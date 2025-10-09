Hey Pandas, Knocked Down By A Neighbor’s Dog And Falsely Accused, How Should I Protect Myself?

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

Moderator’s note

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

In June, I had a total hip replacement. Even though I’m doing really well, it takes time for the replacement to adhere to the bone. So I’m still in recovery.

I occasionally walk my friend Barbara’s dog, Kai. Barbara doesn’t see well and has been having health issues, so walking Kai is good exercise for me. We live in a senior community (55+). There’s another neighbor named John who has a dog that has attacked other dogs in the complex, including Kai, and has already been reported.

One day, I was walking Kai (on leash) when John pulled up and let his dog out without a leash

Aggressive dog snarling with bared teeth outdoors, illustrating a neighbor’s dog incident and self-protection concern.

Share icon

Image credits: Alexas_Fotos (not the actual photo)

His dog made a beeline toward Kai and started attacking (with many witnesses). During the attack, I was knocked to the ground, nearly hitting the cement. I was screaming for John to get his dog. One of the neighbors, who saw it happen, told him I was recovering from surgery. John never once asked if I was okay. Neighbors across the complex heard the dog fight and me screaming.

ADVERTISEMENT

I reported the incident the next morning. John was given an ultimatum: get rid of his dog or move out

Person standing with a black dog on a leash in a grassy park, illustrating protection from a neighbor’s dog incident.

Share icon

Image credits: Ben Kupke (not the actual photo)

However, the management company later decided there wasn’t enough evidence. All past reports of his behavior—including walking uninvited into women’s apartments and his dog’s prior attacks—have conveniently disappeared. Only my report remains.

Now, John is spreading a false rumor that I solicited s*x for money from him, trying to get me kicked out for pros*****ion. He told another neighbor, Lauren (who has a very low IQ), and now she’s spreading the lie as well.

There are people in the complex who don’t know me and are believing the rumor. I had a complete meltdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly woman walking alone in a park, illustrating concerns about being knocked down by a neighbor’s dog and self-protection.

Share icon

Image credits: Mikołaj Zeman (not the actual photo)

I’m so tired of people lying about me. They refuse to believe the truth even with evidence. Both John and Lauren admitted to spreading the lie. I went to management, but all they told me to do was write up the incident so they could put it in their files. Since all other reports about John and his dog have disappeared, I know mine will too. John is a creepy old man (unfortunately, there are several like him here).

ADVERTISEMENT

I feel like I’m going to have to move, but I can’t afford it. Animal control doesn’t take real action—they just talk to the owners when dogs attack. My parents had the same issue a couple of years ago, and all animal control did was “talk to the man.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What are some options I can take? I live in Texas, in a small country town, and I don’t have family here to help.

Expert’s Advice

First, take a breath and recognize how overwhelming this situation is. You’re dealing with physical recovery, ongoing safety concerns, and painful lies being spread — that’s a lot for anyone.

A few steps to help you feel more in control:

Safety first – Avoid situations where you may encounter John or his dog alone. If possible, ask another neighbor to walk with you when you take Kai.

– Avoid situations where you may encounter John or his dog alone. If possible, ask another neighbor to walk with you when you take Kai. Documentation – Write down dates, times, witnesses, and exactly what happens. Keep copies of any communication. This gives you evidence that can’t just “disappear.”

– Write down dates, times, witnesses, and exactly what happens. Keep copies of any communication. This gives you evidence that can’t just “disappear.” Boundaries – Don’t engage with John or Lauren directly. Protect your peace by not arguing with people spreading lies.

– Don’t engage with John or Lauren directly. Protect your peace by not arguing with people spreading lies. Support system – Even if you don’t have family nearby, consider local senior centers, church groups, or community resources. Sometimes, just having allies makes a big difference.

– Even if you don’t have family nearby, consider local senior centers, church groups, or community resources. Sometimes, just having allies makes a big difference. Self-care – Your body is still healing. Stress can slow recovery, so lean on calming routines: breathing exercises, light stretching, or short moments of joy each day.

You can’t control other people’s behavior, but you can control how much of your energy you give them. Protect your recovery and your peace first.

Moderator’s note

Please note that the images included in this article are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent the actual individuals or items discussed in the story.

If you have a comparable experience or story you’d like to tell, we welcome your submissions. Click here to share your story with Bored Panda.