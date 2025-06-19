Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Sir, This Isn’t McDonald’s”: People Mock Dad Who Was Shocked By $1K Breakfast Bill At Disneyland
Receipt showing a $1,000 breakfast bill at Disneyland with tip options and handwritten amounts on white paper.
Work & Money

“Sir, This Isn’t McDonald’s”: People Mock Dad Who Was Shocked By $1K Breakfast Bill At Disneyland

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

20

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Call me a miser, but I’ve almost stopped going to fancy places for meals. I mean, paying a 3-figure bill for a single lunch/dinner sounds ridiculous in this economy, right? I am so, so glad I am not in this dad’s shoes, for I would surely lose it.

He almost spat out his coffee after being slapped with a nearly 4-figure bill for a family of 5. It happened in Disneyland, where they had a “Princess Breakfast,” and the shocked father shared the receipt online. It went viral faster than a rumor and garnered over 16.7 million views!

More info: X

RELATED:

    Recently, a father went viral for sharing the breakfast bill when he took his kids to Disneyland

    Mickey Mouse posing on balcony at Disneyland with guests, highlighting the $1K breakfast bill shock and dad’s reaction.

    Image credits: Steven Beyer / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    They had a “Princess Breakfast” for 3 adults and 2 kids, so the bill totaled a whopping $937.65, with a $150 tip

    Just like any dad, X user John “Rock & Roll” Tolkien wanted to take out his kids for a fun time. Of all the places in the world, he chose the “Princess Breakfast” at Disneyland, but little did he know how he was in for being ripped off. They were 3 adults and 2 kids who went there, and the father ordered a shrimp cocktail, macaroni and cheese, asparagus, deviled eggs, and beef roast.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was a nice breakfast that he rated a 7/10, and the kids must have had a lot of fun with the Disney Princesses. Then, it came time for them to pay the bill, and a receipt was presented. The father took one look at it and nearly spat out the coffee that he was drinking, for it was a whopping $937.65 plus a $150 tip!

    Handwritten tip and total on Disneyland breakfast bill causing shock and people mocking dad over $1K meal cost.

    Image credits: jrockandrollt

    Tweet discussing high Disneyland breakfast bill and potential daily expenses, highlighting shock over costly theme park dining.

    Image credits: jrockandrollt

    He mentioned that he almost spat out the coffee he was drinking when he saw the bill

    The shocked man posted a picture of the receipt on his X account, and the rest is history. The post spread like wildfire on social media, with over 16.7 million views and counting. And boy oh boy did people have something to say about it! Some of them couldn’t believe how pricey Disneyland has gotten since they themselves visited years back, and pointedly grumbled about inflation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There were also those who mocked the father for his shocked reaction because, after all, it’s Disney, not McDonald’s! They said that this was not a big shocker, and asked what the dad had really expected. There were also a few who took a dig at him and said that it was all a show-off and a complete waste.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Breakfast plate at Disneyland featuring Mickey-shaped waffles, asparagus, sausage, scrambled eggs, and macaroni salad.

    Image credits: Sam4G0d / Youtube

    The Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa is a fun, three-course breakfast experience where you can hang out with Disney Princesses and join in on some unique princess-themed activities. It costs $142 per person, and yeah, that’s the same price for both adults and kids, but “tax and gratuity” are not included.

    The meal starts with a fancy three-tier tray filled with appetizers like lobster rolls, beignets, and cornbread. For the main course, kids can go for favorites like waffles or mac and cheese, while adults get options like scrambled eggs, short ribs, or even deviled eggs. And of course, there’s dessert! You can choose from treats like cake pops, cream puffs, or sorbet to finish off the meal.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, he feels that it was worth it in the end because it made his kids very happy

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a dad shocked by a $1K breakfast bill at Disneyland, mentioning Mickey Mouse frustration.

    Image credits: jrockandrollt

    Seafood, steak, and sauces served on a plate with drinks, illustrating a pricey breakfast at Disneyland shocking a dad.

    Image credits: jrockandrollt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from John Tolkien joking about preferring a gas station burrito after a shocking $1K breakfast bill at Disneyland.

    Image credits: jrockandrollt

    Tweet discussing credit card points and Princess Breakfast at Disney, relating to reactions on a $1K Disneyland breakfast bill.

    Image credits: jrockandrollt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People pointed out that the prices are clearly mentioned online, but the father said that he had not seen them. Although it did take a big chunk out of his wallet, he expressed that since his kids enjoyed it, it was all worth it. 

    “Service was attentive and enthusiastic, princesses were all trained pro actresses and spent a lot of time with the kids. I enjoyed it. Kids enjoyed it, so I think it was worth it. The kids definitely learned some new words when I opened the bill, though,” he commented.

    Disneyland Princess Breakfast Adventures menu showing high-priced alcohol, highlighting expensive breakfast bill shock at Disneyland.

    Image credits: Sam4G0d / Youtube

    Disneyland castle with blue turrets under a bright sky, related to dad shocked by $1K breakfast bill at Disneyland.

    Image credits: Hailey Smith / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is turning 70 this year! Recently, the company also revealed that its parks across the U.S. bring in almost $67 billion every year. Pretty huge, right?

    People online are still debating the receipt, though. Some are even questioning where the economy is headed these days, if a single breakfast can rob you blind. 

    What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

    Folks online were quite ruffled by the super pricey breakfast, while some said it was obvious since it’s Disney we are talking about

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a dad shocked by a 1000 dollar Disneyland breakfast bill with a humorous reply about having 35 kids.

    Image credits: goblinodds

    Tweet discussing unexpected high Disneyland breakfast bill and people mocking dad for being shocked by $1K charge.

    Image credits: kitten_beloved

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Well Paid Geek replying to a comment about tipping $150 for breakfast, related to a $1K breakfast bill at Disneyland.

    Image credits: WellPaidGeek

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a dad shocked by a $1K Disneyland breakfast bill, comparing it to McDonald's pricing.

    Image credits: Michellek4040

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet showing a Twitter user commenting on a dad shocked by a $1K Disneyland breakfast bill.

    Image credits: NoblestCalling

    Tweet expressing disbelief about the high Disneyland breakfast bill, sparking people mocking dad over cost shock.

    Image credits: dissproportion

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Colorful Disneyland balloons featuring Mickey Mouse and princess designs floating against a bright blue sky at a theme park.

    Image credits: Brian McGowan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Tweet discussing a dad shocked by a $1K breakfast bill at Disneyland, people mocking his reaction online.

    Image credits: alakahakaiUSA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet showing a user reacting to a $1,000 Disneyland breakfast bill shocked by unexpected high prices.

    Image credits: TraceyRyniec

    Tweet mocking dad shocked by $1K Disneyland breakfast bill, highlighting high costs and reactions online.

    Image credits: jasonc_nc

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing shock over $1K breakfast bill at Disneyland, mocking high prices compared to typical food costs.

    Image credits: totalimmunity

    Tweet about Disneyland $1K breakfast bill shocking dad, mocking expensive meal costs, and blaming Disney adults for the scam.

    Image credits: SledgeDev

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking a dad shocked by a $1,000 breakfast bill at Disneyland.

    Image credits: CaryKelly11

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    20

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    20

    Open list comments

    1

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude! Have you not been paying attention to all the people who have been b******g about Disneyland, Disney World, etc., prices for everything for *years?* If you didn't do any research ahead of time, no one feels sorry for you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dude! Have you not been paying attention to all the people who have been b******g about Disneyland, Disney World, etc., prices for everything for *years?* If you didn't do any research ahead of time, no one feels sorry for you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT