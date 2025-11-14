Disneyland Security Questions Why Disabled Woman Brought A Service Dog When She Has A BF
People who rely on service dogs are likely dealing with a disability, whether physical or mental. Their condition could range from allergies and PTSD to debilitating illnesses, like multiple sclerosis.
The last thing they would want is for someone to shame them for having an animal guide them. Unfortunately, this is what a wheelchair-bound woman experienced when she went to Disneyland with her boyfriend and German Shepard. According to her, a security personnel threatened to kick them out after the dog “let out a little bark.”
The woman filed a complaint against the theme park, which got her nowhere. Scroll through for the entire story.
Disneyland is supposed to be the “happiest place on Earth”
Image credits: Ivan Radic / flickr (not the actual photo)
For this woman, however, it became a place of anxiety, thanks to a run-in with a park employee
Image credits: Zachary Kyra-Derksen / unsplash (not the actual photo)
She filed a complaint, to which she received a non-answer
Image credits: bluepixie13
People in positions of power don’t see the potential risks in their actions
By all accounts, the security employee seemed to have gone on a power trip when she handled the situation with the woman and the dog. She seemed condescending and trigger-happy to kick them out, even when it appeared like the dog did not cause a scene.
It isn’t uncommon for people in positions of power to have an air of arrogance about them. UCLA management and organizations professor Jennifer Whitson describes these individuals as “action-oriented,” lacking fear of potential repercussions for their actions.
“It’s easier for them to take risks because they just don’t seem that risky,” she said in an interview with the American Psychological Association.
Being a figure of authority can also lead a person to develop a misguided sense of self-importance. As organizational psychology professor Dr. Ronald Riggio points out, authority figures tend to focus more on their own egocentric desires and exhibit less empathy toward others.
“This is particularly problematic for individuals in positions of power and authority who may exploit the people they are in charge of,” Dr. Riggio wrote.
We’ve encountered these types of people at least once in our lives, whether it’s a landlord making up rules for tenants or a dismissive manager who nitpicks everything their employees do.
In such situations, experts like University of Toronto professor and conflict researcher Katherine DeCelles advise standing up for yourself by speaking directly through a short, formal explanation.
It is precisely what the woman did while dealing with the security personnel, speaking in a steady, monotone voice, as she described. While it did give her anxiety and possibly ruined her day, she stood her ground without being disrespectful, which was commendable in itself.
People in the comments unanimously expressed their displeasure toward the park employee
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I would hope a service dog has the ability to bark... many dogs have to indicate things like seizures or high heart rates, and HOW they indicate can vary by training and dog.
The amount of "service" dogs nowadays is disgusting so unfortunately for the real true ones, people are now wary of a dog being actually a real helpful aid to someone. The amount of "service" animals people bring into grocery stores and restaurants and even planes is ridiculous....
Was waiting for a plane in a very small airport, one lady had a "service" dog in the waiting area and the dog kept growling and lunging at people and barking... The airline didn't/couldn't say anything
I would hope a service dog has the ability to bark... many dogs have to indicate things like seizures or high heart rates, and HOW they indicate can vary by training and dog.
The amount of "service" dogs nowadays is disgusting so unfortunately for the real true ones, people are now wary of a dog being actually a real helpful aid to someone. The amount of "service" animals people bring into grocery stores and restaurants and even planes is ridiculous....
Was waiting for a plane in a very small airport, one lady had a "service" dog in the waiting area and the dog kept growling and lunging at people and barking... The airline didn't/couldn't say anything
28
3