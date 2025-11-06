ADVERTISEMENT

José G. Martínez-Fonseca has spent years documenting the hidden beauty of bats, and his work shows just how misunderstood these animals really are. As a Nicaraguan biologist and postdoctoral researcher at Northern Arizona University, he studies how wildlife responds to environmental change, often working directly in the field to track and understand the lives of small mammals.

His photography captures bats in stunning detail, revealing their expressive faces, delicate fur, and incredible variety. Through a combination of scientific research and art, José hopes to help people see bats not as spooky creatures, but as vital, complex animals that play an essential role in the balance of ecosystems.

More info: Instagram | josegabrielwildlife.com