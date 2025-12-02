Only Real Disney Fans Will Spot How These 30 Iconic Characters Have Been Altered

ADVERTISEMENT

By now, all of us have lost the belief that “Disney is just for kids.” Whether it’s the theme parks with their exciting rides and wonderful scenery, or just a comfy night in watching a classic animated movie, Disney offers something for people of all ages. Now is the time to prove your love of the magical worlds and characters that Disney has created!

In this quiz, you’ll be given stills of 30 iconic characters and scenes, and your job will be to find the alteration we’ve made. Think you can spot the impostors? Start your engines, as we roll down memory lane!

Pluto character in a costume near a colorful striped structure, showcasing iconic Disney characters altered appearance.

Photo credits: Craig Adderley