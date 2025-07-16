27 Funny Comics For Every D&D And Fantasy Fan, By Che Crawford (New Pics)Interview With Artist
There’s something special about comics that can make us laugh and feel seen, and Ché Crawford nails that feeling every time. Based in New Zealand, she creates lighthearted, Dungeons & Dragons-inspired comics that often draw from real gameplay moments and everyday experiences. Whether you're deep into D&D or just enjoy a good chuckle, her work has wide appeal.
This selection includes a mix of one-off comics and a few that tie into an ongoing story. They’re funny, relatable, and packed with personality. Want to follow the full adventure? Head over to Ché’s Instagram to see more of her delightful creations.
Growing up in a creative home where drawing, reading, and music were always part of daily life, Ché was encouraged to follow her artistic interests. After trying both writing and animation separately, she eventually realized she didn’t have to choose between the two. “When I finally clicked that I could do both (duh!), I enrolled to do a masters in creative writing,” Ché shared. Her thesis was a 250-page graphic novel about mental health, set in a fantasy world—still in pencil form, but one she hopes to publish on Webtoon in the future.
To stay in practice during the long thesis process, Ché started a personal challenge: one four-panel comic per week, fully drawn and colored on her tablet. At first, these short comics were inspired by funny moments with her young kids. But after a few D&D-themed strips took off on Reddit, she shifted her focus. “I love sharing the silly tabletop shenanigans that happen during my games, but even more, when I post the comics, I get to hear about everyone else's too.” The positive feedback from the D&D community has kept her going and connected her with others who share the same passion.
Ché’s comics aren’t just jokes, they’re memories. “Drawing comics lets me capture the ridiculous, heartfelt, or completely unhinged moments in a way that sticks with me,” she said. It’s not just about entertainment, it’s a kind of visual diary. Looking back at each comic reminds her of the night it happened, the people who were there, and the laughs they shared. While she’s had to deal with the occasional negative comment, Ché says she values feedback, even when it’s critical, because it helps her understand how her work is received.
Outside of drawing and gaming, Ché finds joy in baking, which she sees as a simpler form of creativity: “Baking just lingers momentarily and then is gone.” She also loves the unpredictability of classic D&D tropes, especially mimics. “Even in the simplest, most straightforward quests, the mere possibility of a mimic lurking nearby encourages wildly creative (and often completely over-the-top) problem-solving,” she said. For Ché, comics, D&D, and baking all come from the same place—a love for fun, shared experiences, and small, joyful moments.