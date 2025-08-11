“Can You Recognize These 25 Pixelated Disney Sidekicks?” Only Experts Score 25/25

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney pets and sidekicks deserve honorable mentions, too. They are, of course, the necessary and oftentimes tiny companions who help fuel our Disney characters’ stories and adventures – making them not only memorable but hilarious. Welcome to the ultimate Disney pets and sidekicks challenge – where everything’s colorful, familiar, and completely blurry.

We’ve pixelated 25 beloved characters until they look like retro video game glitches, and now it’s up to you to guess who’s who. Can you still spot Pascal’s pout? Or tell Rajah apart from Shere Khan when they both look like orange fuzz?

This quiz is a nostalgia trip wrapped in a guessing game, and only the sharpest eyes (and sharpest memories) will survive it. If you can score 23/25 or more, you deserve a golden dinglehopper and a seat next to Baymax.

