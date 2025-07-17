Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Once Adored Disneyland Attraction Is Now Just An Eyesore – It’s The Most Outdated Land
Mickey Mouse ferris wheel and roller coaster at Disneylandu2019s Paradise Pier, a once adored but now outdated attraction.
Once Adored Disneyland Attraction Is Now Just An Eyesore – It’s The Most Outdated Land

Theme parks have their ups and downs, both literally and figuratively. Some last forever, hosting epic crowds and the queues that come with them. Others just kind of fade away, once places where memories were made, now just derelict or awaiting demolition. 

Disneyland’s “Tomorrowland”, despite numerous attempts to reimagine it, has slipped into obscurity, getting just a smattering of visitors each year. And no building quite describes how dated the land is better than the Star Wars Launch Bay, no matter the power of the Force.

    Once entertaining epic crowds with its many amusements, Disneyland’s “Tomorrowland” is bordering on a ghost town these days

    Star Wars Launch Bay sign at Disneyland, part of the outdated land and once adored attraction now seen as an eyesore.

    Image credits: Anna Fox / Flicker

    Despite multiple re-imaginings, it’s still the park’s most outdated land, and no building proves this more than the Star Wars Launch Bay

    Within just the first 10 years after Disneyland’s opening, company founder Walt Disney had a hunch that Tomorrowland had issues. Walt’s realization that the future would always outpace Tomorrowland’s efforts to keep crowds entertained was best quoted by a park official in 1967, who said, “The tomorrows of 1955 had become yesterdays,”

    The problem has only gotten worse over the decades, and in spite of multiple efforts to reimagine the attraction, it remains the park’s most outdated land, with the Star Wars Launch Bay being perhaps the most compelling evidence of the issue. The gray monstrosity recalls an empty warehouse that hosts just a smattering of guests daily.

    Black Star Wars pilot costume with tubes displayed in a dimly lit room, representing a once adored Disneyland attraction.

    Image credits: Theme Park Tourist / Flicker

    The imposing gray building looks like an empty warehouse, welcoming only a smattering of guests each day and taking up valuable real estate

    Although achingly underwhelming these days, the massive structure once delighted guests. In 1964, Disney launched several attractions at the New York World’s Fair that went on to become park must-sees, including the Carousel of Progress and It’s a Small World. 

    Typical of early Disney attractions, the Carousel of Progress was quite unlike anything else. Guests remained seated while a rotating “carousel” of seats whisked them from room to room through four decades of American history. Sponsored by General Electric, much emphasis was placed on modern luxuries like dishwashers, refrigerators, and radios. Once the fair was over, the hit show was disassembled and moved to Disneyland.

    Once Adored Disneyland Attraction Is Now Just An Eyesore - It's The Most Outdated Land

    Image credits: SteamFan / Wikimedia

    In 1967, Disneyland lifted the lid on its Tomorrowland renovation, the biggest expansion since the park opened over 10 years earlier. Costing $23 million, the PeopleMover, America the Beautiful, Adventure Thru Inner Space, the Tomorrowland Terrace, and the Carousel of Progress were introduced to the land. The original theme park had cost just $17 million in total, to put that into perspective.

    Outdated Disneyland attraction with faded paint and sparse crowds, showing signs of neglect in the once popular land.

    Image credits: Albaum / Wikimedia

    In 2020, the building closed with the rest of the park during the pandemic, but failed to reopen with Tomorrowland

    As it had been in New York, the Carousel of Progress was an instant favorite, but as the years ticked by, crowds thinned out. Disneyland’s fame as a locals’ park meant static experiences gradually lost popularity and sponsor General Electric persuaded Disney to shift the attraction to Walt Disney World.

    Image credits: Beau / Flicker

    It’s been 37 years since Tomorrowland hosted a show, and it seems increasingly unlikely it’ll ever happen again. The building’s dreary exterior displays its age, and, as with several of the park’s older amenities, it probably contains a lot of outdated infrastructure. It’s not all bad news, though; there remains some hope for the future.

    Just last year, the Anaheim City Council approved Disneyland Forward, the entertainment giant’s long-term plan to invest billions to expand the resort. While Disney has announced a few projects, including two more rides in Avengers Campus and an “Avatar” attraction, there’s still plenty more that haven’t been made public as of writing. Here’s hoping tomorrow may soon return to Tomorrowland.

    It’s now been 37 years since the building hosted a show, and it seems increasingly unlikely it ever will again, despite Disney’s plan to spend billions on expanding the resort

    Comment from Ron Rogers about the outdated Disneyland attraction carousel of progress no longer popular.

    Comment by Maria Rector urging to forget Avatar and focus on Disneyland's outdated Tomorrowland attraction.

    Comment by Bruce Kinney about the Carousel of Progress, an outdated Disneyland attraction now seen as an eyesore.

    Comment by Michael Huerta suggesting to make an attraction a Tron ride in the most outdated Disneyland land.

    Comment by Patrick Keller reminiscing about the once adored Disneyland attraction now seen as an outdated eyesore.

    Comment by Chris Sutherland suggesting repurposing a Disneyland attraction ship to resemble the AXIOM from Wall-E.

    Commenter Denise Doyen Gallardo discussing the outdated Disneyland attraction and ideas for repurposing its carousel movement.

    Comment saying Elon is the only hope for Tomorrowland, referencing an outdated Disneyland attraction debate.

    Comment about the outdated Disneyland attraction Carousel of Progress, once adored but now seen as outdated.

    Comment from Will Smith about characters from America Sings used in Splash Mountain, suggesting a redo after Splash Mountain removal.

    Comment from Mark Daniel Ballard suggesting an updated Disneyland attraction featuring animatronics and modern pop songs.

    Comment about the outdated Disneyland attraction, suggesting renaming the carousel to reflect its age and direction.

    Comment by Crash Staggs suggesting to replace a location with Chick-fil-A, with reaction emojis below.

    Star Wars themed Disneyland attraction with few visitors, known as the most outdated land and considered an eyesore now.

    Comment by Brian Franks saying Tomorrowland is yesterdayland, highlighting outdated Disneyland attraction sentiment.

    Once Adored Disneyland Attraction Is Now Just An Eyesore - It's The Most Outdated Land

    User comment about Disneyland DVC lounge expressing love for the space and enjoying snacks despite outdated attraction status.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Shannon Ritter stating its too haunted about a Disneyland attraction.

    Comment by a top fan named Nad Nosidam mentioning a cast member's death related to an outdated Disneyland attraction.

