Ché's comics fully immerse readers in the D&D universe. While comics are a creative outlet on their own, blending them with an imaginary world like D&D might sometimes shift perspectives. So, we were curious—has making D&D comics changed how she plays the game?

"Not really," the artist responded. "Whether I’m drawing comics or not, I’ve always gravitated toward the same two types of characters - either a bookish nerd who thrives on research and puzzles or a full-on chaos gremlin - like Nanny. But what has changed is my ability to better retain all the fun adventures I've had with my friends.

Drawing comics lets me capture the ridiculous, heartfelt, or completely unhinged moments in a way that sticks with me. When I look back at my comics, I don't just see a joke, I remember the exact night it happened, who was at the table, and how we laughed. It's like keeping a visual diary of our adventures, and it makes me incredibly grateful to be doing real life alongside these amazing people while we catch up through our shared, ridiculous, intended in-game lives."