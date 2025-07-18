“Think You Know Disney?”: Prove It By Matching 25 Iconic Outfits To Their Characters

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney stories are full of magic, adventure and characters we’ve known our whole lives. Daring heroes, clever sidekicks, classic villains – all of their outfits often say just as much as their actions. Some of them are timeless. Others are bold or quirky. Nevertheless, they all stick with us.

In this quiz, you’ll see 25 outfits with the faces cropped out. Your job is to match each one to the Disney character it belongs to.

Let’s see how many Disney characters & outfits you can match! 🏰🪄

Image credits: MovieWeb