There’s something special about comics that can make us laugh and feel seen, and Ché Crawford nails that feeling every time. Based in New Zealand, she creates lighthearted, Dungeons & Dragons-inspired comics that often draw from real gameplay moments and everyday experiences. Whether you're deep into D&D or just enjoy a good chuckle, her work has wide appeal.

This selection includes a mix of one-off comics and a few that tie into an ongoing story. They’re funny, relatable, and packed with personality. Want to follow the full adventure? Head over to Ché’s Instagram to see more of her delightful creations.

