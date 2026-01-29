Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Doctor Issues Warning After Incurable Virus Outbreak Causes COVID-Style Restrictions At Airports
Medical staff wearing masks and protective gear checking passengers in wheelchair at airport during virus outbreak restrictions.
Doctor Issues Warning After Incurable Virus Outbreak Causes COVID-Style Restrictions At Airports

seema.sinha News Writer
A late-December Nipah virus outbreak in India’s West Bengal, involving two infected healthcare workers, has raised worldwide concern. 

With a mortality rate in the range of 40 to 75 percent, Nipah, a zoonotic pathogen, with fruit-eating bats and animals such as pigs being its primary host, has no available cure.

The virus transmits through contaminated food as well as person-to-person contact, with an incubation period of four to fourteen days. This has led some of India’s neighboring countries to impose COVID-like screening measures at airports.

Highlights
  • A Nipah virus outbreak in India has put neighboring countries on alert, with several introducing airport screening measures.
  • Two cases have been confirmed since December 2025, both involving healthcare workers. One has recovered, while the other remains in critical condition.
  • Nipah has a fatality rate of 40 to 75 percent, and there is currently no vaccine available.

India’s health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, January 27, that 196 people who were in contact with the two patients have been traced and tested.

    Doctor details how Nipah spreads and how the most vulnerable can be careful amid tightened airport protocols

    Airport quarantine officer and staff using thermal scanner during virus outbreak with COVID-style restrictions in place.

    Airport quarantine officer and staff using thermal scanner during virus outbreak with COVID-style restrictions in place.

    Image credits: Suvarnabhumi Airport

    According to the Indian health ministry, no new cases were detected in the precautionary tracing and testing. 

    One of the two positive cases has recovered, with the other being in critical condition, the department further confirmed. 

    Healthcare worker wearing protective gear assisting a passenger in wheelchair amid incurable virus outbreak and airport restrictions.

    Healthcare worker wearing protective gear assisting a passenger in wheelchair amid incurable virus outbreak and airport restrictions.

    Image credits: Suvarnabhumi Airport

    Dr. Seethu Ponnu Thampi, a community medicine expert and an assistant surgeon with the Kerala Health Service Department, said in a statement to The National that authorities will seek to cut the chain of transmission as soon as possible.

    Dr. Thampi’s contribution to containing the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, India, in 2018 was depicted in the 2019 Malayalam thriller Virus

    Passengers wearing masks at airport amid incurable virus outbreak leading to COVID-style restrictions and doctor issuing warnings.

    Passengers wearing masks at airport amid incurable virus outbreak leading to COVID-style restrictions and doctor issuing warnings.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

    Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, and sore throat. This can be followed by dizziness, altered consciousness, acute encephalitis, and severe respiratory problems.

    Healthcare personnel are at high risk of contracting the virus due to their proximity to symptomatic patients.

    Here is how to avoid the Nipah virus 

    Tweet from user Elise questioning if the incurable virus outbreak will trigger COVID-style airport restrictions and global alert.

    Tweet from user Elise questioning if the incurable virus outbreak will trigger COVID-style airport restrictions and global alert.

    Image credits: hopefloats2019

    Microscopic image of an incurable virus causing COVID-style restrictions and warnings issued by doctors at airports.

    Microscopic image of an incurable virus causing COVID-style restrictions and warnings issued by doctors at airports.

    Image credits: NIAID

    Those working in the medical field should adhere to preventative measures such as using gloves, face masks, and goggles, and, if possible, don full PPE (personal protective equipment) kits when dealing with suspected cases.

    The general population should avoid areas with lush greenery where fruit-eating bats are likely to gather.

    Tweet discussing urgent vaccine development after incurable virus outbreak causing COVID-style airport restrictions.

    Tweet discussing urgent vaccine development after incurable virus outbreak causing COVID-style airport restrictions.

    Image credits: Aneeisha

    Handwashing and isolation upon symptom onset, much like during the COVID-19 pandemic, can prove crucial in stopping the spread of Nipah.

    India’s neighbors have moved to strengthen screening measures at airports

    Ministry of Health tweet sharing Nipah Virus prevention tips amid virus outbreak causing COVID-style airport restrictions

    Ministry of Health tweet sharing Nipah Virus prevention tips amid virus outbreak causing COVID-style airport restrictions

    Image credits: MoHFW_INDIA

    Singapore’s Communicable Diseases Agency said in a statement on Wednesday, January 28, that it will set up temperature screening at its airport for flights arriving from affected areas of India.

    “We are also reaching out to our counterparts in South Asia to better understand the situation. Work is ongoing to establish a global platform for countries to report genome sequencing of detected cases,” the statement added.

    Hong Kong has also imposed temperature checks for passengers arriving from India.

    Woman in patterned clothing speaking, alongside a serious woman portraying virus outbreak causing COVID-style airport restrictions.

    Woman in patterned clothing speaking, alongside a serious woman portraying virus outbreak causing COVID-style airport restrictions.

    Image credits: onmanorama

    Malaysia has informed of similar preparedness against the virus, alongside Nepal, which will need to assess risk not only at its airport but also at the land border points it shares with India.

    Thailand has assigned restricted parking for aircraft arriving from the country, with its health ministry saying passengers must complete health declarations before clearing immigration.

    Bat hanging from tree branch holding fruit, symbolizing virus outbreak concerns and COVID-style airport restrictions warnings.

    Bat hanging from tree branch holding fruit, symbolizing virus outbreak concerns and COVID-style airport restrictions warnings.

    Image credits: ambquinn

    No Nipah virus cases were detected in China as of late Tuesday, according to an official confirmation by the country’s National Disease Control and Prevention Administration. 

    The risk of imported cases, however, remains high as China gears up to welcome returning nationals and tourists for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

    WHO views Nipah as an epidemic-inducing virus

    Tweet by user Vanhouten replying about an incurable virus outbreak causing COVID-style restrictions at airports.

    Tweet by user Vanhouten replying about an incurable virus outbreak causing COVID-style restrictions at airports.

    Image credits: dsuperrboy

    Pig in a farm pen, illustrating a doctor issues warning after incurable virus outbreak and COVID-style airport restrictions.

    Pig in a farm pen, illustrating a doctor issues warning after incurable virus outbreak and COVID-style airport restrictions.

    Image credits: Ken Chuang (Not the actual photo)

    The Nipah virus is grouped by the World Health Organization alongside pathogens such as COVID-19 and Zika because of its potential to trigger a pandemic.

    The institution lists Nipah among its top ten priority diseases and has included it in its R&D Blueprint for Epidemics, a global plan aimed at speeding up the development of critical countermeasures such as vaccines, diagnostic tests, and medications.

    There is currently no vaccine for Nipah. Treatment relies on intensive care and symptom management to improve survival. 

    First identified 25 years ago, Nipah has repeatedly proven to be life-threatening

    Tweet by user Watermelon Cat responding to UKHSA with the message chat we cooked at 2:52 PM on January 28, 2026.

    Tweet by user Watermelon Cat responding to UKHSA with the message chat we cooked at 2:52 PM on January 28, 2026.

    Image credits: w4termeloncat

    Social media comment criticizing COVID vaccines amid warnings of incurable virus outbreak causing airport restrictions.

    Social media comment criticizing COVID vaccines amid warnings of incurable virus outbreak causing airport restrictions.

    Image credits: CammVilenc76928

    The first recognized outbreak of Nipah occurred in September 1998 among pig farmers in Malaysia. The virus is named after the village where it was first identified.

    A total of 265 cases of acute encephalitis were reported at the time, resulting in 105 casualties. One million pigs were culled in an effort to contain the virus.

    Nipah spread from Malaysia to Singapore in early 1999, with 11 cases and one fatality recorded in the country. 

    World Health Organization sign outdoors with foliage, related to doctor warning on incurable virus and airport restrictions.

    World Health Organization sign outdoors with foliage, related to doctor warning on incurable virus and airport restrictions.

    Image credits: TheInsiderPaper

    Bangladesh has borne the brunt of Nipah since 2001, with 347 cases recorded until September 2025 and a fatality rate of 71.7 percent.

    Nipah first reached India in 2001, taking 45 lives in Siliguri, West Bengal, after infecting 66 people. In 2007, the virus struck the state again, claiming all five people it infected.

    Kerala became the Nipah hotspot in India in 2018, resulting in 17 deaths among 19 cases.

    Following the late 2025 outbreak in West Bengal, India’s health ministry said it is closely monitoring the situation with “all necessary public health measures” in place.

    “Lockdown 2.0 incoming,” a netizen commented about the Nipah outbreak

    Comment by Odette Melendez expressing concern about bats related to incurable virus outbreak causing airport restrictions.

    Comment by Odette Melendez expressing concern about bats related to incurable virus outbreak causing airport restrictions.

    Comment stating no symptoms for 4-14 days, mentioning vacation trip before symptoms, related to virus outbreak warnings at airports.

    Comment stating no symptoms for 4-14 days, mentioning vacation trip before symptoms, related to virus outbreak warnings at airports.

    Social media comment warning about stockpiling toilet paper amid incurable virus outbreak causing airport restrictions.

    Social media comment warning about stockpiling toilet paper amid incurable virus outbreak causing airport restrictions.

    Comment discussing that an incurable virus outbreak causing COVID-style restrictions at airports is not new and occurs every year.

    Comment discussing that an incurable virus outbreak causing COVID-style restrictions at airports is not new and occurs every year.

    Person named Ian Robinson commenting Close boarders? on a social media post with 119 reactions about incurable virus outbreak and airport restrictions.

    Person named Ian Robinson commenting Close boarders? on a social media post with 119 reactions about incurable virus outbreak and airport restrictions.

    Comment by Erica Gagen discussing symptoms resembling a virus outbreak causing COVID-style restrictions at airports.

    Comment by Erica Gagen discussing symptoms resembling a virus outbreak causing COVID-style restrictions at airports.

    Comment discussing virus incubation, infection risks to medical workers, and concerns about incurable virus outbreak causing airport restrictions.

    Comment discussing virus incubation, infection risks to medical workers, and concerns about incurable virus outbreak causing airport restrictions.

    Social media comment warning about lockdown 2.0 amid incurable virus outbreak and COVID-style airport restrictions.

    Social media comment warning about lockdown 2.0 amid incurable virus outbreak and COVID-style airport restrictions.

    Social media comment warning about incurable virus outbreak causing COVID-style restrictions at airports worldwide.

    Social media comment warning about incurable virus outbreak causing COVID-style restrictions at airports worldwide.

    Comment discussing airport screening effectiveness during incurable virus outbreak causing COVID-style restrictions.

    Comment discussing airport screening effectiveness during incurable virus outbreak causing COVID-style restrictions.

    Comment by Lesley Walton expressing frustration over no lessons learned amid virus outbreak causing COVID-style airport restrictions.

    Comment by Lesley Walton expressing frustration over no lessons learned amid virus outbreak causing COVID-style airport restrictions.

    Comment discussing doctor warning about incurable virus outbreak causing COVID-style airport restrictions and pandemic concerns.

    Comment discussing doctor warning about incurable virus outbreak causing COVID-style airport restrictions and pandemic concerns.

    Person posting a comment saying "Again?" reacting to warning about incurable virus outbreak causing airport restrictions.

    Person posting a comment saying "Again?" reacting to warning about incurable virus outbreak causing airport restrictions.

