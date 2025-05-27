Then, having unscrewed the side panel, I saw that the computer was almost half filled with dust and dog hair. However, as it turns out, the IT guys fixing customers' computers sometimes come across much more unexpected and strange finds.

Once, years ago, I went to my mother's house to check on her computer, which she said had become very slow. When I asked her on the phone if she had ever cleaned it, she said yes. Who could have known that by "clean" she actually meant "wipe the dust off the top and sides" only?

#1 Not super disturbing but one time a coworker asked me to look at their computer (cant remember why), so i remoted in and they had a browser open with a bunch of tabs, one of which was a google search. They had googled “why is my p**s orange?”.



I chuckled and pretended not to notice and proceeded to fix the issue with their computer. Afterwards they asked me what was causing the issue it took just about everything in me not to say “i think you just need to drink more water”.

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 A user told me they kept hear strange scratching or clicking noises from inside the PC under their desk. We opened it up and found a foot long lizard that got in when it was little and grew too big to get out. I live in Phoenix so lizards are every where. It's kind of gross to think that enough bugs were in the building and going in the PC to keep it fed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 Bible verse of the day app in startup, Jesus wallpaper, browser cache full of granny p**n.

There are many threads on the internet where tech guys talk about what they have found in clients' computers - both inside and on the very desktop. Our selection today is based on this thread in the AskReddit community, where several hundred netizens answered the question: "People who work in IT. What's the weirdest or disturbing thing you've come across while fixing a customer's computer?" Apparently, there could be a lot of interesting and sometimes completely paradoxical things, from a couple dozen big cockroaches to intimate photos right on the desktop, from cigarette butts to an unalive gecko stuck in a fan. And even to a live lizard that somehow got inside.

#4 Was swapping out some old PCs for an accounting firm whose offices were in an old farmhouse in a fairly rural area. Picked up the old computer and heard a rattle of something inside.



It was filled with acorns presumably collected by a field mouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Worked for 10 years doing local computer repair, anything hardware related. This lady came in and her hard drive was failing so she wanted pictures backed up. She was with another guy who I assumed was her husband. The lady then mentions there were pictures of her deceased husband that she wanted and also mentions there are topless photos she needs because she is planning on getting a b**b job. The guy speaks up and says he is actually her pastor and is paying for the b**b job to help her cope with losing her husband. Super awkward. My boss and I laughed for like 30 minutes after they left.

#6 Not IT, but doing repair for a gaming pc company. Customer complained of random shut downs. Opened it up and there was a dead gecko wedged in the cpu fan keeping it from spinning. Poor little feller.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's quite interesting that computers have been widespread in our homes and offices for decades, but for many people, they still remain something like a magic crystal ball - "it works somehow, but I don't understand how exactly." However, many years ago, the outstanding British science fiction writer Arthur Clarke wrote: "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." It turns out that people sometimes view the system units of their computers as trash cans or ashtrays (though what am I talking about - a friend of mine once used a CD-ROM as an excellent coaster for a cup of coffee). And then the poor tech guys have to get all that garbage out of there...

#7 Used to be in IT, did PC repair for a local shop here during high school. During the summer, we got laptops from my high school that belonged to the teachers. Just did a usual clean up on it, did updates, etc. On the desktop for one of them, there were some kinda NSFW pictures of one of the teachers. Her modeling in bikinis, some selfies trying to show off her butt, etc etc. None of them were in a folder either, just right there on her desktop.



Edit: she wasn't older either, mid 20's so you would think someone that age would know to maybe put that in a folder, or not have that on your work laptop 🤷‍♂️.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I was a support guy back then... Senior director in a world leading consulting firm was person with the issue.



He was known to have some p**n on his laptop as told to me... But I never saw it.



Someone filed a complaint and made some serious accusations.



That week his laptop's hard drive mysterious was "lost". He even filed a ticket to get it replaced. He said it must of fell out between client meetings. Sure mate.. "fell out". This is a hdd screwed in and with a cover screwed in at 4 points.



He suddenly retired later that month after 30yrs..

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 A high-level employee was setting up strip club and hooker meets on his agency-issued system via his assistant. Dude did not give a single f**k. Unrelated, and on the other end of posts in here, but I had to scrub CP from systems after it was used as evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, sometimes employees of computer repair companies have to deal with much more serious things if they suddenly find some illegal content on a client's laptop. Probably one of the most famous stories here is the fall of the former world star of punk rock, British singer Gary Glitter, who in 1997 simply took his laptop for repair - and it all ended with his arrest on charges of child exploitation. Today, Glitter is serving another term in a British prison - but in his case, a simple laptop check unraveled a whole tangle of unsightly deeds, many of which turned out to be real crimes...

#10 Brick dust, feathers, hair and an actual mushroom growing inside the case. This was all in the same pc.

#11 An entire photos folder filled with folders, each titled a different woman’s name. inside those folders were very explicit photos of him plowing them. that was not a fun data transfer.

#12 maybe not the weirdest or most disturbing, but certainly the most awkward:



I was helping fix a guys tablet that would not connect to wifi, (he also wanted to go through some other settings with me to check they were right).



After a bit of fiddling I got it connected, causing a huge rush of notifications to appear for various apps that could now connect to the internet again, including about 3 minutes of messages of varying levels of explicitness from grindr popping up and me doing my best to ignore them while going through other settings.

Anyway, sometimes there are pleasant finds as well. For example, another old friend of mine had been buying and selling second-hand laptops for many years - and, opening the CD-ROM of a laptop bought from some random dude, he found a couple hundred bucks hidden there. However, it remains a mystery why he actually hid the money there and from whom he was hiding it, because the seller never left his contact information to be found...

#13 Someone had a bit of a problem with google not letting them create shared files.



Mostly out of curiosity, or maybe luck, I open Task Manager and find that the computer has not been turned off in something-and-80 days.

#14 My stepson was in IT. His first job was general user support with passwords and other mundane things.



He told us of a time when the person he was on the phone with took several minutes to explain his laptop issue, then finally when IT asked him to perform a task, the person replied "just a minute, let me pull over"...DUDE WAS DRIVING AND LAPTOPPING SIMULTANEOUSLY.

#15 Craigslist hooker ads and their associated pics were always fun.

In any case, this selection of stories, carefully collected for you by Bored Panda, can really combine education with pleasure: a great reason to smile or laugh, and an equally instructive list of what one shouldn’t do with their computer. Well, if you also have some similar interesting tales under your belt, please feel free to share these stories in the comments below.

#16 First off: The American Federal government computer had five languages installed, including Greek and Russian.



Secondly: I didn't know there was even a shortcut to trigger a language input change. FYI, it's Alt+Left Shift. And in never in my 10 years of IT have I've seen anyone accidentally trigger a shortcut that's basically coming up a little short on Alt+Tab.



Third: The guy on the team doing Help Desk for the first time immediately knew what had happened.



I've never felt so bewildered, by something so harmless.

#17 Not in IT but in tech support, my colleague seated beside me initiated a remote session for an accounting software to show him how to correct stuff, and his wallpaper was a poorly made collage of his wife’s t**s. He was proud of it too, said it’s super nice and it’s new.

#18 Different clients:



Nest of snakes



half a box of condoms (still wrapped)



cigarette butts (multiple)



top of my list was a tower PC at a hospital that had red warning tape along the top (bump/trip hazard) but the nurses thought it was bio waste and would slide syringes, used bandaids etc in there and the tower was easily half full of this stuff.

#19 Enough dust to stuff a pillow.

#20 Lots and lots of rat poop inside an owner’s personal PC. We immediately closed the case, threw it in the dumpster and told him it was dead.

#21 60 large cockroaches living in a student laptop. We reported the family

#22 CP. I've found some on the machines of 3 separate clients which is 3 too many.

#23 Not in IT, but I used to help with PC issues at a company I worked for yrs ago & came across a folder of lactating p**n (naked women breastfeeding).

#24 I find it disturbing how gross some people let their computers get. Sticky crumbs, goop, gunk, just nastiness. Recently found some strange goop smoking in an hdmi port. I think it was coffee.