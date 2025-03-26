ADVERTISEMENT

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a new day brings surprises you never imagined. In this case, it's a dog fashion magazine called DOGUE. Although it was founded in 2019, we are sure some of you might have never heard of it. So here it goes!

We’ve selected cover images to showcase the beauty of dogs and the wonderful humor of the people behind it. As the editor in chief, Oli Port, shared, this magazine aims to both entertain and educate. From fun fashion pieces to the history of breeds, DOGUE celebrates our four-legged dogs in a new way.

More info: thedoguemagazine.com | Instagram | Instagram

#1

"Dogue cover featuring two dogs dressed in wedding attire, surrounded by floral designs."

thedoguemagazine Report

    #2

    Dog in sunglasses and sweater on the cover of Dogue, the first fashion magazine for dogs.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #3

    Dog fashion magazine cover featuring a stylish dog in a pink outfit and sunglasses driving a toy Mercedes.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #4

    Dogs Coco and Bibi in colorful outfits on Dogue cover, highlighting fashion and lifestyle for dogs.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #5

    Dogue magazine cover featuring a dog with floral headpiece and colorful outfit, showcasing dog fashion trends.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #6

    Poodle poses in colorful attire for Dogue fashion magazine cover.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #7

    Dog in red outfit on a toy car, surrounded by snow and Christmas trees, featured in Dogue fashion magazine.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #8

    Chihuahua in glasses with a scarf and handbag featured in Dogue, the fashion magazine for dogs.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    Dog in fashionable attire with sunglasses and hat, showcased on cover of Dogue magazine.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #10

    Dog in pink gown on cover of Dogue, highlighting dog fashion trends.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #11

    Pomeranian dog on Dogue magazine cover in a pink outfit, showcasing fashion highlights for dogs.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #12

    Dog on Dogue cover in festive red attire, surrounded by snowflakes, capturing holiday spirit.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #13

    Dog on red chair wearing a bow tie for Dogue magazine cover.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #14

    White dog in tuxedo on Dogue magazine cover, beside cupcakes and a luxury cake display.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #15

    Dog in orange fall fashion on Dogue magazine cover.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    Cute dog in a fluffy pink outfit on the cover of Dogue fashion magazine.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #17

    Dog fashion magazine cover featuring a stylish dog in sunglasses and a black outfit with bunny ears.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #18

    White dog in a black and purple witch costume on a Halloween-themed Dogue magazine cover.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #19

    Two dogs wearing holiday hats featured on a "Dogue" fashion magazine cover with festive decorations.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    White dog on snow in Dogue fashion magazine cover.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #21

    Fluffy dog on the cover of Dogue magazine, wearing green accessories, celebrating St. Patrick's Day in style.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    Dachshund posing in elaborate fashion accessories for Dogue magazine, showcasing dog fashion.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #23

    Fashionable dog illustration on Dogue cover, featuring stylish outfit and accessories with pumpkins.

    thedoguemagazine Report

    #24

    Two dogs in vibrant fashion outfits with heart balloons, featured on a Dogue magazine cover.

    thedoguemagazine Report

