José G. Martínez-Fonseca has spent years documenting the hidden beauty of bats, and his work shows just how misunderstood these animals really are. As a Nicaraguan biologist and postdoctoral researcher at Northern Arizona University, he studies how wildlife responds to environmental change, often working directly in the field to track and understand the lives of small mammals.

His photography captures bats in stunning detail, revealing their expressive faces, delicate fur, and incredible variety. Through a combination of scientific research and art, José hopes to help people see bats not as spooky creatures, but as vital, complex animals that play an essential role in the balance of ecosystems.

More info: Instagram | josegabrielwildlife.com

#1

Close-up portrait of a bat showing detailed facial features and deep personality against a black background.

josegabrielwildlife Report

The Majestic Opossum
The Majestic Opossum
The Majestic Opossum
Community Member
37 minutes ago

The Northern Ghost Bat... Cotton ball with wings!

    #2

    Close-up portrait of a bat hanging upside down, showing detailed fur and expressive eyes in natural light.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    The Grey headed Flying Fox. Native to Australia, it can have a wingspan up to 3m!

    #3

    Close-up portrait of a bat showing detailed features and deep personality in low light conditions.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #4

    Close-up portrait of a bat showing detailed features and highlighting the deep personalities of bats in dark background.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #5

    Close-up portrait of a bat showcasing unique facial features and deep personality against a black background.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #6

    Close-up portrait of a bat showcasing striking features and revealing deep personalities in a dark background.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #7

    Close-up portrait of a bat with pollen covering its face, highlighting the deep personality and unique features of bats.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #8

    Close-up portrait of a bat showing detailed facial features and deep personality against a black background.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #9

    Close-up portrait of a bat showcasing its deep personality and detailed facial features against a black background

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #10

    Close-up portrait of a bat showing detailed fur texture and facial features highlighting deep bat personalities.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #11

    Close-up portrait of a bat showcasing its detailed facial features and deep personality against a dark background

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #12

    Close-up portrait of a bat highlighting its unique facial features and deep personality in low light against a dark background.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #13

    Close-up portrait of a bat showing detailed facial features and revealing deep personal bat characteristics against black background

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #14

    Close-up portrait of a bat showing detailed fur texture and unique facial features against a dark background.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #15

    Close-up portrait of a bat showcasing its deep personality and detailed facial features against a black background

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #16

    Close-up portrait of a bat showing its unique facial features and deep personality in low light.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #17

    Close-up portrait of a bat revealing the deep personalities and unique features in striking detail.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #18

    Bat in mid-flight showing detailed wing structure and deep personalities against a black background in striking portrait style.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #19

    Close-up portrait of a bat showing detailed fur texture and deep personality against a dark background.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #20

    Close-up portrait of a bat in flight showcasing the deep personalities of bats against a black background.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #21

    Close-up portrait of a bat in flight at night, revealing striking features and deep personalities of bats.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #22

    Close-up portrait of a bat hanging upside down, highlighting the deep personalities of bats in nature.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #23

    Close-up portrait of a bat showing detailed fur, ears, and nose, highlighting the deep personality of bats.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #24

    Bat flying low over water, creating ripples, showcasing the striking portrait and deep personality of bats in natural habitat

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #25

    Close-up portrait of a bat showing detailed fur texture and facial features revealing the deep personalities of bats.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #26

    Close-up portrait of a bat highlighting its detailed fur and expressive eyes, showcasing the deep personality of bats.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #27

    Close-up portrait of a bat showing detailed fur texture and facial features, capturing the deep personalities of bats.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #28

    Close-up portrait of a bat drinking water at night, showcasing striking details and deep bat personalities.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #29

    Close-up portrait of a bat showcasing its unique facial features and deep personality in a dark background.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

    #30

    Close-up striking portrait of a bat in flight revealing unique facial features and wing structure against a black background.

    josegabrielwildlife Report

