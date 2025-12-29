Wife Brings Home Stray Dog Against Hubby’s Wishes, Mad When He Refuses To Play Fetch With The Mop

ADVERTISEMENT

The one thing most animal lovers want is to see every stray adopted into a loving home and cared for by the right people. That’s why, if they come across an unhomed dog or cat, their first instinct might be to scoop them up and do everything in their power to find them a home.

This is exactly what one woman did with a stray dog for a whole month, until she gave up and told her husband she was keeping it, despite his displeasure. This led to a big conflict between them as he didn’t want to care for it, and she expected him to.

More info: Reddit

Adopting a pet is something that both partners should be on board with, or else it could lead to resentment

Black and white dog sitting outdoors on dirt ground near a fence with a bone toy, illustrating dog care home drama.

Image credits: gabiixs / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that after his wife found a stray dog on the streets and brought it home, they did their best to try to locate its owners

Text excerpt describing a dog-care home drama where a stray dog was found, taken to a shelter, and left with no further guidance.

Text about calls to shelters and rescue places at capacity amid dog care home drama, seeking help from neighbors.

Young woman in robe sitting on sofa showing affection to black dog inside modern home dog care home drama concept

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, even after a month of searching and checking with local shelters, nobody was willing to take the dog in, so the woman decided to keep it

Couple discussing dog care home drama, with wife insisting on keeping dog and handling expenses and chores alone.

Text excerpt about dog-care home drama showing a conversation on frustration and cleaning up after a dog’s mess.

Text excerpt describing a dog-care home drama involving a dog’s diarrhea, barking, and a cold argument.

Man in casual clothes gesturing at a black dog lying on the couch in a tense dog care home drama scene.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster told his wife that if they were keeping it, she would have to manage cleaning up, feeding it, and its vet bills because he didn’t want the dog at all

Text describing a dog-care home drama about a dog’s period causing a bed to be stained with blood and a disagreement about cleaning.

Text excerpt discussing a conflict about dog care responsibility, highlighting a dog-care-home-drama situation.

Image credits: anonymous

Even though the woman initially agreed to the deal, she later called her husband “cruel” for not helping her clean up after the dog or taking care of it

The OP clearly wasn’t looking to adopt a pet, so when his wife found a stray dog on the streets, his main goal was to find the animal’s owners. That’s why they worked hard to post about the canine on neighborhood apps, checked for a microchip at the local shelter, and even contacted rescue places.

According to animal experts, most pet owners contact the authorities or the local shelters to find their furry friends, which is why those are the best places to take a lost dog or cat. Checking whether the animal has a microchip or tags can also help you get them back to safety.

Another thing that can be done to reunite a lost pet with its owner is to use Craigslist, Facebook groups, and neighborhood apps. The only thing that professionals advise is to ask for proof of ownership first so that you can give the animal back to their rightful owner and not get into a dicey situation with a stranger.

It’s clear that the poster and his wife tried all of these options but were hit with roadblocks every step of the way. Even when they posted about the dog on social media, nobody claimed to be its owner, and instead, folks were telling the woman that the animal chose her and that she should keep it.

Person wearing an orange sweater gently holding a dog, capturing a tender moment of dog care home drama.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the poster’s wife decided to keep the stray dog after a month of looking for its owners, the OP told her that she’d have to take full responsibility for it because he didn’t want a pet. Since she really wanted to adopt the animal, she agreed to clean up after it, feed it, groom it, and even cover all of its vet bills.

Even though it might have seemed like a good deal between them, many experts state that people should not take in a pet unless their partner is fully on board. This is because the initial resistance of the person might turn into resentment if they are also dragged into carrying out some of the pet-related tasks.

This is exactly what happened with the OP because his wife kept trying to get him to clean up after the dog, even though he didn’t want to. She felt dissatisfied about the fact that he left all of the canines’ messes for her to manage, even though that’s exactly what she had agreed to beforehand.

Luckily, the OP stood his ground and wasn’t willing to give in to his wife’s demands because he didn’t feel it was his job to take care of the dog. She didn’t seem to understand his boundaries and kept calling him “cruel” for taking a stand on the matter.

Whose side are you on in this situation, and do you think the woman was right for adopting the stray despite her husband’s refusal? Let us know your honest thoughts down below.

Folks sided with the poster and felt that his wife should have considered his opinion; they also advised him to get the dog spayed

Comment warning about urgent dog care at home, advising spaying to prevent unwanted puppies and avoid dog-care home drama.

Comment discussing dog care home drama, focusing on resolving conflicts to protect the dog's well-being and avoid unwanted puppies.

Comment discussing dog-care-home-drama, emphasizing responsibility and disagreement about adding a dog to the household.

Comment on Reddit post by IceBlue, discussing opinions in an online debate about dog care home drama.

Text post discussing dog care home drama, focusing on spaying, training, and compassionate treatment of the dog.

Commenter expresses limits in dog care at home, highlighting the challenges and responsibility in a dog-care-home-drama situation.

User comment discussing dog care responsibilities and drama about vetting, training, and proper nutrition for pets at home.

Comment text on a white background discussing clarity in agreements related to dog care home drama situations.

Commenter TrappedInHyperspace responding confidently about dog care home drama and advice on staying firm.

Comment about dealing with dog-care-home-drama involving doggy vomit and diarrhea showing displeasure.

Comment about dog-care-home-drama, setting boundaries for the dog, and tension between wife and OP in the household.

Comment by LKHedrick discussing the meaning of unilateral in a conversation about dog care home drama.

Text post describing a dog-care home drama where a wife brings home a dog without consent causing tension.

Text comment on a white background discussing dog care and its impact on decisions in a home drama situation.

Comment advising firm boundaries and dog obedience training to handle dog-care home drama effectively.

