."
2nd Place, Portrait And Landscape: "Serene Snowfall" By Grace Fieselman
United States
"Nala, the Australian Shepherd, relaxing on a quiet backroad in the beautiful snowfall."
Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: "Power Of Tenderness" By Denisa Zbranková Albaniová
Czech Republic
"One morning on the dam with this graceful saluki. Before the shooting, I had this image in my mind and finally it just happened."
Finalist, Dogs And People: "Not All Those Who Wander Are Lost" By Meri Fox
Finland
"Roads go ever ever on,
Over rock and under tree,
By caves where never sun has shone,
By streams that never find the sea;
Over snow by winter sown,
And through the merry flowers of June,
Over grass and over stone,
And under mountains on the moon." ― J.R.R. Tolkien
"This photo shoot took place on a late summer evening on an island by the coast of Finland, the Land of the Midnight Sun, and as a photographer I wanted it to transport us to an ethereal land, where a spirited girl and her faithful Shetland Sheepdog navigate a landscape brimming with magic."
Finalist, Dogs And People: "Lost And Found" By Sabrina Theden
Germany
"This is probably the rawest moment I captured so far. It was one of those days where nothing worked out as I imagined. I was stuck in the numbness of a depressive episode and hadn't felt anything for weeks. But that evening, when I pushed myself to give that self-portrait one last try, I activated the interval timer, and the very second I sat down with my dog, tears were running down my face. Kenzy was comforting me immediately, as she always does and the last interval photos captured that fragile moment. A reminder that if I get lost, she will guide me back. Panorama with about 10-12 images."
Finalist, Dogs And People: "A Moment Of Peace" By Sabrina Theden
Germany
"This photo is a panorama self portrait of me and my border collie Kenzy. I think it is the most important image I ever took. After a long time being home bound because of a chronic condition and following depression, we got the chance to borrow the van of one of my oldest friends and I pushed through all of my fears to go on our first roadtrip and shooting tour that was more than 2h away from home. The photo was shot at sunrise of the first morning and I captured the first moment I felt something like peace and hope again. It is stitched together from about 19 single images."
Finalist, Dogs And People: "Heart Warmer" By Chohee Courtois
United Kingdom
"This self-portrait of me and my muse Guillaume has a special meaning to me because I created it as an act of overcoming a stressful time, while nervously waiting for breast surgery. Now whenever I look at this image, I remember Guillaume's warmth striking all the way to deep in my heart, the softness of his fur stroking my naked skin and his gentle cuddles comforting my vulnerable mind."
Finalist, Dogs And People: "Let's Dance Together!" By Rhea Nellen
Switzerland
"We were on a hiking Weekend and took some picture at sunset on the Alp Muottas in Switzerland. Mara and her dog Pua were playing around and that's when I took the picture of them together. It looks like they are dancing on the beautiful mountain top!"
Finalist, Action: "Missy" By Jo Lauren
United Kingdom
"Being a working line Doberman, Missy loves to play & train, and recently discovered a love for playing with water. She's the most loving and friendly girl, but I love how this photo shows her spicy side. Happiest when she's working or snuggling, she's the best friend anyone could ask for."
2nd Place, Action: "Moment Of Entry" By Roberta Holden
Canada
"I have become fascinated by the dynamic interplay between air, water and light in turbulence as water is suddenly displaced at the moment of impact as a dock-diving dog enters the water. This split second event conjured for me the feeling of falling through ice or being suddenly transported into an alternate realm."
Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: "Weimaraner In Winterwonderland" By Daria Rossini
Switzerland
"The mood this morning was just soo perfect. I totally felt in love with it. Everything was so calm and quiet and there were also some tiny dancing snowflakes all around us.. as I said, just beautiful and perfect."
Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: "Tre Crime Circuit Hike" By Rhea Nellen
Switzerland
"We did the Tre Cime circuit hike at sunrise. Wonderful light and a beautiful landscape!"
Finalist, Portrait And Landscape: "Silver Shine" By Karin Bruhin
Switzerland
"This picture reflects the dog so much. It's soft and monochrome, but also hard and unyielding."