20 Relatable Comics About Fantasy Gaming And Everyday Life By Ché Crawford
Comics have a special way of making us laugh and relate, and Ché Crawford does it brilliantly. She’s a New Zealand artist who creates fun comics about Dungeons & Dragons and everyday life, often inspired by real game moments.
This time, we’ve included some standalone comics as well as a few that are part of an ongoing story. If you want to see what happens next, head over to her Instagram for more adventures!
Bored Panda reached out to Ché Crawford once again to learn more about her creative process, her favorite D&D tropes, and how making comics has influenced her gameplay. When asked which of her characters she’d bring to life for a day, she had an easy answer: Nanny, the gunslinging fighter. "She’s the ultimate adventurer you’d want by your side - fearless, full of life, and always prepared with a jacket stuffed full of snacks. She knows how to have a good time, whether that means getting into shenanigans or making sure there's time for a well-deserved afternoon nap.
I think we could all use a Nanny in our lives, someone who's equally skilled at defending her friends and sourcing baked goods. I imagine we’d spend the day causing just enough trouble to keep things interesting, then wind down with cookies and a nap."
Ché's comics fully immerse readers in the D&D universe. While comics are a creative outlet on their own, blending them with an imaginary world like D&D might sometimes shift perspectives. So, we were curious—has making D&D comics changed how she plays the game?
"Not really," the artist responded. "Whether I’m drawing comics or not, I’ve always gravitated toward the same two types of characters - either a bookish nerd who thrives on research and puzzles or a full-on chaos gremlin - like Nanny. But what has changed is my ability to better retain all the fun adventures I've had with my friends.
Drawing comics lets me capture the ridiculous, heartfelt, or completely unhinged moments in a way that sticks with me. When I look back at my comics, I don't just see a joke, I remember the exact night it happened, who was at the table, and how we laughed. It's like keeping a visual diary of our adventures, and it makes me incredibly grateful to be doing real life alongside these amazing people while we catch up through our shared, ridiculous, intended in-game lives."
Even though her comics are mostly about D&D, that’s not the only thing Ché loves. When she’s not drawing or playing, she enjoys baking. "I love to bake. To me, it feels a lot like making comics, except it doesn't stick around forever, causing me to occasionally have to reflect on if I'm improving, or achieving goals, or earning enough to support my family. Baking just lingers momentarily and then is gone.
Every time I bake, I get to create delicious and cute-looking food, and then share it with my children, friends, or neighbors. There's something special about fleeting creativity, and knowing that what I do brings joy. I also love trying a new recipe almost every time. Whether it turns out amazing or leaves me wondering why that recipe had 5 stars and it's just me that mucked it up somehow, it's always satisfying seeing the finished food I've made, getting to share it, and then moving on with my day."
D&D is full of classic tropes that players encounter again and again—yet some never lose their charm. We asked Ché which one always keeps her entertained. "Mimics," she shared. "There's nothing like the constant threat of something being something else to keep players on their toes. Even in the simplest, most straightforward quests, the mere possibility of a mimic lurking nearby encourages wildly creative (and often completely over-the-top) problem-solving. I love watching players or being one of the players, who develop complex strategies just to open a chest or sit on a chair.
Unconventional and illogical actions lead to the most memorable moments for me, whether it's someone poking everything with a stick, creating an elaborate set of tests just to drink from a mug, or deciding that no furniture can ever be trusted again. Mimics don't just create encounters; they create paranoia-fueled storytelling and unrestrained mischief."