There’s something special about comics that can make us laugh and feel seen, and Ché Crawford nails that feeling every time. Based in New Zealand, she creates lighthearted, Dungeons & Dragons-inspired comics that often draw from real gameplay moments and everyday experiences. Whether you're deep into D&D or just enjoy a good chuckle, her work has wide appeal.

This selection includes a mix of one-off comics and a few that tie into an ongoing story. They’re funny, relatable, and packed with personality. Want to follow the full adventure? Head over to Ché’s Instagram to see more of her delightful creations.

#1

Comic showing D&D shenanigans with a player reacting humorously to character death and buying new dice.

theimmortalthinktank Report

Growing up in a creative home where drawing, reading, and music were always part of daily life, Ché was encouraged to follow her artistic interests. After trying both writing and animation separately, she eventually realized she didn’t have to choose between the two. “When I finally clicked that I could do both (duh!), I enrolled to do a masters in creative writing,” Ché shared. Her thesis was a 250-page graphic novel about mental health, set in a fantasy world—still in pencil form, but one she hopes to publish on Webtoon in the future.
    #2

    Comic strip showing humorous D&D shenanigans about building guillotines outside parliament with real-world humor.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #3

    Comic panels showing D&D characters humorously debating whether to eat mysterious berries during a snowy adventure.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    To stay in practice during the long thesis process, Ché started a personal challenge: one four-panel comic per week, fully drawn and colored on her tablet. At first, these short comics were inspired by funny moments with her young kids. But after a few D&D-themed strips took off on Reddit, she shifted her focus. “I love sharing the silly tabletop shenanigans that happen during my games, but even more, when I post the comics, I get to hear about everyone else's too.” The positive feedback from the D&D community has kept her going and connected her with others who share the same passion.

    #4

    D&D characters acting suspicious around a campfire in a comic blending D&D shenanigans and real-world humor.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #5

    Comic strip showing D&D characters humorously discussing choosing jobs after completing quests in a medieval setting.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    Ché’s comics aren’t just jokes, they’re memories. “Drawing comics lets me capture the ridiculous, heartfelt, or completely unhinged moments in a way that sticks with me,” she said. It’s not just about entertainment, it’s a kind of visual diary. Looking back at each comic reminds her of the night it happened, the people who were there, and the laughs they shared. While she’s had to deal with the occasional negative comment, Ché says she values feedback, even when it’s critical, because it helps her understand how her work is received.
    #6

    Comic panels showing D&D characters casting spells and using humor, blending D&D shenanigans with real-world fun.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #7

    Comic showing a parent and child sharing a humorous D&D themed bedtime story combining real-world humor.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    Outside of drawing and gaming, Ché finds joy in baking, which she sees as a simpler form of creativity: “Baking just lingers momentarily and then is gone.” She also loves the unpredictability of classic D&D tropes, especially mimics. “Even in the simplest, most straightforward quests, the mere possibility of a mimic lurking nearby encourages wildly creative (and often completely over-the-top) problem-solving,” she said. For Ché, comics, D&D, and baking all come from the same place—a love for fun, shared experiences, and small, joyful moments.

    #8

    Comic strip illustrating D&D shenanigans blending with real-world humor about emotions and expressions in therapy.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #9

    Comic illustrating D&D shenanigans and real-world humor with Spotify ads interrupting a player’s focus during a game.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #10

    Family enjoying a D&D themed comic about Quest Sprout hoodie and real-world humor in a playful adventure setting.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #11

    Comic depicting D&D shenanigans with players interacting over a dungeon scenario and a random encounter roll.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #12

    Comic strip depicting D&D player humor about anxiety, ADHD, and real-world challenges in a lighthearted style.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #13

    Comic strip showing characters humorously discussing time spent on art, blending D&D shenanigans with real-world humor.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #14

    Comic strip showing D&D characters humorously negotiating quest guild clothing and outfit changes in a real-world style.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #15

    Comic strip showing a D&D scene with characters trading potions, discussing spells, and preparing to roll dice.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #16

    Comic strip showing a D&D tabletop scene with friends, highlighting D&D shenanigans and real-world humor.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #17

    Comic strip showing D&D characters humorously combining role-playing shenanigans with real-world wit and disguises.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #18

    D&D shenanigans comic showing adventurers decoding runes with real-world humor in a tabletop game setting.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #19

    D&D shenanigans comic showing adventurers battling elementals and gathering berries with real-world humor.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #20

    Comic strip showing D&D characters humorously discussing magic sacks and Christmas adventures with real-world references.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #21

    D&D shenanigans comic featuring adventurers celebrating quest completion and taking a long rest with humor.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #22

    Comic panel showing D&D characters debating between questing, security, and new outfits in a humorous real-world style.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #23

    Comic strip showing friends discussing Pokémon cards and pixel game versions with humor blending D&D shenanigans and real-world situations.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #24

    Comic showing a D&D game mixing dungeon quests with real-world humor and archeologists in a playful setting.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #25

    Comic panels showing nostalgia and humor with characters reacting to anime and real-world events, blending D&D shenanigans.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #26

    Comic panels showing a woman facing rising food prices, then humorously dressed as a D&D warrior with sword and shield.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

    #27

    D&D shenanigans comic strip humorously addressing real-world political debates about gender and social issues.

    theimmortalthinktank Report

