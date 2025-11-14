Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Disneyland Security Questions Why Disabled Woman Brought A Service Dog When She Has A BF
German Shepherd service dog outdoors with handler, illustrating Disneyland security questions about disabled service dogs.
Entitled People, Society

Disneyland Security Questions Why Disabled Woman Brought A Service Dog When She Has A BF

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

People who rely on service dogs are likely dealing with a disability, whether physical or mental. Their condition could range from allergies and PTSD to debilitating illnesses, like multiple sclerosis. 

The last thing they would want is for someone to shame them for having an animal guide them. Unfortunately, this is what a wheelchair-bound woman experienced when she went to Disneyland with her boyfriend and German Shepard. According to her, a security personnel threatened to kick them out after the dog “let out a little bark.” 

The woman filed a complaint against the theme park, which got her nowhere. Scroll through for the entire story. 

RELATED:

    Disneyland is supposed to be the “happiest place on Earth”

    German Shepherd service dog outdoors with owner in the background, highlighting Disneyland security questions about service animals.

    Image credits: Ivan Radic / flickr (not the actual photo)

    For this woman, however, it became a place of anxiety, thanks to a run-in with a park employee

    Woman explains Disneyland security questions about bringing her service dog instead of relying on her boyfriend during a long park visit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Alt text: Security questions at Disneyland about a disabled woman’s service dog and its role as a mobility and PTSD support dog.

    Woman with service dog faces Disneyland security questions about bringing the dog despite having a boyfriend assisting her.

    Text excerpt discussing anxiety and imposter syndrome related to Disneyland security questions about a disabled woman’s service dog.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about Disneyland security questioning a disabled woman bringing a service dog despite having a boyfriend who is not serving her.

    Disabled woman in a wheelchair outdoors, highlighting Disneyland security questions about her service dog use.

    Image credits: Zachary Kyra-Derksen / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She filed a complaint, to which she received a non-answer

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text update mentioning Disneyland security questions about a disabled woman bringing a service dog despite having a boyfriend.

    Text apology addressing Disneyland security questions regarding a disabled woman bringing a service dog during visit.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Disneyland security questions about why a disabled woman brought a service dog despite having a boyfriend discussed in text.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Disneyland security questions raised about why disabled woman brought a service dog despite having a boyfriend.

    Image credits: bluepixie13

    People in positions of power don’t see the potential risks in their actions

    By all accounts, the security employee seemed to have gone on a power trip when she handled the situation with the woman and the dog. She seemed condescending and trigger-happy to kick them out, even when it appeared like the dog did not cause a scene. 

    It isn’t uncommon for people in positions of power to have an air of arrogance about them. UCLA management and organizations professor Jennifer Whitson describes these individuals as “action-oriented,” lacking fear of potential repercussions for their actions. 

    “It’s easier for them to take risks because they just don’t seem that risky,” she said in an interview with the American Psychological Association. 

    Being a figure of authority can also lead a person to develop a misguided sense of self-importance. As organizational psychology professor Dr. Ronald Riggio points out, authority figures tend to focus more on their own egocentric desires and exhibit less empathy toward others. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This is particularly problematic for individuals in positions of power and authority who may exploit the people they are in charge of,” Dr. Riggio wrote

    We’ve encountered these types of people at least once in our lives, whether it’s a landlord making up rules for tenants or a dismissive manager who nitpicks everything their employees do. 

    In such situations, experts like University of Toronto professor and conflict researcher Katherine DeCelles advise standing up for yourself by speaking directly through a short, formal explanation. 

    It is precisely what the woman did while dealing with the security personnel, speaking in a steady, monotone voice, as she described. While it did give her anxiety and possibly ruined her day, she stood her ground without being disrespectful, which was commendable in itself. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People in the comments unanimously expressed their displeasure toward the park employee

    Comment discussing inappropriate treatment related to Disneyland security questions about a disabled woman with a service dog.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment on Disneyland security questions why disabled woman brought a service dog, stating her boyfriend isn’t trained as well as her dog.

    Comment discussing Disneyland security questioning a disabled woman about her service dog despite having a boyfriend.

    Comment explaining legal limits on Disneyland security questions about service dogs for disabled guests in California.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading I haven’t trained my boyfriend ma’am, he’s a rescue, related to Disneyland security questions about service dog use by disabled woman.

    Comment about Disneyland guest service advice on disability and service dog email contacts for security questions.

    Comment about Disneyland security questioning a disabled woman's service dog and boyfriend, supporting service dog rights.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from former cast member explaining Disneyland service dog questions and policy violations for disabled guests.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter shares experiences with Disneyland security questions about service dogs for disabled guests and educating staff.

    Reddit comment discussing Disneyland security questions about a disabled woman bringing a service dog and service dog behavior expectations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on Disneyland security questioning why a disabled woman brought a service dog despite having a boyfriend, affirming service animal rights.

    Disneyland security questions about why a disabled woman brought a service dog despite having a boyfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on Disneyland security questioning a disabled woman about her service dog due to having a boyfriend, mentioning ADA violation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining Disneyland security questions and ADA rules about disabled woman bringing a service dog to the park.

    Comment discussing Disneyland security questions about service dogs and ADA violations involving a disabled woman’s service dog.

    Reddit comment discussing Disneyland security questions about a disabled woman bringing a service dog and related legal rights.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting Disneyland security questions about why a disabled woman brought a service dog when she has a boyfriend.

    Reddit comment discussing Disneyland security harassing a disabled woman’s service dog due to staff misunderstanding service dog roles.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing Disneyland security questions about a disabled woman with a service dog.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining service dogs barking rules, related to Disneyland security questions about disabled woman and service dog.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user discusses Disneyland security and service dog behavior, highlighting issues with disabled access and training.

    Comment discussing Disneyland security questioning a disabled woman's service dog and ADA compliance concerns.

    Comment discussing Disneyland security questions about a disabled woman bringing a service dog despite having a boyfriend.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing Disneyland security questions about a disabled woman bringing a service dog on outings.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing Disneyland security questions about disabled woman bringing a service dog and concerns over fake support dogs.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    3

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would hope a service dog has the ability to bark... many dogs have to indicate things like seizures or high heart rates, and HOW they indicate can vary by training and dog.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The amount of "service" dogs nowadays is disgusting so unfortunately for the real true ones, people are now wary of a dog being actually a real helpful aid to someone. The amount of "service" animals people bring into grocery stores and restaurants and even planes is ridiculous....

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was waiting for a plane in a very small airport, one lady had a "service" dog in the waiting area and the dog kept growling and lunging at people and barking... The airline didn't/couldn't say anything

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would hope a service dog has the ability to bark... many dogs have to indicate things like seizures or high heart rates, and HOW they indicate can vary by training and dog.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The amount of "service" dogs nowadays is disgusting so unfortunately for the real true ones, people are now wary of a dog being actually a real helpful aid to someone. The amount of "service" animals people bring into grocery stores and restaurants and even planes is ridiculous....

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was waiting for a plane in a very small airport, one lady had a "service" dog in the waiting area and the dog kept growling and lunging at people and barking... The airline didn't/couldn't say anything

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entitled People
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entitled People
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entitled People Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT