The third annual Dog Photographer of the Year Awards has concluded, revealing 12 winners and 48 finalists. Competing in four categories – Portrait and Landscape, Action, Studio, and Dogs and People – photographers showcased their talents and skills in capturing our four-legged friends.

This year's prizes include 2000€ in cash, as well as photo gear from Sabatini, Manfrotto, and Profoto, an engraved trophy, fine art prints, and the DPA Annual Book by Celebra.

Scroll down to see the captivating photographs and learn more about this year's winners!

