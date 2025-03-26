ADVERTISEMENT

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a new day brings surprises you never imagined. In this case, it's a dog fashion magazine called DOGUE. Although it was founded in 2019, we are sure some of you might have never heard of it. So here it goes!

We’ve selected cover images to showcase the beauty of dogs and the wonderful humor of the people behind it. As the editor in chief, Oli Port, shared, this magazine aims to both entertain and educate. From fun fashion pieces to the history of breeds, DOGUE celebrates our four-legged dogs in a new way.

More info: thedoguemagazine.com | Instagram | Instagram