“Sir, This Isn’t McDonald’s”: People Mock Dad Who Was Shocked By $1K Breakfast Bill At Disneyland

Call me a miser, but I’ve almost stopped going to fancy places for meals. I mean, paying a 3-figure bill for a single lunch/dinner sounds ridiculous in this economy, right? I am so, so glad I am not in this dad’s shoes, for I would surely lose it.

He almost spat out his coffee after being slapped with a nearly 4-figure bill for a family of 5. It happened in Disneyland, where they had a “Princess Breakfast,” and the shocked father shared the receipt online. It went viral faster than a rumor and garnered over 16.7 million views!

More info: X

Recently, a father went viral for sharing the breakfast bill when he took his kids to Disneyland

Image credits: Steven Beyer / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

They had a “Princess Breakfast” for 3 adults and 2 kids, so the bill totaled a whopping $937.65, with a $150 tip

Just like any dad, X user John “Rock & Roll” Tolkien wanted to take out his kids for a fun time. Of all the places in the world, he chose the “Princess Breakfast” at Disneyland, but little did he know how he was in for being ripped off. They were 3 adults and 2 kids who went there, and the father ordered a shrimp cocktail, macaroni and cheese, asparagus, deviled eggs, and beef roast.

It was a nice breakfast that he rated a 7/10, and the kids must have had a lot of fun with the Disney Princesses. Then, it came time for them to pay the bill, and a receipt was presented. The father took one look at it and nearly spat out the coffee that he was drinking, for it was a whopping $937.65 plus a $150 tip!

Image credits: jrockandrollt

Image credits: jrockandrollt

He mentioned that he almost spat out the coffee he was drinking when he saw the bill

The shocked man posted a picture of the receipt on his X account, and the rest is history. The post spread like wildfire on social media, with over 16.7 million views and counting. And boy oh boy did people have something to say about it! Some of them couldn’t believe how pricey Disneyland has gotten since they themselves visited years back, and pointedly grumbled about inflation.

There were also those who mocked the father for his shocked reaction because, after all, it’s Disney, not McDonald’s! They said that this was not a big shocker, and asked what the dad had really expected. There were also a few who took a dig at him and said that it was all a show-off and a complete waste.

Image credits: Sam4G0d / Youtube

The Disney Princess Breakfast Adventures at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa is a fun, three-course breakfast experience where you can hang out with Disney Princesses and join in on some unique princess-themed activities. It costs $142 per person, and yeah, that’s the same price for both adults and kids, but “tax and gratuity” are not included.

The meal starts with a fancy three-tier tray filled with appetizers like lobster rolls, beignets, and cornbread. For the main course, kids can go for favorites like waffles or mac and cheese, while adults get options like scrambled eggs, short ribs, or even deviled eggs. And of course, there’s dessert! You can choose from treats like cake pops, cream puffs, or sorbet to finish off the meal.

However, he feels that it was worth it in the end because it made his kids very happy

Image credits: jrockandrollt

Image credits: jrockandrollt

Image credits: jrockandrollt

Image credits: jrockandrollt

People pointed out that the prices are clearly mentioned online, but the father said that he had not seen them. Although it did take a big chunk out of his wallet, he expressed that since his kids enjoyed it, it was all worth it.

“Service was attentive and enthusiastic, princesses were all trained pro actresses and spent a lot of time with the kids. I enjoyed it. Kids enjoyed it, so I think it was worth it. The kids definitely learned some new words when I opened the bill, though,” he commented.

Image credits: Sam4G0d / Youtube

Image credits: Hailey Smith / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, is turning 70 this year! Recently, the company also revealed that its parks across the U.S. bring in almost $67 billion every year. Pretty huge, right?

People online are still debating the receipt, though. Some are even questioning where the economy is headed these days, if a single breakfast can rob you blind.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

Folks online were quite ruffled by the super pricey breakfast, while some said it was obvious since it’s Disney we are talking about

Image credits: goblinodds

Image credits: kitten_beloved

Image credits: WellPaidGeek

Image credits: Michellek4040

Image credits: NoblestCalling

Image credits: dissproportion

Image credits: Brian McGowan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: alakahakaiUSA

Image credits: TraceyRyniec

Image credits: jasonc_nc

Image credits: totalimmunity

Image credits: SledgeDev

Image credits: CaryKelly11