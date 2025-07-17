Once Adored Disneyland Attraction Is Now Just An Eyesore – It’s The Most Outdated Land

Theme parks have their ups and downs, both literally and figuratively. Some last forever, hosting epic crowds and the queues that come with them. Others just kind of fade away, once places where memories were made, now just derelict or awaiting demolition.

Disneyland’s “Tomorrowland”, despite numerous attempts to reimagine it, has slipped into obscurity, getting just a smattering of visitors each year. And no building quite describes how dated the land is better than the Star Wars Launch Bay, no matter the power of the Force.

Image credits: Anna Fox / Flicker

Within just the first 10 years after Disneyland’s opening, company founder Walt Disney had a hunch that Tomorrowland had issues. Walt’s realization that the future would always outpace Tomorrowland’s efforts to keep crowds entertained was best quoted by a park official in 1967, who said, “The tomorrows of 1955 had become yesterdays,”

The problem has only gotten worse over the decades, and in spite of multiple efforts to reimagine the attraction, it remains the park’s most outdated land, with the Star Wars Launch Bay being perhaps the most compelling evidence of the issue. The gray monstrosity recalls an empty warehouse that hosts just a smattering of guests daily.

Image credits: Theme Park Tourist / Flicker

Although achingly underwhelming these days, the massive structure once delighted guests. In 1964, Disney launched several attractions at the New York World’s Fair that went on to become park must-sees, including the Carousel of Progress and It’s a Small World.

Typical of early Disney attractions, the Carousel of Progress was quite unlike anything else. Guests remained seated while a rotating “carousel” of seats whisked them from room to room through four decades of American history. Sponsored by General Electric, much emphasis was placed on modern luxuries like dishwashers, refrigerators, and radios. Once the fair was over, the hit show was disassembled and moved to Disneyland.

Image credits: SteamFan / Wikimedia

In 1967, Disneyland lifted the lid on its Tomorrowland renovation, the biggest expansion since the park opened over 10 years earlier. Costing $23 million, the PeopleMover, America the Beautiful, Adventure Thru Inner Space, the Tomorrowland Terrace, and the Carousel of Progress were introduced to the land. The original theme park had cost just $17 million in total, to put that into perspective.

Image credits: Albaum / Wikimedia

As it had been in New York, the Carousel of Progress was an instant favorite, but as the years ticked by, crowds thinned out. Disneyland’s fame as a locals’ park meant static experiences gradually lost popularity and sponsor General Electric persuaded Disney to shift the attraction to Walt Disney World.

Image credits: Beau / Flicker

It’s been 37 years since Tomorrowland hosted a show, and it seems increasingly unlikely it’ll ever happen again. The building’s dreary exterior displays its age, and, as with several of the park’s older amenities, it probably contains a lot of outdated infrastructure. It’s not all bad news, though; there remains some hope for the future.

Just last year, the Anaheim City Council approved Disneyland Forward, the entertainment giant’s long-term plan to invest billions to expand the resort. While Disney has announced a few projects, including two more rides in Avengers Campus and an “Avatar” attraction, there’s still plenty more that haven’t been made public as of writing. Here’s hoping tomorrow may soon return to Tomorrowland.

